We are dealing with a potential American constitutional crisis of the most intense kind: Former CIA Analyst Says Barack Obama Is Behind the White House Leaks.
Former CIA analyst and retired U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer in an appearance on Fox Business said the leaks coming out of the White House will lead directly back to Barack Obama.
The Democrats and some anti-Trump Republicans want an investigation.
Schaeffer said, “be careful what you wish for”.
“I would put this right at the feet of John Brennan and Jim Clapper and I would go so far as to say the Obama White House was directly involved before they left,” Schaeffer said. “Ben Rhodes and those folks… The Democrats are behind this and some of the Republicans are involved with the leaks. So I say ‘Bring it on!’
This is the kind of thing they do in police states.
Bringing in the name Ben Rhodes takes us to what I had described as The single most important story of the Obama years. This may now become the single most important story of the Trump years. One of the comments on the video states very clearly what’s at stake:
This is a violation of the Espionage Act. Those Obama staffers should face criminal prosecution and 35 years in federal prison, especially because the intercepts focus on private Presidential Communications with foreign leaders (Australia)– spying on the President of the United States. Secondly, it’s clear Obama insiders tipped off Al Qaeda forces in Yemen about plans for the Navy Seal assault. One Navy Seal died. That’s absolutely Treason. These Obama staffers need to go to prison.
There is no reason to leave the former president out of it either.
Or Shrillary, for that matter. Nail them to the wall.
Their left is more than ready to destroy the United States in order to dominate the smoking ruins.
While redfilth gillard sought to destroy australia with debt, their american left will run the full range, from killing cops in the streets while burning down their own cities, to arming and informing terrorists, to debt pyramids ,to lawfare, to fake news, to targeting children of their enemies, anything that works.
Civil War by other means.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, unless something solid comes up Id take the claims of an organised conspiracy with a grain of salt.
Theres no reason it cant be a group of individual Obama lickspittles acting with no direction just because they can.
Putin must be pissing his pants with laughter, the American Alphabet agencies will be hamstrung for years and the opportunities to muddy the waters would be huge.
Assange seems to think the “deep state” is a thing.
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/5u80yg/new_tweet_from_julian_assange_calling_out_the/
Oh come on Steve. A police state is where the executive abuses the opposition. In a police state leakers are executed. This is the antithesis of a police state. Whether or not you like the leaks, the fact is that Flynn lied. You really have to be a Trump apologist to dissemble on every valid criticism of the Trump regime. The fact is it is incompetent and falling apart. You can’t blame Obama for Trump’s poor choice of Flynn as national security adviser. I like some of the things Trump is doing (eg being skeptical about AGW) but there is much to dislike. There is no conspiracy by the media and elite against him – he won for God’s sake. It is the same type of argument put by Robert Manne saying Howard ‘silenced dissent’ – he lost the 2007 election!!! In police states you don’t lose elections. Either you rig the election to always win or you neglect to hold elections. A bit more balance on Trump would be useful here.
How about a deep police state, Lucius?