… and in other news.

My former PhD student Chris Berg is joining RMIT University as a post-doctoral fellow where he will find a new definition of pain and suffering, as he is slowly digested over a thousand years be working on turning his excellent and hopefully award-winning thesis into an even more excellent book. Chris has several exciting ideas that he wants to work on over the next couple of years, in addition to the on-going projects that Jason Potts and I have on the go.

I think it is safe to say that RMIT now has the single largest group of Mont Pelerin Society members among its staff and current (and former) students in the southern hemisphere (if not outside of the US).

Exciting times ahead.