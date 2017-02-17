“Donald Trump going over the head of the media”

I watched the press conference this morning but had things to do so didn’t get around to posting it till now. It is compelling for the whole one hour and seventeen minutes. If anything, he might well turn out to be better than I hoped. But the media remain the problem they have been from the start, and what is astonishing is that they are so lacking in insight that they are bewildered by what is being said to them by the president. Chuck Todd: Donald Trump’s Delegitimization of Press ‘Un-American,’ ‘Not a Laughing Matter’.
In a tweet sent during President Donald Trump‘s Thursday press conference, MSNBC host Chuck Todd indicated he didn’t find the bizarre hour-long back-and-forth with reporters all that humorous.
The Meet the Press host live tweeted the spectacle, at times sending tweets that indicated he didn’t believe the president was telling the truth, and that the rambling press conference would damage his relationship with Congress.
He knows few of us will ever locate the video of the press conference and then spend the hour and a quarter to watch it. For me, it was a Trump master class. For him, it was an unendurable rant from someone out of touch with the socialist screwballs who write most of the news stories we read.
To see the other side, there is this: Sorry media — this press conference played very different with Trump’s supporters of which there will be more and more if things keep up like this.
Amid feverish reports of chaos on his team and with Democrats fantasizing that Russia-gate is another Watergate, Trump took center stage to declare that reports of his demise are just more fake news.
Far from dead, he was positively exuberant. His performance at a marathon press conference was a must-see-tv spectacle as he mixed serious policy talk with stand-up comedy and took repeated pleasure in whacking his favorite pinata, the “dishonest media.”
You will see this for yourself if you watch the press conference for yourself. For a similar view, there is also this from Rush Limbaugh: Trump Triumphs Over Press. This is mostly a transcript of the press conference, with the occasional aside from Rush, such as this:
RUSH: Just what the doctor ordered. This is Donald Trump going over the head of the media right to the American people, advancing his domestic agenda and being totally transparent with these people. They don’t know how to get on the same stage that he’s on. The American people are gonna eat this up when they see it.
The media remain in the same ideological mode as their mentor Walter Duranty. The Big Lie remains the media’s most enduring modus operandi.
So Trump is “delegitimising the socialist media ? Who legitimised them ? Most people despise them as much as the politicians they adore. They are guilty of trying to delegitimise the President elected by a majority of the voters if you remove the fraudulent decromat votes .Love him going over their heads direct to the people . Wouldnt be hard to go over their heads ,they are pretty low.
The presser was billed as a “rant”. I expected fireworks. Meh.
Trump spoke to them as if they were slightly challenged children. And still they got it wrong. The last time I heard a President use that tone was Reagan, bless him.
And like Reagan, I fully expect some swine tries to silence him.
Channel 7 news labelled the story as “a rant from a President who some have said is unhinged” and then, without a trace of embarrassment or self-consciousness, the story actually showed a clip of Trump calmly saying:
They really don’t get it.
“A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad; you are not like us.’”
St Antony the Great +356AD
The greatest thing Trump has or will do is legitimatize the media.
The great shame is that he is not a dictator, because lining them all up against a wall would be a swell night out for the family.
Steve, I’m glad you posted this so it’s in the Cat archives. I have a feeling the current weeks will be seminal.
White House website has the transcript. Video is available in many places. MSM have no role. Only the gullible accept edited ‘highlights’.
1. Trump’s national security adviser has already quit. His proposed replacement has refused the job. 2. Flynn has admitted that he lied to the VP about his contact with the Russian Embassy. 3. Trump has dumped a decades-old policy on Israeli settlements. His UN Ambassador has said it remains unchanged. Israel now has a problem containing the urges of settlers. 4. Trump has said the US may ally with Russia and reduce ties with NATO. His defence secretary has said publicly that the US is tight with NATO and Russia must be confronted.
This is all direct from the sources. You can see all of this from the horses mouth. No spin from media. The man is a runaway and his heading for a cliff.
This is all direct from the sources. You can see all of this from the horses mouth
Don’t believe everything you read.
Flynn never admitted lying, only inadvertently misleading the VP – read his resignation letter, from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.
Haward declined for personal reasons – that’s straight from the horse’s mouth too.
Irreversible, you forgot to end with this :
/m0nty
A Powerline commenter:
It’s great. I listened to it all…. Not often you can say that about a Politician’s presser.
It’s interesting how he openly baits the reporters all the time to their faces – he does it quite calmly and deliberately. They don’t really know how to handle that – other that to provide distorted reports.