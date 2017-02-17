“Donald Trump going over the head of the media”

I watched the press conference this morning but had things to do so didn’t get around to posting it till now. It is compelling for the whole one hour and seventeen minutes. If anything, he might well turn out to be better than I hoped. But the media remain the problem they have been from the start, and what is astonishing is that they are so lacking in insight that they are bewildered by what is being said to them by the president. Chuck Todd: Donald Trump’s Delegitimization of Press ‘Un-American,’ ‘Not a Laughing Matter’.

In a tweet sent during President Donald Trump‘s Thursday press conference, MSNBC host Chuck Todd indicated he didn’t find the bizarre hour-long back-and-forth with reporters all that humorous. The Meet the Press host live tweeted the spectacle, at times sending tweets that indicated he didn’t believe the president was telling the truth, and that the rambling press conference would damage his relationship with Congress.

He knows few of us will ever locate the video of the press conference and then spend the hour and a quarter to watch it. For me, it was a Trump master class. For him, it was an unendurable rant from someone out of touch with the socialist screwballs who write most of the news stories we read.

To see the other side, there is this: Sorry media — this press conference played very different with Trump’s supporters of which there will be more and more if things keep up like this.

Amid feverish reports of chaos on his team and with Democrats fantasizing that Russia-gate is another Watergate, Trump took center stage to declare that reports of his demise are just more fake news. Far from dead, he was positively exuberant. His performance at a marathon press conference was a must-see-tv spectacle as he mixed serious policy talk with stand-up comedy and took repeated pleasure in whacking his favorite pinata, the “dishonest media.”

You will see this for yourself if you watch the press conference for yourself. For a similar view, there is also this from Rush Limbaugh: Trump Triumphs Over Press. This is mostly a transcript of the press conference, with the occasional aside from Rush, such as this:

RUSH: Just what the doctor ordered. This is Donald Trump going over the head of the media right to the American people, advancing his domestic agenda and being totally transparent with these people. They don’t know how to get on the same stage that he’s on. The American people are gonna eat this up when they see it.

The media remain in the same ideological mode as their mentor Walter Duranty. The Big Lie remains the media’s most enduring modus operandi.