Roundup Feb 17

Dan the man. What have George Schultz and James Baker been smoking to suggest there are so many atmospheric problems that we need to take out an insurance policy in the form of a carbon tax? Dan puts the economic blowtorch on them. British childcare is costing billions, fancy that, maybe something to do with regulations and government provision. Who would have thought? Silly Brits! The fourth amendment to the US constitution prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures. Dan has a few things to say about the libertarian approach to crime and the fourth amendment.

First, only activities that harm other people should be against the law. So get rid of laws against drugs, gambling, cash deposits, and other victimless crimes.

Second, make sure that government behaves properly and respects constitutional rights while investigating and prosecuting criminality.

Third, impose appropriate punishment on those properly convicted of harming other people.

In other words, be “tough on crime,” but make sure there’s a morally just system.

How Dave Rubin left the left .

Culture. Next month at the Artarmon Gallery (Sydney) a show of work by the late Kilmeny Niland, versatile artist and author and Webmistress of the Rathouse liberal/libertarian website. Date to be decided. Food for the future. Let them eat cockroaches.

