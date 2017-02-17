Yassmin should convert?

On her blog, Yassmin Abdel-Magied states
The thoughts and musings of a young, Aussie Muslim woman asking questions and doin’ her thang.
Questioning rather than defending her religion might be something for her to consider. From her blog
Islam does not allow for killing innocents. Ever. Full stop.
Our Prophet Mohammed (SAW) did not turn to violence unless it was in self defence and even *then*, he constantly chose to forgive rather than inflict further pain.
Even the colonisers, when invading Muslim countries back in the day, thought Muslims were ‘too lenient’. Governor Hastings, along with his Governor-General of India Charles Cornwallis, felt like Islamic law allowed people to escape punishment too easily, complaining that Sharia was “founded on the most lenient principles and on an abhorrence of bloodshed”.
As for being the most feminised religion – well there are female rabbis, female bishops, female priests but no female imams. This is clear in the hadith which states
A woman may not lead a man in Prayer …
With the separation of men and women being in the hadith
The best rows for men are the first rows, as opposed to the last ones, and the best rows for women are the last ones as opposed to the first ones.
I’m not sure why Yassmin has to identify as a young Aussie Muslim woman rather than just a young Aussie woman. Most of us don’t go around parading our religion. That tends to divide rather than unite.
If Yassmin really wants to identify as a dispossessed minority who have been subject to abuse over thousands of years she should convert to Judaism. That is truly a religion of peace and home to feminists. And it has provided a disproportionate number of the world’s great thinkers. Yassmin – a young Aussie Jewish woman.
She would still be worshiping the one true God under that monotheist religion, although the Jewish God seems to not rely on mere mortals to effect punishment. Why would God rely on human agency to inflict punishment when He can do so directly?
Good question. If Allah were THE God then why does he need mere humans to defend him? Why would he need new converts by force?
Christianity wants converts of free will, and so does Buddhism, Hinduism and every religion except Islam.
And for those who cite Crusades as proof of violent Christianity, Crusades were defensive, to protect Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land against Muslim attacks.
Thing is Yasmin – English law has moved on from Cornwallis’ observations in 18th century when people were routinely hanged for stealing, Islamic law has gone backwards since then.
Islam is fascism, pure and simple.
Pick a majority Muslim country that you would feel happy to be living in for the rest of your life.
You can select from the entire world, any Muslim majority country. Go!
Given the extremely draconian nature of Governor Warren Hastings, him calling Sharia or anything else moderate wasn’t saying much.
I think the context of the quote is that whereas he wanted armed robbers to be executed, their families enslaved, and their villages fined, the Muslims concerned were satisfied merely with the executions.
LOL.
There are no female bishops or priests.
On the question of Islam being “the most feminised religion,” yes – I think that’s actually true.
C.L.
#2299874, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:45 pm
can’t bothered to look up but you are wrong.
What about Julie, huh? huh? You hadn’t thought of that, had you?!?
Anyhow, there’s a whole world outside of Catholicism…
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-30974547
Maybe you guys need, ohhh I dunno, how about a progressive Pope? Would that help?
Except that if she stopped being a Moslem she would lose the most important criterion for her employment by the ABC; it is after all the only special “talent” she possesses, aside from being self-absorbed, loud-mouthed, empty-headed, a third-world immigrant, female and millennial, of which there are many more just as “talented” in the Q and A audience or spouting off on Twitter.
Was Kinana b. al Rabi’ innocent?
Was ‘Abdullah b. Khatal innocent?
And al-Huwayrith b. Nuqaydh b. Wahb b. ‘Abd b. Qusayy?
How about the two singing girls Fartana and her friend?
Sara, the freed slave of one of the B. ‘Abdu’l-Muttalib?
Not innocent apparently according to the online imam there who says: “The Prophet gave orders to kill them even if they were found hanging to the curtains of the Ka’bah.”
All they did was mock the prophet or apostise – then what exactly does it mean to be innocent?
Is Wilders innocent?
Is Kurt Westergaard innocent?
Is Bosch Fawstin innocent?
Are J-ws innocent?
Are gays innocent?
How about adulterers?
Hitchens said it best
The Kafir is never innocent by definition, unbelief in mohammed is deeply offensive to mohammed and invites the wrath of islam.
This is taqiyya 101.
So everyone is Syria is guilty.
Okay if you say so.
Well, it doesn’t take much to trigger the offendobot. Trying again…
“And for those who cite Crusades as proof of violent Christianity, Crusades were defensive, to protect Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land against Muslim attacks.”
Tell that to a J-w or an eastern Orthodox Christian and see how far you get.
LOL.
Poor li’l Yassmin – she’ll never be taken seriously again. Exhibits A, B & C*:
– The Q&ALPBC Screechathon (and Jacqui Jacqui’s subsequent alleged** televisual demolition)
– The taxpayer funded egothons to some of the most backward hellholes to have existed in the history of the Universe
– Today’s Leak
She’s finished, she just doesn’t know it yet. She’s not a perpetual irritant in the Squalid Ali class. Way too loud, narcissistic and staggeringly stupid. FFS, what sort of “woman” would willingly get around wearing a seventies curtain on their fat empty ugly bonce?
*D (a special bonus) That fat waffling Windbag’s taxpayer funded Iftar Dhimmi Dinner
** Haven’t watched it and am not planning to.
I think Yassim, with her fun personality, is probably quite the recruiter for her religion.
Yassmin is not very well read on the Muslim conquests prior to the Crusades. I am sure Jerusulem was not taken by Islam without a few innocents dying.
I blame the Franks. They started the war with the Vikings and instituted feudalism (slavery) as well.
Winnie said it best.
They’re almost as loathsome as moozleys. Thankfully, they’ll be extincted within the next two decades.
It’s long overdue. Never in human history have such a supposedly “gifted” tribe so wantonly squandered such a mighty inheritance.
Islam does not allow for non-Muslims to be innocent. Ever. Full stop.
From the Oz. Seems the fair Yasmin tells one story in her book, and another to the A.B.C.
Wined and dined well, several large Scotches, and I vucked up the bold print – sorry bout that.
Yes, hanging, stoning fellow Muslims (or beating wives without making too much of a mark) kind of involves less bloodshed than beheading kaffir.
That is probably the most deceitful statement by Yassmin. Hastings and Cornwallis were perturbed by Muslims usurping the rights of the state to deal with murderers (at that time the state decreed capital punishment for murderers) and either not meting out punishment to murderers or accepting blood money. In other words their’s was a critique of sharia law vs the laws of the state, and the relative values and utter cheapness of life in the Muslim mind.
This woman is an Arabic-speaking Sudanese Muslim. I don’t think she should be calling other people “colonists”.