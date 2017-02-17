Yassmin should convert?

Posted on 7:27 pm, February 17, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

On her blog, Yassmin Abdel-Magied states

The thoughts and musings of a young, Aussie Muslim woman asking questions and doin’ her thang.

Questioning rather than defending her religion might be something for her to consider. From her blog

Islam does not allow for killing innocents. Ever. Full stop.

Our Prophet Mohammed (SAW) did not turn to violence unless it was in self defence and even *then*, he constantly chose to forgive rather than inflict further pain.

Even the colonisers, when invading Muslim countries back in the day, thought Muslims were ‘too lenient’. Governor Hastings, along with his Governor-General of India Charles Cornwallis, felt like Islamic law allowed people to escape punishment too easily, complaining that Sharia was “founded on the most lenient principles and on an abhorrence of bloodshed”.

As for being the most feminised religion – well there are female rabbis, female bishops, female priests but no female imams. This is clear in the hadith which states

A woman may not lead a man in Prayer …

With the separation of men and women being in the hadith

The best rows for men are the first rows, as opposed to the last ones, and the best rows for women are the last ones as opposed to the first ones.

I’m not sure why Yassmin has to identify as a young Aussie Muslim woman rather than just a young Aussie woman. Most of us don’t go around parading our religion. That tends to divide rather than unite.

If Yassmin really wants to identify as a dispossessed minority who have been subject to abuse over thousands of years she should convert to Judaism. That is truly a religion of peace and home to feminists. And it has provided a disproportionate number of the world’s great thinkers. Yassmin – a young Aussie Jewish woman.

She would still be worshiping the one true God under that monotheist religion, although the Jewish God seems to not rely on mere mortals to effect punishment. Why would God rely on human agency to inflict punishment when He can do so directly?

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
  1. Crossie
    #2299840, posted on February 17, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Why would God rely on human agency to inflict punishment when He can do so directly?

    Good question. If Allah were THE God then why does he need mere humans to defend him? Why would he need new converts by force?

    Christianity wants converts of free will, and so does Buddhism, Hinduism and every religion except Islam.

    And for those who cite Crusades as proof of violent Christianity, Crusades were defensive, to protect Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land against Muslim attacks.

  2. duncanm
    #2299857, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Thing is Yasmin – English law has moved on from Cornwallis’ observations in 18th century when people were routinely hanged for stealing, Islamic law has gone backwards since then.

  3. eb
    #2299866, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Islam is fascism, pure and simple.

  4. Tel
    #2299869, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Pick a majority Muslim country that you would feel happy to be living in for the rest of your life.

    You can select from the entire world, any Muslim majority country. Go!

  5. 2dogs
    #2299871, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Given the extremely draconian nature of Governor Warren Hastings, him calling Sharia or anything else moderate wasn’t saying much.

    I think the context of the quote is that whereas he wanted armed robbers to be executed, their families enslaved, and their villages fined, the Muslims concerned were satisfied merely with the executions.

  6. C.L.
    #2299874, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Islam does not allow for killing innocents. Ever. Full stop.

    LOL.

    As for being the most feminised religion – well there are female rabbis, female bishops, female priests but no female imams.

    There are no female bishops or priests.

  7. C.L.
    #2299875, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    On the question of Islam being “the most feminised religion,” yes – I think that’s actually true.

  8. slow&easy
    #2299877, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    C.L.
    #2299874, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    There are no female bishops or priests.

    can’t bothered to look up but you are wrong.

  9. Tel
    #2299879, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    There are no female bishops or priests.

    What about Julie, huh? huh? You hadn’t thought of that, had you?!?

    Anyhow, there’s a whole world outside of Catholicism…

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-30974547

    The Right Reverend Libby Lane, 48, was made Bishop of Stockport in front of more than 1,000 people.

    The Church formally adopted legislation last November to allow women bishops, following decades of argument over women’s ordination.

    Archbishop of York John Sentamu, who led the service, said he had been “praying and working for this day”.

    Maybe you guys need, ohhh I dunno, how about a progressive Pope? Would that help?

  10. DM of WA
    #2299882, posted on February 17, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Except that if she stopped being a Moslem she would lose the most important criterion for her employment by the ABC; it is after all the only special “talent” she possesses, aside from being self-absorbed, loud-mouthed, empty-headed, a third-world immigrant, female and millennial, of which there are many more just as “talented” in the Q and A audience or spouting off on Twitter.

  11. Harald
    #2299886, posted on February 17, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Islam does not allow for killing innocents. Ever. Full stop.

    Was Kinana b. al Rabi’ innocent?
    Was ‘Abdullah b. Khatal innocent?
    And al-Huwayrith b. Nuqaydh b. Wahb b. ‘Abd b. Qusayy?
    How about the two singing girls Fartana and her friend?
    Sara, the freed slave of one of the B. ‘Abdu’l-Muttalib?

    Not innocent apparently according to the online imam there who says: “The Prophet gave orders to kill them even if they were found hanging to the curtains of the Ka’bah.”
    All they did was mock the prophet or apostise – then what exactly does it mean to be innocent?

    Is Wilders innocent?
    Is Kurt Westergaard innocent?
    Is Bosch Fawstin innocent?
    Are J-ws innocent?
    Are gays innocent?
    How about adulterers?

  13. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2299890, posted on February 17, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Islam does not allow for killing innocents. Ever. Full stop.

    The Kafir is never innocent by definition, unbelief in mohammed is deeply offensive to mohammed and invites the wrath of islam.

    This is taqiyya 101.

  14. jupes
    #2299893, posted on February 17, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Islam does not allow fors killing innocents. Ever. Full stop.

    So everyone is Syria is guilty.

    Okay if you say so.

  15. Gavin R Putland
    #2299898, posted on February 17, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Well, it doesn’t take much to trigger the offendobot. Trying again…

    “And for those who cite Crusades as proof of violent Christianity, Crusades were defensive, to protect Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land against Muslim attacks.”

    Tell that to a J-w or an eastern Orthodox Christian and see how far you get.

  16. C.L.
    #2299901, posted on February 17, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    The Right Reverend Libby Lane, 48, was made Bishop of Stockport in front of more than 1,000 people.

    LOL.

  17. Rabz
    #2299913, posted on February 17, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Poor li’l Yassmin – she’ll never be taken seriously again. Exhibits A, B & C*:

    – The Q&ALPBC Screechathon (and Jacqui Jacqui’s subsequent alleged** televisual demolition)
    – The taxpayer funded egothons to some of the most backward hellholes to have existed in the history of the Universe
    – Today’s Leak

    She’s finished, she just doesn’t know it yet. She’s not a perpetual irritant in the Squalid Ali class. Way too loud, narcissistic and staggeringly stupid. FFS, what sort of “woman” would willingly get around wearing a seventies curtain on their fat empty ugly bonce?

    *D (a special bonus) That fat waffling Windbag’s taxpayer funded Iftar Dhimmi Dinner
    ** Haven’t watched it and am not planning to.

  18. BrettW
    #2299920, posted on February 17, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I think Yassim, with her fun personality, is probably quite the recruiter for her religion.

  19. min
    #2299938, posted on February 17, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Yassmin is not very well read on the Muslim conquests prior to the Crusades. I am sure Jerusulem was not taken by Islam without a few innocents dying.

  20. .
    #2299941, posted on February 17, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Tell that to a J-w or an eastern Orthodox Christian and see how far you get.

    I blame the Franks. They started the war with the Vikings and instituted feudalism (slavery) as well.

  21. Splatacrobat
    #2299992, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Winnie said it best.

    How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the next of its dignity and sanctity.

    The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property—either as a child, a wife, or a concubine—must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men. Individual Moslems may show splendid qualities. Thousands become the brave and loyal soldiers of the Queen: all know how to die. But the influence of the religion paralyzes the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science—the science against which it had vainly struggled—the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome.

  22. Rabz
    #2299993, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I blame the Franks.

    They’re almost as loathsome as moozleys. Thankfully, they’ll be extincted within the next two decades.

    It’s long overdue. Never in human history have such a supposedly “gifted” tribe so wantonly squandered such a mighty inheritance.

  23. None
    #2300001, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Islam does not allow for killing innocents. Ever. Full stop.

    Islam does not allow for non-Muslims to be innocent. Ever. Full stop.

  24. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2300031, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied contradicted her own statement that Islam is “the most feminist ­religion” in her book in which she quotes the Koran as commanding women to wear a head covering so that they would be “decent”.

    In her memoir Yassmin’s Story — published by Penguin Random House Australia last year — Ms Abdel-Magied recounts the story of how she began wearing the hijab of her own accord about the age of 10.

    This was because she felt as if it were part of her identity but, growing older, she began to understand there was a “religious imperative in the scripture to wear the hijab’’.

    The author and activist, who went on a taxpayer-funded tour of oppressive Islamic regimes to promote the book late last year, ­appeared on ABC’s Q&A program on Monday night where she ­became involved in a shouting match with senator Jacqui Lambie about whether Islam allows women to be free. “Excuse me, Islam to me is the most feminist religion, right. We got equal rights well before the Europeans,” Ms Abdel-Magied said.

    She conceded there were Muslim-majority countries around the world with horrific records on rights for women but insisted this was for political and cultural ­reasons, not because of the text of the Koran.

    In her own book, Ms Abdel-Magied quotes from the Islamic holy book: “Oh Prophet! Tell thy wives and thy daughters, as well as (other) believing women, that they should draw over themselves some of their outer garments (when in public),” she quotes.

    “This will be more conducive to their being recognised (as decent women) and not annoyed.”

    From the Oz. Seems the fair Yasmin tells one story in her book, and another to the A.B.C.

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2300033, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Wined and dined well, several large Scotches, and I vucked up the bold print – sorry bout that.

  26. None
    #2300037, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Sharia was “founded on the most lenient principles and on an abhorrence of bloodshed”.

    Yes, hanging, stoning fellow Muslims (or beating wives without making too much of a mark) kind of involves less bloodshed than beheading kaffir.

  27. None
    #2300046, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Even the colonisers, when invading Muslim countries back in the day, thought Muslims were ‘too lenient’. Governor Hastings, along with his Governor-General of India Charles Cornwallis, felt like Islamic law allowed people to escape punishment too easily, complaining that Sharia was “founded on the most lenient principles and on an abhorrence of bloodshed”.

    That is probably the most deceitful statement by Yassmin. Hastings and Cornwallis were perturbed by Muslims usurping the rights of the state to deal with murderers (at that time the state decreed capital punishment for murderers) and either not meting out punishment to murderers or accepting blood money. In other words their’s was a critique of sharia law vs the laws of the state, and the relative values and utter cheapness of life in the Muslim mind.

  28. Fisky
    #2300048, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Even the colonisers

    This woman is an Arabic-speaking Sudanese Muslim. I don’t think she should be calling other people “colonists”.

