Yassmin should convert?

On her blog, Yassmin Abdel-Magied states

The thoughts and musings of a young, Aussie Muslim woman asking questions and doin’ her thang.

Questioning rather than defending her religion might be something for her to consider. From her blog

Islam does not allow for killing innocents. Ever. Full stop. Our Prophet Mohammed (SAW) did not turn to violence unless it was in self defence and even *then*, he constantly chose to forgive rather than inflict further pain. Even the colonisers, when invading Muslim countries back in the day, thought Muslims were ‘too lenient’. Governor Hastings, along with his Governor-General of India Charles Cornwallis, felt like Islamic law allowed people to escape punishment too easily, complaining that Sharia was “founded on the most lenient principles and on an abhorrence of bloodshed”.

As for being the most feminised religion – well there are female rabbis, female bishops, female priests but no female imams. This is clear in the hadith which states

A woman may not lead a man in Prayer …

With the separation of men and women being in the hadith

The best rows for men are the first rows, as opposed to the last ones, and the best rows for women are the last ones as opposed to the first ones.

I’m not sure why Yassmin has to identify as a young Aussie Muslim woman rather than just a young Aussie woman. Most of us don’t go around parading our religion. That tends to divide rather than unite.

If Yassmin really wants to identify as a dispossessed minority who have been subject to abuse over thousands of years she should convert to Judaism. That is truly a religion of peace and home to feminists. And it has provided a disproportionate number of the world’s great thinkers. Yassmin – a young Aussie Jewish woman.

She would still be worshiping the one true God under that monotheist religion, although the Jewish God seems to not rely on mere mortals to effect punishment. Why would God rely on human agency to inflict punishment when He can do so directly?