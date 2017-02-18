Activists encourage ignorance

Posted on 9:53 pm, February 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

One of the more useful skills students could ever learn is an understanding of statistics. Nanny staters, however, are working to prevent this under the guise of “concern” about gambling:

STUDENTS as young as 15 are being taught gambling in maths classes.

Several schools are teaching students in years 10-12 the probability and statistics of making a buck in sports betting, pokies, sweeps and a “day at the races”.

The program is designed to show the risk associated with gambling.

But gambling experts fear it could introduce the youngsters to betting.

In some lessons, students are asked to play card games with their teacher acting as the dealer. They also bet “play money” and tokens on a mock Melbourne Cup and AFL matches.

The Alliance for Gambling Reform’s Dr Charles Livingstone warned the lessons could be harmful.

“Gambling is not an entirely rational exercise and anything that could encourage an unrealistic view of outcomes is potentially unhelpful,” he said. “I’m supportive of the concept but it really needs work if it is to be helpful and not potentially harmful.”

Because teaching kid maths can be “harmful”.

If you haven’t already done so, read  Peter L. Bernstein’s Against the gods: The remarkable story of risk.

This entry was posted in Education. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Activists encourage ignorance

  1. Turtle of WA
    #2300956, posted on February 18, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    We had two-up as a stall at a school fete when I was in high school. It was a hoot, until some little turd with a grudge actually called the police to stop a charity event at his own school. Someone like Xylophone.

  2. Turtle of WA
    #2300960, posted on February 18, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Oh, and studying stats and probability at year 12 level is more likely to stop you gambling. You’re less likely to bother with Lotto, anyway.

  3. RobK
    #2300968, posted on February 18, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    There has been a lot written about this, years ago, in SciAm mag.
    From memory, the math and counting techniques can dispel much of the unfounded “luck” psychology.

  4. hzhousewife
    #2300986, posted on February 18, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Were called Permutations and Combinations when I did Matric.
    Taught properly with real life examples not necessarily connected to gambling games, mathematical probabilities and possibilities are essential to understanding the statistical world, and extremely useful in real life. It is harmful not understanding them !

  5. Leo G
    #2300995, posted on February 18, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Several schools are teaching students in years 10-12 the probability and statistics of making a buck in sports betting, pokies, sweeps and a “day at the races”.

    Discrete random variables are definitely addictive.

  6. Jim Rose
    #2300996, posted on February 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I think the problem gamblers already know the house always wins

  7. Leo G
    #2301006, posted on February 18, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    I think the problem gamblers already know the house always wins

    Yes, but a good mathematician is happier when he loses his shirt later than expected.

  8. Michael Muscat
    #2301008, posted on February 18, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    As I like to say, modern education is child abuse.

  9. mareeS
    #2301020, posted on February 18, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Our son put $1k on Trump at $6.80. I think his maths was pretty good.

    I am not a gambler, but his father is a risk-taker in business, to his complete advantage.

    My risk was sticking with his risk, so here we are, not so bad.

  10. Occupy Centrelink
    #2301074, posted on February 19, 2017 at 12:33 am

    mareeS
    #2301020, posted on February 18, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    I am not a gambler, but his father is a risk-taker in business, to his complete advantage.


    Observing my family, heavy gambling can be the escape for the “risk-averse”
    The irony …

  11. Qley
    #2301076, posted on February 19, 2017 at 12:34 am

    seeing how many people play lotto I say they can’t be teaching probability well in our schools

  12. RobK
    #2301095, posted on February 19, 2017 at 1:04 am

    I participate in lotto as a voluntary tax.

  13. memoryvault
    #2301101, posted on February 19, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Lotto is not gambling.
    Lotto is the purchase of a short term right to dream the impossible.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *