Activists encourage ignorance

One of the more useful skills students could ever learn is an understanding of statistics. Nanny staters, however, are working to prevent this under the guise of “concern” about gambling:
STUDENTS as young as 15 are being taught gambling in maths classes.
Several schools are teaching students in years 10-12 the probability and statistics of making a buck in sports betting, pokies, sweeps and a “day at the races”.
The program is designed to show the risk associated with gambling.
But gambling experts fear it could introduce the youngsters to betting.
In some lessons, students are asked to play card games with their teacher acting as the dealer. They also bet “play money” and tokens on a mock Melbourne Cup and AFL matches.
The Alliance for Gambling Reform’s Dr Charles Livingstone warned the lessons could be harmful.
“Gambling is not an entirely rational exercise and anything that could encourage an unrealistic view of outcomes is potentially unhelpful,” he said. “I’m supportive of the concept but it really needs work if it is to be helpful and not potentially harmful.”
Because teaching kid maths can be “harmful”.
If you haven’t already done so, read Peter L. Bernstein’s Against the gods: The remarkable story of risk.
We had two-up as a stall at a school fete when I was in high school. It was a hoot, until some little turd with a grudge actually called the police to stop a charity event at his own school. Someone like Xylophone.
Oh, and studying stats and probability at year 12 level is more likely to stop you gambling. You’re less likely to bother with Lotto, anyway.
There has been a lot written about this, years ago, in SciAm mag.
From memory, the math and counting techniques can dispel much of the unfounded “luck” psychology.
Were called Permutations and Combinations when I did Matric.
Taught properly with real life examples not necessarily connected to gambling games, mathematical probabilities and possibilities are essential to understanding the statistical world, and extremely useful in real life. It is harmful not understanding them !
Discrete random variables are definitely addictive.
I think the problem gamblers already know the house always wins
Yes, but a good mathematician is happier when he loses his shirt later than expected.
As I like to say, modern education is child abuse.
Our son put $1k on Trump at $6.80. I think his maths was pretty good.
I am not a gambler, but his father is a risk-taker in business, to his complete advantage.
My risk was sticking with his risk, so here we are, not so bad.
mareeS
#2301020, posted on February 18, 2017 at 11:30 pm
Observing my family, heavy gambling can be the escape for the “risk-averse”
The irony …
seeing how many people play lotto I say they can’t be teaching probability well in our schools
I participate in lotto as a voluntary tax.
Lotto is not gambling.
Lotto is the purchase of a short term right to dream the impossible.