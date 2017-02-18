Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association

Admittedly I, too, did have a “wtf moment” when I saw the news that the Australian Bankers’ Association have appointed former Queensland premier Anna Bligh as their next CEO. She never struck me as being someone who would know much about banking.

On reflection, however, she does know something about politics and she does know something about the economy (having been finance minister and treasurer in the Beattie government). More importantly, having come through the Labor side of politics, she should have good inter-personal and negotiation skills. I would imagine that these skills should be quite useful in being a lobbyist. (I understand, however, some Queenslanders might not like her. I often have a poor opinion of Victorian politicians that relate to annoyances from their time in office.) The thing is, as a former career politician, what sort of job could she get? Yet another political analyst would be entering into a very crowded market.

The reaction, however, from the Liberals as reported in The Australian is somewhat over-the-top.

Coalition MPs have called for the big banks to be cut out of the government’s plan to reduce the ­company tax rate after the ­surprise appointment of former Labor ­premier Anna Bligh as their chief lobbyist. … In a possible sign that the ­industry has written off the ­Coalition government politically, the Australian Bankers Association yesterday announced the appointment of Ms Bligh as its new head. It is understood Treasurer Scott Morrison was ­informed of the decision only on Thursday night. … The Liberal MP for the South Australian seat of Barker, Tony Pasin, said yesterday his Coalition colleagues were furious. “It would seem that the ABA has decided to evaporate whatever goodwill ­remained within the Coalition partyroom,” Mr Pasin told The Weekend Australian. … Queensland LNP MP Luke Howarth said there was already a good case not to include the banks in the tax plan, but the hiring of Ms Bligh should give the government another reason. “She has never worked in a bank, and as premier up here she sold off $15bn in government ­assets, couldn’t balance the books, raised taxes and lost the state’s AAA credit rating,” Mr Howarth said. “The point is that our Enterprise Tax Plan will not go through the Senate as is … and the big four banks already make plenty of money. There was a case to have them excluded prior to this … it is more so now … it is a blatant political appointment.” Victorian Nationals MP ­Andrew Broad said the role would be better suited to a career banker rather than a politician. “I think it gives more credibility to be clear of politics, I suspect,” he said. However, Queensland Nationals MP Keith Pitt said former MPs and political staffers often filled such roles, and any backlash was “unwarranted”. Other Coalition MPs privately expressed the view that the banks were doing nothing to help the ­Coalition, which had “gone into bat” for them by resisting Labor’s calls for a royal commission. “We have been the ones who have been defending them, not because we love bankers but because we realise the importance of the banking industry, and they take every opportunity to shit on us,” one said. “Well, bring on the royal commission.”

Arrogance. Pure arrogance. Tax cuts are not a gift of government. Responsible economic policy is not a gift that government bestows on its friends or withholds from its non-friends. Tax-paying citizens should not have to be grateful when politicians do their actual day jobs.

The finance industry provides a magnificent service to Australians, earns huge profits, pays huge taxes, and good franked dividends. As far as I can work out the Australian banking system is a major success story – unsurprising, I suppose, that many in Canberra want to drag it down.