Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association

Admittedly I, too, did have a “wtf moment” when I saw the news that the Australian Bankers’ Association have appointed former Queensland premier Anna Bligh as their next CEO. She never struck me as being someone who would know much about banking.
On reflection, however, she does know something about politics and she does know something about the economy (having been finance minister and treasurer in the Beattie government). More importantly, having come through the Labor side of politics, she should have good inter-personal and negotiation skills. I would imagine that these skills should be quite useful in being a lobbyist. (I understand, however, some Queenslanders might not like her. I often have a poor opinion of Victorian politicians that relate to annoyances from their time in office.) The thing is, as a former career politician, what sort of job could she get? Yet another political analyst would be entering into a very crowded market.
The reaction, however, from the Liberals as reported in The Australian is somewhat over-the-top.
Coalition MPs have called for the big banks to be cut out of the government’s plan to reduce the company tax rate after the surprise appointment of former Labor premier Anna Bligh as their chief lobbyist.
…
In a possible sign that the industry has written off the Coalition government politically, the Australian Bankers Association yesterday announced the appointment of Ms Bligh as its new head. It is understood Treasurer Scott Morrison was informed of the decision only on Thursday night.
…
The Liberal MP for the South Australian seat of Barker, Tony Pasin, said yesterday his Coalition colleagues were furious. “It would seem that the ABA has decided to evaporate whatever goodwill remained within the Coalition partyroom,” Mr Pasin told The Weekend Australian.
…
Queensland LNP MP Luke Howarth said there was already a good case not to include the banks in the tax plan, but the hiring of Ms Bligh should give the government another reason.
“She has never worked in a bank, and as premier up here she sold off $15bn in government assets, couldn’t balance the books, raised taxes and lost the state’s AAA credit rating,” Mr Howarth said. “The point is that our Enterprise Tax Plan will not go through the Senate as is … and the big four banks already make plenty of money. There was a case to have them excluded prior to this … it is more so now … it is a blatant political appointment.”
Victorian Nationals MP Andrew Broad said the role would be better suited to a career banker rather than a politician. “I think it gives more credibility to be clear of politics, I suspect,” he said.
However, Queensland Nationals MP Keith Pitt said former MPs and political staffers often filled such roles, and any backlash was “unwarranted”. Other Coalition MPs privately expressed the view that the banks were doing nothing to help the Coalition, which had “gone into bat” for them by resisting Labor’s calls for a royal commission. “We have been the ones who have been defending them, not because we love bankers but because we realise the importance of the banking industry, and they take every opportunity to shit on us,” one said. “Well, bring on the royal commission.”
Arrogance. Pure arrogance. Tax cuts are not a gift of government. Responsible economic policy is not a gift that government bestows on its friends or withholds from its non-friends. Tax-paying citizens should not have to be grateful when politicians do their actual day jobs.
The finance industry provides a magnificent service to Australians, earns huge profits, pays huge taxes, and good franked dividends. As far as I can work out the Australian banking system is a major success story – unsurprising, I suppose, that many in Canberra want to drag it down.
All that needs to be done is remove Gift Deductible Recipient status from industry associations, professional associations and unions plus make membership fees to such organisations non tax deductible.
This seems oxymoronic to me. I don’t begrudge any enterprise its profit, but when the entire sector is absolutely minting it, then that’s coming out of someone’s pockets.
Magnificent service that Australians evidently pay magnificent amounts for.
It’s not clear to me that Australian banks are “minting it”.
I’d imagine the fury is more likely related to career path anguish. The banks have been big providers of soft landings for various politicians and staffers and one would think the rotation of party brand often follows the government of the day. On the face of it the bankers have broken the rule.
Then again the alp has been much better for the finance sector over time, with Keating gifting some nice mergers that consolidated domestic competition down to four big banks and then forcing everyone to put 9% of salary into super. A quick look at prominent bank chairs and recent ceos indicates a solid labor leaning.
Wow, Sinc, you’re profoundly ignorant of Anna Bligh’s disastrous record as Qld premier. You need more to talk to more Queenslanders.
It has been the most profitable banking sector in the world in recent years and may still be so. It’s certainly one of the most profitable. That would suggest to me that its customers are paying a high price for the services it provides. And you would expect this given the constraints on competition that are in place in the banking sector here that would usually drive profit margins down.
I don’t disagree that the Liberals are whiny fools. But neither do I believe that the Australian banking sector is hugely benefiting – nor harming – the Australian people. Essentially, I can’t see why the banks are worthy of being singled out for special praise.
This.
Bligh banking qualifications are negligible and she was hopeless as premier. The banks have employed her for one reason only. She is Labor. Shorten is running an anti-bank campaign and they need someone on the inside to counter it when Labor forms the next government.
No one in this pathetic saga is covering themselves with glory.
They’re not you idiot.
They’re being singled out for punishment.
That’s exactly my humble opinion.
Sinclair, she was appointed because she’s a woman and an emeritus Laborite. The banks know that she will therefore be given affirmative action coverage by the media and stakeholders. Imagine if they’d appointed Credlin or even a retired Julie Bishop. The lefty financial press and sundry social media jockeys would have gone beserk with partisan rage, thus damaging the ABA. Appointing Laborites (especially female ones) is not a sign that bankers have lost confidence in the LNP. It’s just a recognition of the fake news hate culture that is thrown up around conservative public figures. It’s a soft cock appointment – which is not to say it isn’t a pragmatically logical one.
I think Bolt has it. The banks know under Turnbull the Liberals are unelectable. They are sucking up to Labor.
That’s bullshit.
They’re just keen to be seen as ‘listening’ and ‘nice.’ So they chose a female breast cancer survivor who nobody is game (or ideologically inclined) to beat up.
+2
In a just world Anna “Netball Team” Bligh would be unemployable.
The coming artificial intelligence revolution will be interesting for their social justice banking system.
Right now, the big banks are habitats for quota lefties, and the future the big banks have plotted out for Australia is one of electronic cash and an end to physical cash, the eternal victory of crony socialism [too big to fail, maaaate] the dismissal of storefront employees and their replacement with robots and artificial intelligence call centers, the mass importation of vast unskilled client herds, the rigging of the Australian capital city house price market and general unutterable Stalinist bastardry.
[Disclosure, hold a fistful of Australian bank shares, because if you can’t beat them, join them.]
Maybe the banks can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Jupes, before you go calling people idiots, you may want to ensure you don’t appear as one yourself. I was referring to Sinc’s commentary.
(where they are indeed praised fulsomely, if you require even further information)