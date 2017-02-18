Engie tells Koutsantonis to get stuffed: sound

Actually, the head of Engie is Australia is a pretty sound guy.

He makes the obvious point that he is not going to keep the second turbine in the Pelican Point plant going just so AEMO or the South Australian government can order it be switched on for a few days of the year. No company can be instructed to lose money.

And by the way, there is no guaranteed gas to power up the turbine and it would be exorbitant for Engie to sign a take-or-pay deal with a gas producer.

Back to the drawing board and the nightmare that is intermittent energy in South Australia. The good thing is that asking the last person to leave the state to switch off the lights won’t be necessary; there will already by a blackout.

The picture is that goose, Tom Koutsantonis, the state’s energy minister and Treasurer. (Cats: stop that guffawing.)