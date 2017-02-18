Engie tells Koutsantonis to get stuffed: sound

Actually, the head of Engie is Australia is a pretty sound guy.
He makes the obvious point that he is not going to keep the second turbine in the Pelican Point plant going just so AEMO or the South Australian government can order it be switched on for a few days of the year. No company can be instructed to lose money.
And by the way, there is no guaranteed gas to power up the turbine and it would be exorbitant for Engie to sign a take-or-pay deal with a gas producer.
Back to the drawing board and the nightmare that is intermittent energy in South Australia. The good thing is that asking the last person to leave the state to switch off the lights won’t be necessary; there will already by a blackout.
The picture is that goose, Tom Koutsantonis, the state’s energy minister and Treasurer. (Cats: stop that guffawing.)
A defiant Engie says it will not keep its Pelican Point number two turbine on standby for future South Australian electricity supply crunches because it would have to run it at a loss to do so.
The French energy company also said it wants the Australian Energy Market Operator to cover its losses from running its unviable Pelican Point gas plant’s second turbine after South Australia’s blackout last week.
But Engie said it can’t operate the second turbine – which could have saved 90,000 households from being blacked out on 8 February – on an ongoing basis under National Electricity Market rules because it can’t secure a firm supply of gas.
The company’s stance will anger politicians in South Australia because it means it will require at least four hours’ notice and a direction from AEMO to fire up the second turbine in a future supply crunch.
South Australia – where wind power accounts for 40 per cent of generation – has had three blackouts in five months. AEMO said this week the latest one was caused by a sharp drop in wind power and a failure of gas plants to start on time – exacerbated by a computer error which blacked out 60,000 more homes than necessary.
NSW and the Australian Capital Territory only averted supply shortages last Friday when AEMO ordered the Tomago aluminum smelter in Newcastle to shed a third of its power, putting potlines at risk.
AEMO ordered Engie to fire up the mothballed second turbine too late to avert a blackout on February 8, leaving South Australian energy minister Tom Koutsantonis fuming.
The turbine, mothballed for two years because high spot gas prices and scarce supply make it unviable to run, normally takes four hours for a cold start. Engie was able to fire it up more quickly the next day because it had made preparations.
Engie said AEMO would ultimately recover its losses from running the plant from other NEM participants – suppliers and retailers.
The French company said the energy security problems in South Australia were exacerbated by the state having some of the largest fluctuations in energy demand in the world. Demand surged to more than 3000 megawatts in last week’s heatwave, but is usually between 1200MW and 1500MW.
It said there was no commercial rationale for running the 240MW second turbine outside of a handful of days when demand soared, because it would have to hold gas and pipeline transportation under costly “take or pay” contracts which it could not meet from the proceeds of running the plant for a few days a year.
SA has a gas plant that only runs a couple of days a years?
Victoria can beat that.
We have a desalination plant that never runs, plus roads that are paid for and never built.
South Australians.
Amateurs.
Blair is absolutely right: “Greece, with two AFL teams.”
How’s that “nationalisation” of SA’s electricity generation going, Jay?
Mind you, given the apparently irresolvable political impasse over the RET and the prospect of a reliable electricity supply thus slowly disappearing over the horizon to India as our coal fired power stations go out of commission one by one with no replacements being economically viable, we can only indulge in schadenfreude for so long.
WTF?
Gouging others?
Just pay ’em. The morons pay renewable energy companies for not producing anything (not to mention desal plants) so why not pay gas power plants to sit idle for months.
Money falls from the sky after all.