Guest Post: Kerrod Gream 1800RESPECT Isn’t Being Privatised

1800RESPECT is a hotline service dedicated to those suffering from domestic violence. It’s there to provide counselling services and aid people dealing in a difficult situation, but the left has come out and used the retender process as claims that the service is now going to be run for a profit.

This has been going on for over 6 months, with Xioaran Shan writing in the New Matilda in June last year, Tanya Plibersek also put out a media release in July, and today NUS President Sophie Johnston put out a media release all of them showing that they have no idea what the tender process is or that it is currently already provided by a private company. If they care about the service so much maybe they should have spent five minutes actually looking at how it operates rather than trying to claim the moral high ground.

From the 1800RESPECT’s website:

1800RESPECT is delivered by Medibank Health Services on behalf of the Federal Government Department of Social Services as part of the National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children 2010-2022.

Now if for whatever reason you can’t see it in there the service is currently tendered to Medibank Health Services, a company most commonly associated with private health insurance. The website’s about section even has on the about section a whole segment advertising Medibank.

Every service that is tendered on behalf of a government organisation(or any private organisation for that matter) will come up for renewal dependent upon when the contract expires. This isn’t anything new, it’s a revaluation of every program and finding who can provide the best service at the best cost. In this instance Medibank has a high chance to win the tender again as they have already been providing these services and know the costs of providing it. As such their bid will have those costs incorporated plus a bit on top to ensure they return a small profit on it. Private companies wouldn’t do this unless there was a good incentive, and the best incentive as you all should know is profit.

Now why does the government tender out instead of doing it in house? Well for one it’s cheaper, and private companies that already have the set ups, the staff, and the skills required to provide a service don’t have huge start up costs associated with them. This also ensures that better services are provided. As a comparative example we can look at how the Opal system for public transport rolled out in NSW compared to the disaster that was MyKi in Victoria. The company that got the tender for the Opal system had already rolled out similar systems elsewhere and had the expertise and ability to roll it out, as opposed to the company that was selected by the Labor Government in Victoria to roll out MyKi that had never done a system like that and it came in well over budget.

The other reason to retender these services is because quality becomes assured. If a company is unable to provide the service effectively it means that the government can find a new company to tender out to and provide the service. Without this it there’s no incentive for companies like Medibank to ensure that 1800RESPECT operates in such a way that calls are responded to in a timely matter as they know they’ve got a guaranteed lump sum of money coming their way.

The claim that the tender process that this service is to be run for profit is ludicrous, it’s already tendered out and we need to retender it to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being spent effectively as opposed to going to Labor’s corporate mates.