Guest Post: Kerrod Gream 1800RESPECT Isn’t Being Privatised

1800RESPECT is a hotline service dedicated to those suffering from domestic violence. It’s there to provide counselling services and aid people dealing in a difficult situation, but the left has come out and used the retender process as claims that the service is now going to be run for a profit.
This has been going on for over 6 months, with Xioaran Shan writing in the New Matilda in June last year, Tanya Plibersek also put out a media release in July, and today NUS President Sophie Johnston put out a media release all of them showing that they have no idea what the tender process is or that it is currently already provided by a private company. If they care about the service so much maybe they should have spent five minutes actually looking at how it operates rather than trying to claim the moral high ground.
From the 1800RESPECT’s website:
1800RESPECT is delivered by Medibank Health Services on behalf of the Federal Government Department of Social Services as part of the National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children 2010-2022.
Now if for whatever reason you can’t see it in there the service is currently tendered to Medibank Health Services, a company most commonly associated with private health insurance. The website’s about section even has on the about section a whole segment advertising Medibank.
Every service that is tendered on behalf of a government organisation(or any private organisation for that matter) will come up for renewal dependent upon when the contract expires. This isn’t anything new, it’s a revaluation of every program and finding who can provide the best service at the best cost. In this instance Medibank has a high chance to win the tender again as they have already been providing these services and know the costs of providing it. As such their bid will have those costs incorporated plus a bit on top to ensure they return a small profit on it. Private companies wouldn’t do this unless there was a good incentive, and the best incentive as you all should know is profit.
Now why does the government tender out instead of doing it in house? Well for one it’s cheaper, and private companies that already have the set ups, the staff, and the skills required to provide a service don’t have huge start up costs associated with them. This also ensures that better services are provided. As a comparative example we can look at how the Opal system for public transport rolled out in NSW compared to the disaster that was MyKi in Victoria. The company that got the tender for the Opal system had already rolled out similar systems elsewhere and had the expertise and ability to roll it out, as opposed to the company that was selected by the Labor Government in Victoria to roll out MyKi that had never done a system like that and it came in well over budget.
The other reason to retender these services is because quality becomes assured. If a company is unable to provide the service effectively it means that the government can find a new company to tender out to and provide the service. Without this it there’s no incentive for companies like Medibank to ensure that 1800RESPECT operates in such a way that calls are responded to in a timely matter as they know they’ve got a guaranteed lump sum of money coming their way.
The claim that the tender process that this service is to be run for profit is ludicrous, it’s already tendered out and we need to retender it to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being spent effectively as opposed to going to Labor’s corporate mates.
Clearly Turnbull’s next move is to nationalise this service.
I don’t see a similarity between something like Opal and any crisis hotline service. The reason is that with Opal it’s very clear what you are buying and how to check whether it is working properly. This means you can write a simple contract, you can include a series of milestones and performance metrics, and if it does fail there’s a way to decide what failed and why. There’s a well understood customer and supplier relationship.
With these phone hotlines, the actual product being delivered is not at all obvious. Do we count the number of phone calls? Maybe measure the duration of the calls? Do we count the number of women who leave their husbands, and score the service higher if more women leave? Who is the actual customer anyway?
We could look at the long term domestic violence statistics, but those are also difficult to properly measure, and could be effected by lots of things (e.g. shifting demographics, immigration, booms and recessions, employment, use of drugs and alcohol, family values).
Putting out to tender does not preclude Labor’s corporate mat s. Theee days they are also likely to be Liberal corporate mates too. Often the same people.
Tel, this kind of service, if it is to be offered, is probably better operated by the private sector with government funding. You get the flexibility of response from the private sector and the provision of a public good. A government service would be overburdened with rules.
Also, the M&E for such programs tend to be volumeof calls and referrals. In this particular case I would be interested in the referrals. What happened to them.
Correct. If the stupid bloody thing has to exist in the first place (and not convinced there is a justifiable case for it – especially if administered by the government) then this would be about the best way to operate it.
Pretender Carpeting?
How is this the responsibility of the Federal government in any way, shape or form. What next? A gardening hotline?
Aw, come on Snoopy. What about all the staff at their ALPBC? You know it’s a hotbed of DV.
The flexible response is only useful if you can make it clear exactly what they are supposed to be doing, and what type of performance you are going to measure. Otherwise “flexible” means, “Do what you feel like doing.”
Without good answers to fundamental questions like, “What is the product?” and “Who is the customer?” there is no real business happening. In which case, might as well be a government department. Look how flexible the ABC is… they spend money on whatever they feel like, and deliver whatever they feel they should deliver, and they do it with great efficiency too.
Without an Australian Constitution, people would have no idea what to completely ignore.
Notwithstanding the fact the service fails the public goods test, the customer is the taxpayer. The hotline service is the provisioning of humans to be present and available for callers. Those humans will ultimately offer next step options to callers, as defined by some program expert. The metrics for this type of service are well understood and no doubt the incumbent vendor reports them.
Why should the taxpayer pay a premium for the state to provision the service and crowd out the productive private sector?