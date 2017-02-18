Hallucinating the news

This business with Trump’s press conference yesterday, which I discussed here, is a political Rorschach Test of the most extraordinary kind. If you saw a perfectly reasonable presidential outline of policies and then a response to questions asked, you are part of the world of the sane. On the other hand, if you saw anything else, you have lost your grip on reality, as discussed by Scott Adams under the heading, Imaginary News. And the reason for this cognitive dissonance is that those who saw a rant are those who had expected Trump to lose which has led to the following consequence.
When reality violates your ego that rudely, you either have to rewrite the movie in your head to recast yourself as an idiot, or you rewrite the movie to make yourself the hero who could see what others missed. Apparently the Huffington Post [the example of those who had seen Trump ranting] chose to rewrite their movie so Trump is a deranged monster, just like they warned us. That’s what they see. This isn’t an example of so-called “fake” news as we generally understand it. This is literally imaginary news. I believe the Huffington Post’s description of the press conference is literally what they saw. If you gave them lie detector tests, they would swear they saw a meltdown, and the lie detector would say they were telling the truth.
There are two clues that the Huffington Post is hallucinating and I’m not. The first clue is that they have a trigger and I don’t. Reality violated their egos, whereas I was predicting a Trump win all along. My world has been consistent with my ego. No trigger. All I have is a warm feeling of rightness.
The second clue is that the Huffington Post is seeing something that half the country doesn’t see. As a general rule, the person who sees the elephant in the room is the one hallucinating, not the one who can’t see the elephant. The Huffington Post is literally seeing something that is invisible to me and other observers. We see a President Trump talking the way he normally talks. They see a 77-minute meltdown.
In other words, these people have gone mad. And they are the ones who write the news.
According to the ABC Malcolm Turnbull said Trump wasting his time complaining about media coverage.
I am reminded of WC Fields “Remember, a dead fish can float downstream, but it takes a live one to swim upstream.”
No prizes for guessing which one floats downstream, and which swims upstream. One is a leader, the other a leaker.
Trumps press conference was completely reasonable. The reporting was however completely unreasonable.
MSM really are as dumb as dog shit, choosing to blatantly lie about a readily viewable press conference, they are intent on keeping digging.
Yeah – a lot of latte lefties really seem to be losing their shit over The Donald.
East Side Moms Who Targeted President Trump’s 4-Year-Old Grandson
‘infected with Trumpism’.
This may turn out to be a construction-of-mental-asylums lead recovery.
Of course, they are mad, all of us who are sane have known this all along. Now there are stats to back it up.
We know what Trump said at his press conference yesterday that tomorrow the press would report, “Donald Trump rants and raves at the press” when in fact he was criticising the press in a calm measured way.
Trump said he was enjoying the to and fro with the press and he certainly looked switched on and beaming.
Predictably that night, the ABC News introduced the story with “Donald Trump rants and raves at the press.” They know the majority of their shrinking audience won’t have seen the press conference video so it’s all systems go to bag the Trump with their biased presentation.
Trump knows the BBC hate him. How can I let him know that the Australian ABC hate him too?
Annnnnd – Seven News, like all it’s Australian media peers, launches in to its obligatory nightly attack on The Donald.
I forgot to add. With Trump being cool, calm and collected whilst having a great time at the press conference, that would have exasperated the press big time. Trump is untouchable and he obviously is so strong in himself that anything they throw at him, just rolls off his back.
Trump was brilliant to predict the hallucinating (fake) news in his answers.
Trump owns these people and he will continue the real news via Twitter, he has no choice.
My takeaway from listening to the Trump presser was that the assembled journalists had nothing to say to counter his genial, yet specific, assertions that they were (mostly) lying bastards, in the tank for the Democrats, doing harm to the citizens of the US by making stuff up to fill their pages.
One desperate-sounding attempt to suggest that Trump was somehow dissing the First Amendment by pointing out that the MSM was freely speaking bullshit, and a tragic gotcha on Trump’s election margin – and that was it.
There were no journalists visible in shot; I therefore choose to believe the whole event was staged and he was speaking to an empty room.
MSM love Trump because he provides endless excitement, which sells papers and increases ratings. It is a funny situation in which they despise him for his political position and style but need him as a source of revenue.
Just imagine how bad it would have been for MSM had Hillary won, who is incredibly dull compared to both Trump and Obama. They would have to send some chicks to Bill :).
Actually Turnbull is right. Trump should ignore the MSM and focus on governing.
Indeed.
I reckon that was the best press conference I’ve seen.
This is a fascinating fight. The MSM (except Fox) seem to be working with the Dems and the bureaucrats to try and engineer an impeachment of Trump as early as possible. Their first thrust has been the mythical Russian thing. Which seems to be fizzling, probably because it is quite hard to make bricks without clay, let alone straw.
They seem unwilling to take the fight to a real insurrection, and I suspect that is because they know about 80% of the military backs Trump, as do the 2nd Amendment people with guns.
The next phase is when he has all his division managers in place, and he orders them to write pink slips. Will there be a rebellion? A refusal by the bureaucrats to obey their new chiefs?
Trump already has the counter for that lined up. It seems that GOP people are finding they not so much like what Trump is doing but are doing cartwheels of joy over it. That has dragged in almost all of the RINOs into the momentum of the Trump train. Except McCain, who seems to be feeling unloved right now.
That means the Congress is going to swiftly pass any laws that Trump needs to defeat these die-in-a-ditch holdouts. By utterly defunding them if necessary.
This also kills off any chance of an impeachment – there is no way a fired up GOP Congress is going to donate enough votes for the Dems to get 66% in either house.
It’s going to be awesome fun, so long as the secret service guys can keep him breathing.
Oh yeah.
Bruce of Newcastle
Thank you for your clear thoughts. I am enjoying this revolution. So much is a-changing. I can’t wait for the EPA to get it.
I haven’t seen the news conference yet, but this cuts both ways. Scott Adams has a trigger too: he predicted Trump’s win, and so you might say that he has a vested interest in not seeing a meltdown. I expect that I will see the conference as you and he did, but that’s not the point. I’m sure there are regulars here who will see things as Huff’n’Puff did.
Michael Polanyi, discussing the bitter controversies that arise when a significant challenge arises for an established scientific theory, the two sides talk past one another, in large part because each theory implies a view of which facts are relevant and which are irrelevant. Each theory is a way of seeing the world, and that includes a way of assessing facts for relevance. When the theories diverge too widely, it is no longer possible for either side to talk persuasively to the other, because the bases from which they argue are incompatible.
Science, in the end, must answer to reality. The same constraint exists for culture, including politics and the anthropology underlying social and religious attitudes. However, this constraint is much looser. We already know the chasm that yawns between factions on issues like same-sex marriage, refugees, Islamic immigration, freedom of speech, the DAGWood hypothesis, etc.
DAGW is supposedly a scientific issue, so it should be easier to find common bases from which to conduct the debate. We know that isn’t happening. Facts? We have more facts than you can shake a stick at. The attitude to DAGW, and the policies that flow from it, will be determined not by science, but by gradual shifts in the relative importance of “fighting global warming” to the voters. Thanks Jay! What passes for debate on issues like SSM and refugees boils down to a series of sound bites and slogans, with human interest stories thrown in.
As with irreconcilable differences over scientific theories, the losers will gradually die out, and the newcomers will flock to the attractive new theory, if only because that’s where the action is. The political and social tide has turned as evidenced by Brexit, Hanson, Trump, and Bernardi, but an army of “progressive” Canutes are down on the beach, issuing commands. It’s a fight to the death of Western culture against whatever force or forces emerge from the delusional shambles that is progressive ideology. The struggle between social conservatism and progressives, including libertarians, is the defining social and political schism in Western societies. Only one thing is certain. The progressives will be routed. Their best hope is to be routed by conservatives. The possible alternatives do not bear thinking on.
…these people have gone mad
‘A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad; you are not like us.’
St Anthony the Great (4th C.)
The saint may not have had current times and events in view, but the quote is apt, nonetheless.
Pbw – The problem for the Dems regarding CAGW is that the data does not support their position. The other problem for them is they so love the idea of a danger which requires totalitarian control of all society that they can’t wean themselves off it.
Then there’s all the lovely money that they’ve been able to extract from this excuse. A lot. That is a tell: the sceptical side makes no money from being right, but the catastropharians get obscenely rich by pushing their bandwagon.
I’m not ranting and raving”: Donald Trump, the new U.S. president, stated this at the 47-minute point of a 77-minute news conference in which he precisely ranted and raved.
It’s still breathtaking the way people who don’t know anyone who voted Trump or Brexit are so certain about why they did.
Channelling Phatty’s ‘phantom memories’?
I spent two months in September and October travelling in the US. I am not walking around asking people who they voted for but I think many people I know voted for Trump.
I think most of people I know personally voted for Trump because of Obama’s and Hillary’s hostility towards Israel and embrace of her enemies. Obviously my Zionist friends isn’t Trump’s core demographic.
In any of the footage on ABC & SBS, I saw no evidence of ‘ranting and raving’, comrade.