Hallucinating the news

This business with Trump’s press conference yesterday, which I discussed here, is a political Rorschach Test of the most extraordinary kind. If you saw a perfectly reasonable presidential outline of policies and then a response to questions asked, you are part of the world of the sane. On the other hand, if you saw anything else, you have lost your grip on reality, as discussed by Scott Adams under the heading, Imaginary News. And the reason for this cognitive dissonance is that those who saw a rant are those who had expected Trump to lose which has led to the following consequence.
When reality violates your ego that rudely, you either have to rewrite the movie in your head to recast yourself as an idiot, or you rewrite the movie to make yourself the hero who could see what others missed. Apparently the Huffington Post [the example of those who had seen Trump ranting] chose to rewrite their movie so Trump is a deranged monster, just like they warned us. That’s what they see. This isn’t an example of so-called “fake” news as we generally understand it. This is literally imaginary news. I believe the Huffington Post’s description of the press conference is literally what they saw. If you gave them lie detector tests, they would swear they saw a meltdown, and the lie detector would say they were telling the truth.
There are two clues that the Huffington Post is hallucinating and I’m not. The first clue is that they have a trigger and I don’t. Reality violated their egos, whereas I was predicting a Trump win all along. My world has been consistent with my ego. No trigger. All I have is a warm feeling of rightness.
The second clue is that the Huffington Post is seeing something that half the country doesn’t see. As a general rule, the person who sees the elephant in the room is the one hallucinating, not the one who can’t see the elephant. The Huffington Post is literally seeing something that is invisible to me and other observers. We see a President Trump talking the way he normally talks. They see a 77-minute meltdown.
In other words, these people have gone mad. And they are the ones who write the news.
According to the ABC Malcolm Turnbull said Trump wasting his time complaining about media coverage.
I am reminded of WC Fields “Remember, a dead fish can float downstream, but it takes a live one to swim upstream.”
No prizes for guessing which one floats downstream, and which swims upstream. One is a leader, the other a leaker.
Trumps press conference was completely reasonable. The reporting was however completely unreasonable.
MSM really are as dumb as dog shit, choosing to blatantly lie about a readily viewable press conference, they are intent on keeping digging.
Yeah – a lot of latte lefties really seem to be losing their shit over The Donald.
East Side Moms Who Targeted President Trump’s 4-Year-Old Grandson
‘infected with Trumpism’.
This may turn out to be a construction-of-mental-asylums lead recovery.
Of course, they are mad, all of us who are sane have known this all along. Now there are stats to back it up.
We know what Trump said at his press conference yesterday that tomorrow the press would report, “Donald Trump rants and raves at the press” when in fact he was criticising the press in a calm measured way.
Trump said he was enjoying the to and fro with the press and he certainly looked switched on and beaming.
Predictably that night, the ABC News introduced the story with “Donald Trump rants and raves at the press.” They know the majority of their shrinking audience won’t have seen the press conference video so it’s all systems go to bag the Trump with their biased presentation.
Trump knows the BBC hate him. How can I let him know that the Australian ABC hate him too?
Annnnnd – Seven News, like all it’s Australian media peers, launches in to its obligatory nightly attack on The Donald.
I forgot to add. With Trump being cool, calm and collected whilst having a great time at the press conference, that would have exasperated the press big time. Trump is untouchable and he obviously is so strong in himself that anything they throw at him, just rolls off his back.
Trump was brilliant to predict the hallucinating (fake) news in his answers.
Trump owns these people and he will continue the real news via Twitter, he has no choice.
My takeaway from listening to the Trump presser was that the assembled journalists had nothing to say to counter his genial, yet specific, assertions that they were (mostly) lying bastards, in the tank for the Democrats, doing harm to the citizens of the US by making stuff up to fill their pages.
One desperate-sounding attempt to suggest that Trump was somehow dissing the First Amendment by pointing out that the MSM was freely speaking bullshit, and a tragic gotcha on Trump’s election margin – and that was it.
There were no journalists visible in shot; I therefore choose to believe the whole event was staged and he was speaking to an empty room.
MSM love Trump because he provides endless excitement, which sells papers and increases ratings. It is a funny situation in which they despise him for his political position and style but need him as a source of revenue.
Just imagine how bad it would have been for MSM had Hillary won, who is incredibly dull compared to both Trump and Obama. They would have to send some chicks to Bill :).
Actually Turnbull is right. Trump should ignore the MSM and focus on governing.