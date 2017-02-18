Hallucinating the news

This business with Trump’s press conference yesterday, which I discussed here, is a political Rorschach Test of the most extraordinary kind. If you saw a perfectly reasonable presidential outline of policies and then a response to questions asked, you are part of the world of the sane. On the other hand, if you saw anything else, you have lost your grip on reality, as discussed by Scott Adams under the heading, Imaginary News. And the reason for this cognitive dissonance is that those who saw a rant are those who had expected Trump to lose which has led to the following consequence.

When reality violates your ego that rudely, you either have to rewrite the movie in your head to recast yourself as an idiot, or you rewrite the movie to make yourself the hero who could see what others missed. Apparently the Huffington Post [the example of those who had seen Trump ranting] chose to rewrite their movie so Trump is a deranged monster, just like they warned us. That’s what they see. This isn’t an example of so-called “fake” news as we generally understand it. This is literally imaginary news. I believe the Huffington Post’s description of the press conference is literally what they saw. If you gave them lie detector tests, they would swear they saw a meltdown, and the lie detector would say they were telling the truth.

There are two clues that the Huffington Post is hallucinating and I’m not. The first clue is that they have a trigger and I don’t. Reality violated their egos, whereas I was predicting a Trump win all along. My world has been consistent with my ego. No trigger. All I have is a warm feeling of rightness.

The second clue is that the Huffington Post is seeing something that half the country doesn’t see. As a general rule, the person who sees the elephant in the room is the one hallucinating, not the one who can’t see the elephant. The Huffington Post is literally seeing something that is invisible to me and other observers. We see a President Trump talking the way he normally talks. They see a 77-minute meltdown.