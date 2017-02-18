Open Forum: February 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
21 Responses to Open Forum: February 18, 2017

  1. Rabz
    #2300009, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Toss that ham in the fryin’ pan

    the lights are blinkin’

    I’m thinkin’

    It’s all over when I go out drinkin’ …

  3. C.L.
    #2300017, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:07 am

    The old Open Forum is missing. If you see it, contact the Hackett family or the media.

  4. Rossini
    #2300018, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Still awake and reading!

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2300024, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Many many people must die.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2300026, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:19 am

    OPINION
    HRC continues on prideful and mean-spirited course

    The Australian
    12:00AM February 18, 2017

    Gillian Triggs and her staff have had many opportunities to admit their big mistakes and say sorry in the year since Queensland University of Technology students gained the advantage of aggressive lawyers, which resulted in the lamentable conduct of the Human Rights Commission being exposed in the public arena.

    The shabby treatment of the students is plain to anyone making an objective study of the facts. But Triggs and her advisers have never acknowledged their part in it.

    The taxpayer-funded body, which is required by statute to “investigate” formal complaints of racial hatred, played footsies with Cindy Prior, her lawyers and the university as those parties haggled over money for 14 months — but didn’t tell the students of the serious allegations levelled. They were unable to defend themselves against a charge they didn’t know existed.

    Since February last year, as the release of documents and The Australian’s reporting has put beyond doubt, Triggs and the commission have blame-shifted to QUT to avoid responsibility, and misled the media and even the parliament.

    But yesterday, Liberal senator James Paterson, who has studied the documents closely, cut to the chase after extracting a series of admissions. Surely, he asked Triggs, the students are now owed an apology?

    She admitted that as a result of the case the commission has now changed its procedures and “will never, ever” again fail to contact persons accused of racial hatred; that the young men have “suffered from this”; and that “things went badly wrong”.

    “Have you offered an apology?” Paterson asked.

    “But I can’t concede that the commission did anything wrong,’’ Triggs said.

    From the Oz.. SHUT IT DOWN
    FIRE THEM ALL!!!

  8. Richard
    #2300028, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Can I throw this out there.
    Imagine if electricity was free to the consumer, how much would productivity increase. Would the steel mills double or triple or more. Would a manufacturing explode in this country. It’s not really something that you can waste easily, if you’re consuming it something is turning or boiling or drying and so on. If the goal was to increase productivity, and the difference between installing the new bigger machine to create more comes down to the cost of its electricity supply there something wrong. Maybe I’m wrong, however I do know many that won’t install the new bigger faster machine because of its power consumption.

  9. classical_hero
    #2300030, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Before the controversy I had not heard of PDP before.

  10. C.L.
    #2300032, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

    The Guardian reports that Francis Bergoglio backs violence against Trump:

    Pope appears to back anti-Trump protests in letter condemning populism.

    Pope Francis has offered his unequivocal support to grassroots organisers and activists who are fighting for social justice, migrants, and environmentalism, saying he “reaffirms” their choice to fight against tyranny amid a “gutting of democracies”…

    The remarks can be viewed as a clear endorsement by the Argentinian pope of resistance against populist and xenophobic political movements. While he did not name Donald Trump, and stressed his remarks were not targeted at any individual politician, the letter, read at the opening of the US Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements in Modesto, California, seem to speak directly to protests against the Republican president…

    He offered praise to the activists who are organising in opposition to those threats. “I know that you have committed yourselves to fight for social justice, to defend our Sister Mother Earth and to stand alongside migrants. I want to reaffirm your choice,” he wrote.

    This is an explicit endorsement of street violence against the democratically elected President of the United States. It is also a declaration of loathing against all those peoples of the Western world who are rising up against the Islamic invasions of their nations and the violence and rape that follows.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2300036, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:40 am

    I pray each night this pope meets an untimely death.

  12. RobK
    #2300040, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:51 am

    From the Australian:
    Zuckerberg concerned about fake news
    RYAN WILKINSON
    Mark Zuckerberg has described his worry over the spread of fake news on the network he founded.
    It’s taken him this long to work that out? A giant among men.

  13. Top Ender
    #2300042, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Back home on an adrenaline high after doing multiple events for the 75th anniversary of the first raid on Darwin by Japanese air units in WWII.

    Big kahuna is on Sunday.

    Highlight today was seeing a WWII Hudson bomber gunner shake hands with the Japanese Ambassador to Australia, after a ceremony to dedicate a plaque to the submarine sunk with all 80 hands outside Darwin harbour.

  15. OneWorldGovernment
    #2300047, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Richard
    #2300028, posted on February 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Can I throw this out there.
    Imagine if electricity was free to the consumer, how much would productivity increase.

    Subsidising wind and solar is actual theft.

  16. Philippa Martyr
    #2300049, posted on February 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Go to bed, internet. You’re drunk.

  17. memoryvault
    #2300050, posted on February 18, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Subsidising wind and solar is actual theft.

    I’ll stand corrected, OWG, but I think Richard is referring to cheap, baseload power.
    IE – Coal-fired generation.

  18. Bruce in WA
    #2300051, posted on February 18, 2017 at 1:05 am

    From the old fred, re graffiti:

    If you haven’t yet been to BA, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

    Dunno, we’re just docking now.

    But some parts of Valparaiso would take a ton of beating. (Also where we were told to “get the fcuk out” of a street unless we wanted our throats cut …

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2300052, posted on February 18, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Go to bed, internet. You’re drunk.

    Monstrous allegation! My good self, under the affluence of incahol! I’ll have you know I’m as jober as a sudge!

  20. Zyconoclast
    #2300053, posted on February 18, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Quite night only 16 posts by 1:06am.

  21. Zyconoclast
    #2300055, posted on February 18, 2017 at 1:10 am

    I pray each night this pope meets an untimely death.

    A timely death would be better.
    Right about now…

