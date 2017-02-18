Liberty Quote
It is only the passionate pro-socialist zeal of mathematical pseudo-economists that transforms a purely analytical tool of logical economics into an utopian image of the good and most desirable state of affairs.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: February 18, 2017
Indeed. The reason they are employing lawfare is because we can see and are making it clear that the emperor is wearing no clothes.
Donald J. TrumpVerified account
@realDonaldTrump
The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!
____
James O’Keefe
@JamesOKeefeIII
James O’Keefe Retweeted Donald J. Trump
Hidden camera tapes on the way!
Probably closer to the mark MV.
The ‘pope‘ is buck naked to –
Pope Francis: ‘Muslim Terrorism Does Not Exist’
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/02/17/pope-francis-muslim-terrorism-not-exist/
Lol, i can pick a second rate debater a mile away
The winning is bordering on obscene. Joy Villa looking at having the #2 album on Billboard:
Ivanka’s perfume line now no.1 on Amazon!
“….and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say… we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning” … President Donald J.Trump
How about the govt. implements the policies of the party that each electorate votes for in that electorate. So Greens electorates are disconnected from the grid and their water and sewerage are turned off. Labor electorates are forced to join unions and only perform their jobs as good as the least performing member. They get free access to third rate medical and have rolling power stoppages due to strikes. Their road access is blocked by weekly protest marches.
Liberal electorates can buy freely from any of a number of service providers and get access to the grid, water and sewerage lines, paid for by access fee. They have little to no taxes pay for their own police patrols.
Central Paris is burning, being looted, and all the gendarmes can do is arrest Dan Carter for drunk driving.
He is copping it sweet: “I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry.”
Agree. The political lightweight Liza Harvey is already being groomed to take on the emperor’s cape and sceptre. (Shudder) It would be our police commissioner’s wet dream, though; he walks all over her like a newly-laid carpet.
I must have been drunk that night in Paris… forgot to set fire to my car.
Stick to watching the ABC and playing with your chaps if you have no actual arguments, Carpet.
If you have an argument, deploy it.
Power, water and sewerage.
VIC and SA have moved to a system where people provide their own power and water. The water and power generation markets are collapsing under the weight of government bureaucracy.
Provision of your own sewerage service will be interesting in Adelaide and Melbourne.
Also, Carpet, when you descend to the level of being defended by one of Grigory’s pathetically transparent sock puppets, don’t you feel embarrassed?
Even if the price tag is incorrect, most major retailers would still sell the item at that price.
To do otherwise would, I suspect, run foul of the onerous provisions of the “misleading and deceptive conduct” provisions of he former trade practices Act (now Consumer Protection). These provisions have wide application and have been used to prosecute a juice manufacturer for being deceptive for putting a picture of a kiwi fruit on a juice label (amongst many other fruits) even though no kiwi juice was in the bottle, and no mention on the label of any kiwi fruit juice.
Nah, Carpe. He is trying to bait you.
He is a master baiter.
From the old fred;
I’m going through the same thing with buying a rifle for pigging.
First you have to get Student number;
Then do a firearm safety course – $220;
Then join a club – $150 pa;
Then apply for a licence $200;
Then get a Permit to Acquire – $35
Then you can order your rifle.
This process has taken over seven months.
Or you can go to Brisbane and get one illegally – strangely, handguns are easier to get -or so I’m told – because there are so many available.
I have no desire whatsoever to ‘smite’ Johanna whom from commenting here. Quite the reverse. She is at times a blossom on the blog. Umm. Sorry, that didn’t sound right – an asset to the blog. As anyone with intelligence can readily see. Just not an asset for me. Perhaps too she can comment on the nearby fires, and I am glad to hear they are not a threat to her new property. That would be awful. I feel for the people in the link who lost everything, only just getting away with their lives and their party plan.
‘Whom’ is well spotted Des Deskie although I thought I could include it as an intentionally whimsical grammatical twist in the context of my sentence’s referential past tense (you know ‘of whom’ I speak) rather than ‘you know who’ being a statement having a grammatical existence purely within itself. 🙂
Now look too at what youse lot have done. Doctors Stimpy and Hairy will know I have been sneaking a peek here and there. Here you are, you two toe-cutters, some notes I just made. Hope you can stay awake and may realise why I come here for some light relief.
“Maglocunus, d. 547 of plague, it is little recognized by Arthurian scholars that death can be ascribed to ideas as well as people; I claim we see here yet another example of euheumisation in later textual annals. In fake late-Brythonic Latin this Maglocunus means Hound Prince; great (maglo) hound (cunus); I think it could be merely a poetic ‘kenning’ (see my discussion of the use of kennings in Eddic poetry) for an abstract warrior god. Said to be founder of Gwynedd, as Maelgwn, in a fictional tradition as the great grandson of the also fictional Cunedda (Hound of the Eddas). Mael=prince, gwn=white, also known as Maelcun, cun=hound, thus also Hound Prince. Seen as a usurper and reprobate by Gildas in “De Exidio”, a text in which is it important to recognize that nearly all references to the ‘historical’ kings and other personnel are phrased in animal metaphors: eagle, serpent, calf, wolf, she-wolf, lioness, cubs, vixen, and bear. Maelgwyn, referenced as a Dragon King, is also associated with Gwyn ap Nudd (for whom see the Wild Hunt and Nuada, a deity on my linguistic ‘name scatter’ for Arthur). Maelgwyn is traditionally associated with the Badon period and the expulsion of the Irish from Anglesey. His father was said to be Cadwallon Lawhir (meaning longhand) whose arm was said to have been long enough to reach down and pick up a stone to kill a raven with. So we find another association with ‘raven’, in addition to Gildas’s problematic use of the Latin ‘forcifer’, which may be translated as ‘gallows bird’ (i.e. a raven) rather than the more usual scholarly attribution (half a conference’s worth) of ‘fork-carrier’; this latter translation having puzzled many commenters. I draw attention to the fact that this translation obviously has influenced Irish and Welsh legends of one-eyed giants holding up their eyelids with great forks. ”
And so on. 😀
Will now get back into it.
ps gotta check spelling fo euheumisation – ‘man made god, also can apply to god made man’.
Congratulations, Tailgunner. As Makka mentioned upfred, you’re back in the game in WA. How many Ks did you put on? What price?:
Isn’t Karl O’Callihan supposed to be retiring in three months or so?
Telling whinging parents complaining about our levels of (extremely generous) school funding to “get a life,” on the other hand, was magnificent.
But both of those examples go to his authenticity. Even people who think he’s an arrogant jackass would have to concede that at least he’s an authentic arrogant jackass.
Hey, it worked for Trump.
Also, Carpet, when you descend to the level of being defended by one of Grigory’s pathetically transparent sock puppets, don’t you feel embarrassed?
Settle down kids.
I would hate for this to go nuclear.
We know who wins if that happens.
Hug it out for Uncle Stimp.
And Lizzie,
“De Exidildo” really?
Fix your spelling.
Also isn’t it Nuada Silverhand?
..
No. No. No.
He replied to my post on a subject, which admittedly, I had not fully thought out my position on, with a personal attack.
Get that straight.
Any personal attack I have made on him is:
1. Self defence. I won’t let people have a free hit.
2. Moderated by my admiration of anyone who is able to sit through an hour of Snowcone on a weekly basis.
The man must have the hide of a rhino.
Doesn’t give him a free pass to get personal.
Donald Horne, The Lucky Country (1964)
With the current impasse over RET and the prospect of a reliable electricity supply disappearing over the horizon, our luck just ran out.
Ok, any of you gourmets have a simple recipe for an awesome bolognese sauce, now is your chance to show off and post it. Tinta , Italians will receive serious vetting. Granny recipes preferred.
I’m cooking tonight.
Epic President Trump Tweet – Perhaps The Best of The Year (so far)…
Posted on February 17, 2017 by sundance
Our President once again exhibits a level 10 acumen. President Trump knows how to enjoy his own weekend, yet simultaneously -almost effortlessly- send the tender media snowflakes into panicked all consuming overdrive.
He makes it look so easy…
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/832708293516632065
The most hilarious aspect to this, is the insignificant amount of actual time it takes President Trump (less an a minute of energy) to present something that will bait the media into spending thousands of collective pearl-clutching hours in response.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/17/epic-president-trump-tweet-perhaps-the-best-of-the-year-so-far/#more-128810
_____________________________
And never, ever forget, just how much time, so very much of the MSM, spends on ‘social’ media, trying turn people back into cringing, enslaved cowards, living in terror of being swooped upon by the owned and belled, ill legal eagles of the UN and EU’s bastard brats, the Gaystapo and Caliphate.
Isn’t Karl O’Callihan supposed to be retiring in three months or so?
Yep.
His son is taking over as part of a service wide revamp to make police more approachable and down to earth.
Ok, any of you gourmets have a simple recipe for an awesome bolognese sauce, now is your chance to show off and post it. Tinta , Italians will receive serious vetting. Granny recipes preferred.
Newmans Own Bolognese Sauce.
Can of Diced Tomatos.
Pretend.
FFS, challenge me Stimpy.
OWG;
You don’t.
You just scream and leap.
(From Nivens Ringworld series.)
Rev, I was just trying to inject a little levity into the situation.
I like you both and each of your posts, but both of you have blown this relatively trivial matter way out of proportion. Which is why I retired from it two hours ago with the observation:
Roma Cucina High Street Freemantle, Roast Chicken and Spaghetti Bolognese.
Real Bolognese sauce involves carrots and milk and almost no meat.
The sauce that most Australians and Americans consider Bolognese is very different.
No recipe, but a few tips.
Brown the meat properly, none of this chucking everything in at once caper.
And sweat off the onions until they are translucent. No one wants crunchy onions.
Add plenty of plonk.
Start early and cook low and slow to give the flavour time to develop. Add water if it’s evaporating too fast.
Not my pope.
Pontifical Commie Globalist needs to STFU.
I think Makka meant the meaty, fire-engine red kind, IT. The real one would cause conniptions.
Really?
Yep.
Mine includes at least a kilo of mince and a splash (half bottle) of red wine.
Get down to your nearest Aldi store and pick up a jar of their Organic Basil and Garlic Pasta Sauce. Add snippets of whatever takes your fancy from the herb garden.
Trust me on this. Mrs MV does not take kindly to pre-processed foods. She used to spend all day making her “special” bolognaise sauce, from a secret recipe, which was to die for. Then DiL talked her into trying the Aldi product.
Mrs MV no longer spends all day making her special bolognaise sauce.
Tinta is welcome to give me a kick, but this looks like the authentic one. But use chopped up meat, not mince.
To the dish, or the cook?
Plus Calli’s cooking tips.
Shiraz is ideal.
Yes.
Clemenza’s Meatballs
Remind me what Abdel-Magied’s particular talents are and why anyone is even talking about her? She’s basically Rosie Batty in a hijab. As far as I can see her only claim to fame is that she had a panic attack while hearing Lionel Shriver utter some lucid common sense. If she’s such a snowflake then she must be on suicide watch after Bill Leak’s spot-on cartoon of her.
A pirate for Australian of the Year? You say it like it’s a bad thing.
“De Excidio et Conquistu Britanniae”, Stimpy. Don’t be rude. Put it into Google. 🙂
Nuada Silverhand is one version. These legendary types can exist in many variations, depending on source and the inventiveness of the oral teller. Basically a take-off of a deity from Scandinavian legends. The Norse were particularly active throughout the coastal areas of the Irish Sea, probably much earlier as traders and raiders than the period of recognized Norse settlement in the ninth and tenth centuries, although many legends bearing Norse themes were likely formed or added to then. I argue too that there is a strong and much earlier Scandinavian cultural tradition in Britain from over the North Sea anyway (genetic studies bear this out), and we can see it reaching the Western shores from the East of Scotland. It is very apparent, to me, in Scotland. North-western Europe including Britain and Ireland presents a complicated and historically uncertain period of population movements, many due to various climatic changes; rising sea levels caused swamplands, cooling climates caused wetlands of peat and then barren lands and changed the traditions of seasonal movements up and down mountains with herds, the Mongolian horse, a non-ruminant, did its bit to push invaders from the steppes to better territories, so much happened, as well as cataclysms such as the 536AD volcanic winter which led to widespread famines and plagues. I find it instructive for my overall argument that Maelgwyn and Arthur are both listed in later-conceived annals as having died around this time.
At Chateau MV, the Shiraz goes into the bolognaise, and the Sauvignon Blanc goes into the cook. About three parts Suvignon to one part Shiraz, depending.
The Reverend on Trump and that media conference.
..
Anyone who has taught for any length of time will have the following experience:
You watch as a student does something bad, for example stab another student in the arse with a compass.
The student turns around and sees you watching.
You take the student aside to deal with the matter.
To your mild surprise they deny they did anything wrong. You tell them: “I saw you do it”.
“I didn’t do anything”.
“I saw you. You saw me see you. I saw you see me see you. We both know you did it”.
“I didn’t do anything”.
I always wonder what is going on in their head while they deny something to you, full in the knowledge you know they did it.
The Trump news conference had a moment when a journalist got up, and asked the question: how can it be both fake news and a leak?
On the surface for about two seconds this seems like a reasonable question.
Until you realise that of course it can be both a leak and fake news. The media takes the leaked content and twists it to their preferred narrative, mixing fact with lies.
Trump was in the weird situation of a teacher with a student who denies something they both know happened.
Trump’s response was not, in my opinion on first watch, very strong. In effect he said: “Look, I know what you lot are up to, I know when you are making shit up”.
Trump’s strategy of calling out fake news will make for interesting times, all the more so as the political journos must continue to refuse to acknowledge the lie.
In leaked phone conversations with heads of state the media whores have found the perfect vehicle for fake news.
Bound by confidentiality, the President cannot effectively clear up the misinformation. The media is able to add any narrative it wants to the bare facts that a phone call occurred and certain things were discussed.
That the contents were leaked gives the story that all important basis in truth all liars look for.
The A.B.C. regard her as the “poster girl” of Islam? I’d pay good money to see her and Ayan Hirsi Ali – no other guests, and a proper moderator on Q and A. They could always compare their experiences of F.G.M…..
Unfortunately, Rambler, they have the power over everything, even private stuff, I mean, especially private stuff.
Food, water, power, shelter, employment, everything.
It has to be said. Australia is a shit-splattered toilet.
runs away….
Ok, any of you gourmets have a simple recipe for an awesome bolognese sauce
Beef mince.
Onions.
Tomatoes.
Tomato paste.
Garlic.
Red wine.
A few herbs and spices.
Cook it all up.
It’s not rocket science.
Your comment is spot on, Rev, but the situation will only last until one of the leakers is identified and the co-conspirators, both within government, and in the media, are exposed. Retribution will be biblical in its size, scope and reach.
No, Zulu. She’s not fit to be in the same room as her. She hasn’t battled death threats and been in hiding for twenty years.
Eddystone, that’s sacrilege!!!
Any variation from the one true recipe cannot be bolognese! When it comes to food, everyone’s a Nazi.
FFS, challenge me Stimpy.
FFS that is a challenge to me Makka!
Don’t add any tomato or tomato product until the onions are completely soft.
The acid in the toms stops the onions cooking, and leaves them crunchy.
What a time to be alive.
Dan Mitchell on the question, will Trump really drain the swamp in Washington?
It’s not rocket science.
No it’s cooking.
It’s f☆cking harder than rocket science and infinitely more useful.
You cannot feed the world with rocket science.
Also a rocket scientist is nowhere near smart enough to teach me how to cook, which proves my point about their usefulness.