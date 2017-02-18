Open Forum: February 18, 2017

  1. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2300668, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    You CANNOT fk this up, he says.

    Bags it for me. It’s mine.

    Only one problem. As everyone with kids knows, kids live on Spag Bol, as it expands to include any friends they bring home, and motherly Spag Bol (in Villa Chaos anyway) has always followed the Stimpy recipe. They’ve always loved it. Give them something like Macca’s treasured short cut, and they wouldn’t eat it.

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2300670, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Makka with a ‘k’, that is.

  3. memoryvault
    #2300671, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Come on Tony Abbott – we await your return as the rightful PM.

    He’d be as popular as Charles I.
    And probably meet a similar fate.

  4. egg_
    #2300672, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Why was Boyington shooting down US aircraft?

    The story was that two Hellcats descended on a plane that they thought was a Zero, but on approach identified it as a friendly – the Corsair opened fire and got the engine of one of the Hellcats – the Hellcats did some shots across the bows so that he knew that they were friendly; the pilot had to ditch due to an engine oil leak resulting from the encounter.

  5. Makka
    #2300673, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Abbott, believe it or not, was more disappointing than Turdbull is now. That’s why the Libs must be destroyed – so that a new conservative party can thrive. The current jelly backed soft left shambles has to be torn down.

  6. Allergy
    #2300676, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    any one got any tips on the best herbicide for moss verbena (growing in pasture land)?

    Sorry for the late reply val majkus. Work keeps getting in the way.
    I use Grazon or one of the generic look-likes on verbena and it seems to work OK.

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2300677, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Eastern harbour side Sin City: small hail, mostly melting on arrival. A while ago now.

  8. Roger
    #2300678, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Roger, according to a DFAT statement, Yasmin’s visit was funded by DFAT posts or embassies in the Middle East “from existing budgets”.

    Thanks Des.

    And thanks Lizzie for your thoughts on the Grail.

  9. calli
    #2300679, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Emma Dallymore, this morning’s lipsticked drain, again on Seven with the ol’ crazy eyes.

    Now she claims Trump is touring factories and giving speeches to “keep him out of Washington”.

  10. Roger
    #2300682, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Lizzie,

    Yeats and Graves were both “post-Christian” in their sensibilities, but they realised that great art or literature could not be created in the “post-Christian” world without a metaphysic which explained the world and our place in it. Yeats’s A Vision and Graves’s White Goddess were, of course, rather idiosyncratic imaginings unlikely to convince many people, but they sufficed to inspire some very good poetry. Both at least understood that neither Marxism nor modern nihilism could do that. As for myself I still find T S Eliot compelling after decades of reading him beginning as a teenager.

  11. slow&easy
    #2300684, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    True that, we expected much of him and he didn’t deliver.
    Turncoat, we expected nothing and he delivered it in spades.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2300688, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Australia Institute is lying again.

    No tax cut for banks impractical: PM

    The Australia Institute said its research showed the big four would reap $7.4 billion from the company tax cuts over 10 years.

    The banks make about $30 billion a year in profit. The tax cuts are supposed to be scaled at half a percent per year. So that means over ten years an average 2.5% overall tax cut.

    $30 billion x 10 x 0.025 = $7.5 billion.

    Ok 7.4 is roughly 7.5.

    But here is the lie. Something like three quarters of the Big Four are owned by domestic shareholders either directly or through nominees (eg superfunds). When you factor in dividend imputation that $7.4 billion becomes $1.9 billion because effectively dividends are tax free to domestic shareholders – then they are taxed at the shareholders’ marginal rate. So the banks never see the three quarters of the tax cut.

    Shorten also weighed in saying they don’t need a tax cut they need a royal commission. Ok Bill sounds great. You’ll find they are the most pristine banks in the world courtesy of the lefty APRA.

    And if you don’t think APRA are a pack of lefties try this headline today.

    APRA Moots Climate-change Stress Tests

    APRA (the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority) could add climate change to its list of “adverse shocks” used in stress tests, executive board member Geoff Summerhayes suggested today (17 February).

    In a speech, Summerhayes noted climate risks have moved beyond ethical, environmental and long-term considerations, and now have “potential system-wide implications”.

    He suggested financial institutions might one day factor their exposure to property impacted by climate change, and potential “re-pricing (or even ‘stranding’) of carbon-intensive assets in other parts of their loan books”, into risk assessments.

    Shut ’em down and fire ’em all.

  13. test pattern
    #2300692, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    ‘but I am a little surprised the these funds run to airfares, particularly those to and from Australia.’

    There are worthy cases. While in Jakarta I had to organise a trip for two WW2 Australian airmen to an eastern Indonesian island to confront the past, which had haunted them for decades. Flying from a base in the North, they’d been told to bomb a school suspected of being used by the Japanese. With the help of the local ex Heiho’s organisation and the Catholic Church we pieced together what had happened, and they were told the school hadn’t been used by the Japanese and their bombs had missed in any case. When the raid began the teachers had moved the kids out of the school into the bush. The locals forgave the airmen. I don’t know if they would’ve forgiven the Allied spies who provided the targeting information. They were known. It was a very emotional time, even I felt it.

  14. Rasputin
    #2300693, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I know it’s a bit late, but I have found that the best way to stop the mince from sticking together in lumps without doing a whole lot of extra work, is to mix the mince with the wine before putting it in the sauce pan. I also never bother to use tomato purée but substitute tomato sauce which does not go off and is always on hand. Good luck with the spag bol!

  15. Eddystone
    #2300694, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    AWESOME sauce, the family can’t believe my cooking prowess, and it was just all too easy.

    Told you it wasn’t rocket science.

  16. Eddystone
    #2300697, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    rickw, I think Winston bought a Ruger, in evil tacticool black.

    This is the one he linked to.

    http://www.ruger.com/products/precisionRifle/models.html

  17. srr
    #2300699, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    ___________________

    When our mother country and older cousin, are done fumigating most of the white ants 😉

  18. B Shaw
    #2300700, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    I thought Nic was a girl, because of the missing ‘k’.
    But now a ‘k’ has appeared!

    He’s a bantam, of sorts
    cluck,cluck,cluck

    Grigory M and B Shaw – it’s so obvious, isn’t it, Nick?
    Wouldn’t it be more interesting to find out who JC’s sock puppets are, Nick?
    If you could deliver on that one, you’d be seen in an altogether different light, Nick.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2300704, posted on February 18, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Rasputin – Also Woolies regular mince is the way to go due to their extruder. It’s easy to spread out the mince into its component worms, which you can’t do with Coles’ or butchers mince.

    Bolognese sauce is a broad church. In mine I have four types of chilli, four or five types of beans, lots of tomatoes and paste, cheese, garlic, onions and the secret ingredient: stuffed green olives. Mmmmm!

    Then again my Bolognese sauce could be called a completely bonkers fusion Texmex sauce or something. It works so who cares what it’s called? Spag bol is spag bol, right across the spectrum.

  20. Mater
    #2300705, posted on February 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    in evil tacticool black.

    Eddystone,
    They all seem to be going this direction.

    Even Tikka

  22. Nick
    #2300707, posted on February 18, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Now she claims Trump is touring factories and giving speeches to “keep him out of Washington”.

    It’s not such a bad idea. Using Twitter and making appearances to the ‘real’ people who voted for him and not being literally hostage to the media may help him in time.

  23. Eddystone
    #2300712, posted on February 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    That looks like some kind of machine gun, Mater.
    Surely it’s illegal? 🙂

  24. B Shaw
    #2300714, posted on February 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    🙂 See you later, Grigory. Signing off for a while.
    I admit I started to enjoy needling them, too much. Amateurs.
    I’m going to come back – something like P. My new look will be Sweet and Charming.

    Bruce of Newcastle is a darling.
    Lizzie is a man.
    I know who Stimpson J. Cat is (but it would be mean to say)
    Leigh Lowe is cute.

    srr is a champion
    the ‘s’ for steady
    the ‘r’ for resolute x 2

  25. Mater
    #2300715, posted on February 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Well, it is the ‘Game Changer’! 😉

