Liberty Quote
[N]ot all governments are free from tyranny and corruption, and not all people are fully protected against criminal elements, even within their own governments. Without some jurisdictions in the world enforcing reasonable rights of financial privacy, those living in un-free and corrupt jurisdictions would have no place to protect their financial assets from kidnappers, extortionists, blackmailers and assorted government and nongovernment thugs.— Richard Rahn
Open Forum: February 18, 2017
Watching Crocodile Dundee. Great flick. Some of the jokes are incredibly good.
P.s Hoges was a ripping looking bloke before he fucked himself with plastic surgery.
You have got to be fucking kidding. That movie has aged worse than Linda Koslowski (whatever she’s called).
Nice bit of rain falling here in Toowoomba. Time to hit the farter and drift off to sleep while listening to it hit the tin roof. Night all.
Watching Crocodile Dundee. Great flick.
Fmd. It was even worse than his corny tv shows.
No, Croc Dundee is one of the most astute social commentaries ever committed to celluloid.
It is most certainly not a comedy though.
Wow, Fisky – that’s amazing. Someone should tell Billy Connolly – he said he likes things to last a bit longer than that, so he recites the 6 times tables in his head while he and Pamela are doing the horizontal mambo.
Only spent two nights there. Caught the train from London, a few days in York, stopped in Whitby, a few days in Newcastle – on Tyne, Berwick on Tweed, and finished up in Edinburgh. I saw Edinburgh Castle, and discovered the Malt whisky center on the Royal Mile…
She is so fkd up;
Merkel, who has been critical of a U.S. ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, underscored that Islam itself was not the source of terrorism. She said it was critical to include Muslim countries in the fight against Islamist terrorism.
http://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2017/02/18/merkel-calls-for-joint-efforts-with-russia-to-battle-islamist-terrorism/#4mBslTxYxLuEeawW.99
Captain Cook: Obsession and Discovery Doco series (2007)
Not bad for a Yorkshire lad.
Night, Beery. From the time on a farm, rain on a tin roof is one of those experiences..
Oh god, she is drowning in stupidity. Unfortunately, her likely replacement is that bald tosser who used to scowl at Farage in the EU parliament (to be fair, Farage was rather rude to him!).
Hmmmmm, I think I know what you are getting at. But the dialogue was very much a piece with the Era of Weird Dialogues of the 1980s-90s.
Watching Crocodile Dundee. Great flick. Some of the jokes are incredibly good.
You have got to be fucking kidding. That movie has aged worse than Linda Koslowski (whatever she’s called).
It was crap then, it is crappier now.
Why does everything look brown? (Please do not insert the obvious joke)
Watching The Castle now. Fucking awesome.
A masterpiece that celebrates property rights and the familial unit.
Some nice shout outs to electricity and ethnics that integrate too.
What is happening to you?
1769 Transit of Venus observed from Tahiti
A “secret” mission that followed the transit included the exploration of the South Pacific to find the legendary Terra Australis Incognita or “unknown land of the South.”
K-3 are the critical years where parents concerned about their children’s education must be particularly vigilant that their kids are keeping apace with the “3 Rs”, and be prepared to step in at home to supplement any shortfalls emanating from the classroom. Even if it means one parent dropping to part time work or leaving the workforce altogether for the duration of these years. It’s that important. You really don’t want your kid turning out to be one of those mouthbreathing 14 year olds who plays the class clown or behaves terribly because they can’t understand what’s going on and are trying to hide this fact. Or sits like a stunned mullet throughout the day and ends up ‘medicated’ on dexamphetamines. Once your kid’s at that stage, they’re just about always too far gone to return to productive learning.
I remember when Australia was The Castle with a sprinkling of Croc Dundee. Great time to be alive.
Fuck this country.
Gen snowflake gave birth three weeks ago, and expects the world to sit up and take notice – mum – ophobic…F.M.D.
I remember when Australia was The Castle with a sprinkling of Croc Dundee. Great time to be alive.
When I first went to work, Australia was “They’re a weird mob”. Laugh a minute.
Er.. you sourpusses upthread… what is your gripe with Crocodile Dundee?
Are you born without a funnybone or something?
Why would you kick a smoking hot new mum out of your shop? Good chance you are going to see some titty.
I didn’t mind The Gods Must Be Crazy. Good slapstick fun. It also has an innocent Trevor Noahesque quality about it.
This is undeniable. Targets of value within them must be identified and destroyed without hesitation. I support this kind of inclusion wholeheartedly.
I saw the first two Gods Must Be Crazy flicks at the local cinema, back when every half decent suburb had one. They were huge community events and fundraisers for the P&C.
Those click click fellas and the coke bottle were hilarious.
Stimpson J. Cat referred at 8:30 pm to “Well teacher, I recall that when I was in Vietnam your brave Victorian accomplices were bullying soldiers little children in front of whole classes.”, and went on:- “Thanks for your service Grandad. Now, any proof Arky was an accessory to bullying children?”
Thank you Stimson. It is nice to be addressed courteously by young people these days.
You are right! I should not have used the word accomplices. Upon reflection, noting Victoria’s very sad return to Bolshevik standards of living, perhaps comrades or henchmen would have been preferable.
Alas, I must decline the kind invitation to visit Victoria for a duel of some kind. In 6 June 1835 Mr J. Batman bought 600,000 acres land now within Melbourne’s suburban area for 40 pairs of blankets, 42 tomahawks, 130 knives, 62 pairs of scissors, 40 looking glasses, 250 handkerchiefs, 18 shirts, 4 flannel jackets, 4 suits of clothes and 150 lb. of flour.
But sink me! In my opinion, NSW Governor Bourke was quite right in August to annul that unfair contract with the Aboriginal elders as they obviously got the very best part of the deal over poor Mr Batman.
I also remember catching the tram into town with my Gran. She would dress up and wear gloves. The conductor would punch our ticket. We would walk past all the grime and graffiti of Cain’s Melbourne and pretend it didn’t exist, although I was very scared. She would squeeze my hand to tell me it was all okay. We would get refreshments at the Myer tea rooms. As good Baptists we had no TV but we did have drafts, Chinese Checkers and pick up sticks. Gran also had a compost heap and an incinerator.
Fuck this country.
I watched a certain Aboriginal actor with his loincloth and spears in “Crocodile Dundee.” Having gone to school with Ernie Dingo (whose education was funded by the non – indigenous taxpayer), I did reflect on how much taxpayer’s money had gone on lifting him above that image…..
Another blockbuster with unashamedly conservative/small government messaging throughout is Armageddon. From memory, it rips the shit out of greens, depicts deep sea oil drillers in a favourable light, sympathises with a desire not to be taxed, and champions individual initiative over government action. The ordinary working stiff making his way in the world off the sweat of his own back saves the world.
In fact, most mainstream Hollywood movies used to depict conservative values in a positive light. Now it’s rare to see. Hollywood despises its audience. No wonder cable TV is killing the majors.
I think 300 was unrivaled in its unapologetic non-Leftist message. Brilliant film!
One of the interesting things in The Gods Must Be Crazy is the vision of Johannesburg in the early 1980s.
Yes, I was struck by that too, not at the time obviously, but when I watched it again last year.
Just about anything with Bruce Willis in it is going to be non-Leftist. He’s the anti-George Clooney.
Having said that, when they do the satellite zoom-in on the unnamed city, it seems to be placed somewhere around the Cape Town area.
You know what would be a great movie? 2 hours of executing leftists.
I would wear out the Betamax watching that.
The Vietnamese think The Gods Must Be Crazy is the most piss-pantsingly funny movie ever, closely followed by The Gods Must Be Crazy II and The Gods Must Be Crazy III. It’s funny enough watching a Viet watching any one of these three films.
Apartheid was the 800lb gorilla in that film. They had absolutely everything else, the Cold War geopolitics, the various guerilla armies in the jungle, the Cuban intervention etc. But not apartheid! Wonder why they did that.
I reckon it could run for a bit longer, IT.
Yes that’s true, Fisky. You can’t help but read apartheid into several parts of the plot even though it’s not at all referenced.
Infidel, one of my favourite scenes in Gods! was when they pushed the two blindfolded rebels out of the helicopter onto the grass to scare the shit out of them.
Imagine a 3-hour epic of that, except over the open ocean at 10,000 feet, with dozens upon dozens of Leftists falling to their doom!
Even the Boer/English divide crops up now and again.
You are right! Upon reflection
Of course I am.
It happens more often than you would think.
Let me stop you there before you ruin it.
And on this site there is only room for one….
Scarlet Stimpernel.
Stimpson J. Cat
#1592421, posted on February 5, 2015 at 1:22 am
Night all.
First full moon I haven’t needed the cellar for months.
I’ll leave you with my theme song:
They seek him here, they seek him there
Those Greenies seek him everywhere
Is he in heaven or is he in hell
That damned elusive Stimpernel
See how I was here first before you had even thought of a username ?
Us kids call it “old school”.
🙂
You might find that sort of thing if you had access to the Chilean archives, Fisky.
Actually, no. Pinochet did what he needed to do and no more. And he wouldn’t have videoed it for posterity. The Argies, on the other hand…
The Argies were big-time losers. Sad!
True.
Mind you, the Spartans in reality were hardly champions of freedom, but it was just a movi.
Pinochet was old school military brass, into honour and chivalry and whatnot. IIRC, he had one of his own soldiers court martialled and shot for raping one of the leftist prisoners that had been taken after the toppling of Allende.
No, but that’s ok. They knew how to destroy whole armies of faggy-looking degenerate Persians.