Liberty Quote
Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production; and the interest of the producer ought to be attended to, only so far as it may be necessary for promoting that of the consumer.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Muddy on Hallucinating the news
- Fisky on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Grigory M on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Diogenes on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- memoryvault on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Grigory M on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Hallucinating the news
- Mother Lode on Activists encourage ignorance
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Baldrick on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- john constantine on Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association
- memoryvault on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Hallucinating the news
- The Beer Whisperer on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Grigory M on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- calli on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Diogenes on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- john constantine on Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association
- Qley on Activists encourage ignorance
- The Beer Whisperer on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- memoryvault on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Activists encourage ignorance
- Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association
- Hallucinating the news
- South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower
- The lowdown on the RET
- Michael Novak 1933-2017
- Engie tells Koutsantonis to get stuffed: sound
- Guest Post: Kerrod Gream 1800RESPECT Isn’t Being Privatised
- Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Yassmin should convert?
- “Donald Trump going over the head of the media”
- … and in other news.
- “we are over here”
- Is protectionism inflationary?
- Are the Liberals legitimising Hanson?
- Roundup Feb 17
- My blog history of the election
- Fake News from the Guardian
- Electricity: no end to the damage regulations are doing
- More middle class welfare/ buying votes
- “The kind of thing they do in police states”
- Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Guest Post: Michael Potter Big business is bad
- Well, well, well.
- Cross Post: Adam Piggott Robert Gottliebsen has no business being a business columnist.
- A wilderness of mirrors
- Smackdown
- Gratuitous Advertising: Friedman17
- “The global deal of tomorrow”
- Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: February 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,016 Responses to Open Forum: February 18, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
No we are not talking about poor students. We are talking about functional illiteracy. Even the dull students at my primary school could read and write very well by the end, even if they weren’t good at anything else.
No, that isn’t what was suggested at all.
Not me – do you have a link to a video?
Nyuk nyuk nyuk.
#Winning!
See what happens when you listen to lefties, CL? Their criticism is based in hatred of any opposition to their extreme agenda.
Or something like this?
A Septimus invited sock-puppet inadvertently outs itself as a plant to cause disruption to the Cat fraternity:
Why did Melania Trump read the Lord’s prayer?
To give leftist trolls the opportunity to obscure the fact she actually opened an American rally with a Christian emphasis.
But the Grand Master of 3-D political chess, DJ Trump, is now responsible for more people hearing about the Lord’s Prayer being used.
(A more prosaic reason that has logic and sense was given by Zatara above).
Meh – Lady Gaga and Pink can do all of that, and somersaults as well, while dangling on a wire from the roof of a football stadium.
Someone is bound to have overheard that recital of the Lord’s Prayer and suddenly become offended. This violation of public space could go all the way to the Supreme Court.
And they still won’t ever be First Lady.
Fisky #2301374. One of mine was a “poor” student.
For 13 years, his school reports included: “disruptive”, “slow to”, “foolish”, “incapable”, “lacks basic understanding of”, “inept” etc
The reality was that he was multiple intellectual levels ahead of his teachers. They just couldn’t keep up with him.
Final year secondary put him in the top dozen or so in the state. Not bad for a supposed idiot child who had never done a days homework in his life.
A half dozen math/science/language degrees later, guess what he does for a living?
He teaches.
Oh dear fell afoul of the spaminator …
Lets try again with the word fixed
and the expert dismissively quoted at the end
Extracted from, and more at http://www.private-eye.co.uk/in-the-back
Intriguing – and yet – none of the contestants in the Sydney International Piano Competion used any sheet music – not a page. Their brilliant renditions of very difficult to play concertos were all done from memory.
Who is this world’s greatest classical concert soloist of whom you speak?
There is a real danger of failing to diagnose the truly exceptional students early, I agree. Unfortunately, the “differentiation” and “inclusion” fads since the 1990s actively frown on streaming students into ability levels, which is absolutely terrible for the advanced students. Nowadays, most schools usually do have one extension class per year level, but below that the mixed abilities are huge. Another dumb “progressive” fad that has caused untold damage.
Diogenes. I put the first para. of that PE article on the blog yesterday, with the recommendation that readers compare it to another police witch hunt which is analogous. No response. Maybe you will have more luck.
Ten years of international studies have shown conclusively that Carbon Capture and Storage is technically possible, although unsafe, unreliable, inherently inefficient and eye-wateringly expensive. As Mr Rudd’s Global CCS Institute points out, nobody other than the seriously unwell would consider doing it on a commercial basis now, or for the foreseeable future.
Naturally, Turnbull and Freydenberg are wildly enthusiastic that this is the way forward.