Open Forum: February 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,016 Responses to Open Forum: February 18, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Fisky
    #2301374, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Tosh, especially when it comes to boys. Thomas Edison was a very poor student as a boy. My old man, who subsequently mastered electronics, computer science and other things, was rated “dull” at school. Lots of males don’t get it, until one day they do, then look out. Hassling them in the meantime doesn’t help.

    No we are not talking about poor students. We are talking about functional illiteracy. Even the dull students at my primary school could read and write very well by the end, even if they weren’t good at anything else.

    I get your point, but suggesting that people drop out of the workforce if their kid is not looking like Einstein at age six is a bit extreme.

    No, that isn’t what was suggested at all.

  2. Grigory M
    #2301375, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Has anybody noticed an Australian Senate President reading the Lord’s Prayer from a bible?

    Not me – do you have a link to a video?

  3. egg_
    #2301376, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Clearly the “getting him out of Washington” stuff didn’t fly.

    Nyuk nyuk nyuk.
    #Winning!

  4. The Beer Whisperer
    #2301377, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:26 am

    See what happens when you listen to lefties, CL? Their criticism is based in hatred of any opposition to their extreme agenda.

  5. memoryvault
    #2301379, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Melania won’t measure up unless she can recite
    the Westminster Confession whilst tapdancing.

    Or something like this?

  6. Baldrick
    #2301381, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:28 am

    A Septimus invited sock-puppet inadvertently outs itself as a plant to cause disruption to the Cat fraternity:

    B Shaw
    #2300714, posted on February 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm
    🙂 See you later, Grigory. Signing off for a while.
    I admit I started to enjoy needling them, too much. Amateurs.

  7. Old School Conservative
    #2301382, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Why did Melania Trump read the Lord’s prayer?
    To give leftist trolls the opportunity to obscure the fact she actually opened an American rally with a Christian emphasis.
    But the Grand Master of 3-D political chess, DJ Trump, is now responsible for more people hearing about the Lord’s Prayer being used.
    (A more prosaic reason that has logic and sense was given by Zatara above).

  8. Grigory M
    #2301385, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Melania won’t measure up unless she can recite the Westminster Confession whilst tapdancing. And juggling three gilded collection plates on sticks.

    Meh – Lady Gaga and Pink can do all of that, and somersaults as well, while dangling on a wire from the roof of a football stadium.

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2301387, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Someone is bound to have overheard that recital of the Lord’s Prayer and suddenly become offended. This violation of public space could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

  10. memoryvault
    #2301389, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Meh – Lady Gaga and Pink can do all of that, and somersaults as well,
    while dangling on a wire from the roof of a football stadium.

    And they still won’t ever be First Lady.

  11. incoherent rambler
    #2301390, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Fisky #2301374. One of mine was a “poor” student.
    For 13 years, his school reports included: “disruptive”, “slow to”, “foolish”, “incapable”, “lacks basic understanding of”, “inept” etc
    The reality was that he was multiple intellectual levels ahead of his teachers. They just couldn’t keep up with him.
    Final year secondary put him in the top dozen or so in the state. Not bad for a supposed idiot child who had never done a days homework in his life.

    A half dozen math/science/language degrees later, guess what he does for a living?

    He teaches.

  12. Diogenes
    #2301391, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Oh dear fell afoul of the spaminator …
    Lets try again with the word fixed

    WHEN Wiltshire Police officers turned up at the Eye offices last month to talk about Hello, Sailor-type cartoons and photo bubbles that once ribbed Sir Edward Heath in the magazine more than 40 years ago, the visit would have been faintly comical had it not been such a waste of yet more police time and public money.
    It was a sign of the lengths those involved in Operation Conifer (cost so far: roughly £900,000) are prepared to go to find something – anything – that might stand up wild allegations of historical child s*x abuse, and worse, levelled at the former Conservative prime minister. The pointless police trawl through the Eye joke archive pales, however, against the way the Wiltshire force has diverted resources to investigate outlandish and discredited allegations of Satanic ritual abuse supposedly carried out by a VIP p*******e ring said to include the late Grocer Heath.

    and the expert dismissively quoted at the end

    After her two-month study Dr Hoskins concluded in a 150-page report to Wiltshire Police that the allegations of satanic abuse were “preposterous”, “fantastical” and based entirely on false memories.

    She wrote in the Mail on Sunday that she had decided to go public because Wiltshire Police had suggested she re-submit her report, but without questioning witnesses’ credibility. She refused to do so. Furthermore, although Wiltshire had accepted the report, she was not convinced it would be circulated to all the relevant people, including MPs.

    Extracted from, and more at http://www.private-eye.co.uk/in-the-back

  13. Grigory M
    #2301392, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:39 am

    One of the world’s greatest classical concert soloist’s (possibly one of the all time greats) carries the music sheets of a concerto on stage.

    Q. Why take the music to something he has played thousands of times and knows so well?
    A. Nerves get at even practised public performers.

    Intriguing – and yet – none of the contestants in the Sydney International Piano Competion used any sheet music – not a page. Their brilliant renditions of very difficult to play concertos were all done from memory.

    Who is this world’s greatest classical concert soloist of whom you speak?

  14. Fisky
    #2301393, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:41 am

    For 13 years, his school reports included: “disruptive”, “slow to”, “foolish”, “incapable”, “lacks basic understanding of”, “inept” etc

    There is a real danger of failing to diagnose the truly exceptional students early, I agree. Unfortunately, the “differentiation” and “inclusion” fads since the 1990s actively frown on streaming students into ability levels, which is absolutely terrible for the advanced students. Nowadays, most schools usually do have one extension class per year level, but below that the mixed abilities are huge. Another dumb “progressive” fad that has caused untold damage.

  15. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2301395, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Diogenes. I put the first para. of that PE article on the blog yesterday, with the recommendation that readers compare it to another police witch hunt which is analogous. No response. Maybe you will have more luck.

  16. Dr Faustus
    #2301396, posted on February 19, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Ten years of international studies have shown conclusively that Carbon Capture and Storage is technically possible, although unsafe, unreliable, inherently inefficient and eye-wateringly expensive. As Mr Rudd’s Global CCS Institute points out, nobody other than the seriously unwell would consider doing it on a commercial basis now, or for the foreseeable future.

    Naturally, Turnbull and Freydenberg are wildly enthusiastic that this is the way forward.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *