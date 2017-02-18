Liberty Quote
Conventional wisdom does not regard Communism with the same abhorrence as fascism, even though if you want to be an accountant about it and add up the skulls of the dead, you will find that the Communists murdered many more people than the fascists did, began murdering before fascists came to power and carried on murdering after the fascists had gone. Yet few can bring themselves to see fascism and Communism as moral equivalents.— Nick Cohen
-
-
Meta
Open Forum: February 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,259 Responses to Open Forum: February 18, 2017
Subsidising Bandt to be in Parliament is like subsiding a two year old because you need intelligence.
” cis male “is a type of forcefield . 🌩
Read more here: http://www.star-telegram.com/news/local/community/fort-worth/article133378524.html#storylink=cpy
The question is why do some women think good men aren’t worth their time?
Just caught up.
Bloody marathon session…
Damaged goods attracts damaged goods?
She looked like a fat sack in the pic FWIW.
FromThe Oz
Soon as you get to the name Curr, you know exactly where all this is coming from. Imagine the poor pets without their phones and Rintoul on speed dial. The Federal Court doing good work again too, I note.
Refugee advocates say about 80 asylum seekers won’t lose their mobile phones following an injunction stopping Australian Border Force staff confiscating them.
Lawyers representing the asylum seekers detained in Melbourne, Sydney and regional Western Australia had launched a Federal Court challenge to the ABF’s new policy of seizing all detainees’ phones.
It was set to come into effect at midnight on Monday but the injunction granted on Sunday afternoon will allow asylum seekers to keep their phones until the case can be heard properly.
The Refugee Action Coalition called the decision a “great relief”.
Refugee advocate Pamela Curr said male asylum seekers in Melbourne had been
What is this divine looking amuse bouche?
Bon appetit. 😉
OK, the cases of four or five bints who were sexually seduced by male inmates were cited earlier today.
But that is just the tip of the iceberg.
More dangerous are the scores, or hundreds, of social worker psychs who are willingly emotionally seduced by inmates and write sympathetic reports for parole boards to release unreformed rapists and murderers into the community.
Take the cases of Jill Meagher (raped and murdered by Adrian Bayley) and Sarah Cafferky (murdered and thrown in a bin like a bag of rubbish by Steven Hunter).
Both Bayley and Hunter had serious priors for violence against women (Hunter murdered a school girl in the 1980’s) and both figured out how to game the “rehab” system.
The coroner found Hunter
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-05-25/coroner-hands-down-findings-in-sarah-cafferkey-inquest/7443632
Hunter’s psych said he had “unresolved issues of violence towards women” but left that little detail out of reports given to parole board hearings because it might damage Hunter’s prospects of parole.
I fucking kid you not.
I’ll bet every magistrate, psych, parole office and social worker who enabled these murders to take place are still in the system, operating the revolving doors.