Open Forum: February 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,259 Responses to Open Forum: February 18, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. wivenhoe
    #2301693, posted on February 19, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Subsidising Bandt to be in Parliament is like subsiding a two year old because you need intelligence.

  2. Caveman
    #2301694, posted on February 19, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    ” cis male “is a type of forcefield . 🌩

  3. JC
    #2301695, posted on February 19, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Sorry officer, I’m an idiot.

    FORT WORTH

    When a TCU-area rental house was gutted last week, just before it was to be sold, the owners had lots of questions.

    Thinking burglars had destroyed the house and taken all the fixtures, they called Fort Worth police to report the crime. Their plight — remarkable in part because of the thoroughness of the burglars, who took appliances, toilets, furniture, cabinets, shutters, doors, molding and even the doorbell — made the news in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

    Worse still, owners Lee and Lelia Beckelman, of the Houston area, had a contract to sell the house at 2736 Forest Park Blvd. Their son had lived there with roommates while he attended TCU, but he moved out in August and the last roommate left in October.

    Their real estate agent found the place gutted Feb. 9. Essentially all that remained were walls, bathtubs and some of the flooring.

    But as it turns out, the whole episode was an honest mistake.

    As Fort Worth police were beginning the investigation, they got a phone call from a contractor who explained what happened, said Fort Worth Police Department Sgt. W.D. Paine.

    The contractor told police that the man who owned a house at 2700 Forest Park Blvd. hired him to gut it, Paine said. When the contractor and crew arrived at the street, they saw what appeared to be an address on the curb, “2700 Forest Park Boulevard,” directly in front of a house.

    The crew didn’t notice that the numbers on the house said 2736, not 2700.

    “It was a huge misunderstanding,” Paine said.

    Read more here: http://www.star-telegram.com/news/local/community/fort-worth/article133378524.html#storylink=cpy

  4. Gab
    #2301696, posted on February 19, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    with fixing ‘bad’ men?

    The question is why do some women think good men aren’t worth their time?

  6. egg_
    #2301698, posted on February 19, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    The question is why do some women think good men aren’t worth their time?

    Damaged goods attracts damaged goods?
    She looked like a fat sack in the pic FWIW.

  7. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2301699, posted on February 19, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    FromThe Oz
    Soon as you get to the name Curr, you know exactly where all this is coming from. Imagine the poor pets without their phones and Rintoul on speed dial. The Federal Court doing good work again too, I note.

    Refugee advocates say about 80 asylum seekers won’t lose their mobile phones following an injunction stopping Australian Border Force staff confiscating them.
    Lawyers representing the asylum seekers detained in Melbourne, Sydney and regional Western Australia had launched a Federal Court challenge to the ABF’s new policy of seizing all detainees’ phones.
    It was set to come into effect at midnight on Monday but the injunction granted on Sunday afternoon will allow asylum seekers to keep their phones until the case can be heard properly.
    The Refugee Action Coalition called the decision a “great relief”.
    Refugee advocate Pamela Curr said male asylum seekers in Melbourne had been

  8. Grigory M
    #2301700, posted on February 19, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Stored in the freezer, compartmentalised under ‘B’ for brains, etc.

    What is this divine looking amuse bouche?

    Bon appetit. 😉

  9. Leigh Lowe
    #2301701, posted on February 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    She thinks she can “fix” him. A lot of them do.

    Why are some women obsessed with fixing ‘bad’ men?

    OK, the cases of four or five bints who were sexually seduced by male inmates were cited earlier today.
    But that is just the tip of the iceberg.
    More dangerous are the scores, or hundreds, of social worker psychs who are willingly emotionally seduced by inmates and write sympathetic reports for parole boards to release unreformed rapists and murderers into the community.
    Take the cases of Jill Meagher (raped and murdered by Adrian Bayley) and Sarah Cafferky (murdered and thrown in a bin like a bag of rubbish by Steven Hunter).
    Both Bayley and Hunter had serious priors for violence against women (Hunter murdered a school girl in the 1980’s) and both figured out how to game the “rehab” system.
    The coroner found Hunter

    was able to “play the system” and his case workers “did not bring sufficient rigor or scepticism” when judging his assessment of his progress on parole.

    Hunter was “unreformed” when it came to his attitude towards violence, and violence against women, Judge Gray said.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-05-25/coroner-hands-down-findings-in-sarah-cafferkey-inquest/7443632

    Hunter’s psych said he had “unresolved issues of violence towards women” but left that little detail out of reports given to parole board hearings because it might damage Hunter’s prospects of parole.
    I fucking kid you not.
    I’ll bet every magistrate, psych, parole office and social worker who enabled these murders to take place are still in the system, operating the revolving doors.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *