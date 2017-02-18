South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower

Ross Garnaut, whose final climate change report was so full of I’s that the Gillard government dropped him like a hot potato as an embarrassingly impractical zealot.
Now he has joined the tribe of rent-seekers by sitting on the board of some battery storage company that is probably looking out for lots of government grants before it can become commercial, if you know what I mean.
So he has contacted the other Ross to tell us that Australia can become the renewable energy superpower of the world – gosh we have lots of west-facing coastline and peninsulas (not very conveniently located, but what the heck) which are ideal for wind and solar.
But on this logic, doesn’t this mean that South Australia should already be a renewable energy superpower because it has such a high proportion of renewable (intermittent) energy now. It must surely be powering on economically with the highest growth rate of all the states, the lowest unemployment, rapidly rising real wages, masses of inward migration, etc.
What? you say. It is the worse performing state and territory by a country mile you say.
So much for that theory.
And just take a look at what is happening to wholesale electricity prices? It is looking very grim indeed as the RET takes further hold and the proportion of renewable energy rises, particularly after Hazelwood is closed down.
Australia is not heading towards some sort of renewable energy superpower status; rather it is heading down the tubes as we become a laughing stock for our insane energy policies. For all the carry on about what China is doing, what the UK is doing, what Germany is doing, etc. – all these countries have stopped well short of the cliff when it comes to self-destructive energy policies.
(Gosh, the UK is building a new nuclear power plant and is keeping coal fired generators going. And don’t believe the propaganda that comes out of China; I understand that a very high proportion of the turbines just stand idle and regional governments order the coal fired power stations to dispatch power, full speed ahead. And Germany is building supercritical coal fired power stations while extending the period during which brown coal will be used.)
So here is the plea from that other Ross:
The old joke says the questions in economics exams don’t change from year to year, but the answers do. Welcome to the economics of energy and climate change, which has changed a lot without many people noticing – including Malcolm Turnbull and his climate-change denying mates.
They’ve missed that the economics has shifted decisively in favour of renewable energy, as Professor Ross Garnaut, of the University of Melbourne, pointed out at an energy summit in Adelaide last October.
Garnaut is chairman of Zen Energy, a supplier of solar and battery storage systems. But there aren’t many economists who know more about the energy industry and climate change than Garnaut, who’s conducted two federal inquiries into the subject.
He says that, since his second review in 2011, there have been four big changes in the cost of renewable energy relative to the cost of energy from coal or gas.
First, the cost of renewable energy generation and energy storage equipment has fallen “massively”.
The modelling conducted for his inquiry assumed the cost of photovoltaic solar generation would fall by a few per cent a year. In practice, costs have fallen by about five-sixths since that assumption was made.
“Similarly large reductions have occurred in the cost of lithium ion batteries and related systems for storing energy,” he says.
There have been less dramatic but substantial reductions in costs of equipment for electricity from wind and other renewables.
The cost reductions come from economies of scale in the hugely increased production by China and others, plus savings through “learning by doing”. Advances in technology will keep prices falling after scale economies have been exhausted.
Second, there have been “transformational improvements” in battery storage technology, used at the level of the electricity grid, to ensure balance between supply and demand despite renewables generators’ “intermittency” (inability to operate when the sun’s not shining or the wind’s not blowing).
Third, there’s been a dramatic reduction in the cost of borrowing the money needed to cover the capital cost of generation equipment.
Real interest rates on 10-year bonds are below or near zero in all developed countries, including Australia.
“These exceptionally low costs of capital are driven by fundamental changes in underlying economic conditions and are with us for a long time,” Garnaut says.
Low interest rates reduce the cost of producing, storing and transporting renewable energy more than they reduce the cost of fossil-fuel energy because renewable costs are overwhelmingly capital (sun and wind cost nothing), whereas fossil fuel costs are mainly recurrent (digging more coal out of the ground).
Fourth, there’s been a dramatic increase in the cost of gas – and thus gas-fired electricity.
Ten years ago Australia had the developed world’s cheapest natural gas – about a third of prices in the US. Today, our prices are about three times higher than in the US.
Why? Because the development of a liquid natural gas export industry in Queensland has raised the gas prices paid in eastern Australia to “export parity” level – the much higher price producers could get by selling their gas to Japan or China (less the cost of liquefaction and freight).
It’s worse than that. Because foreign investors were allowed to install far too much capacity for LNG exports – meaning none of them is likely to recover their cost of capital – they’ve been so desperate for throughput they’ve sometimes bid gas prices well above export parity.
Apart from making gas-fired power more expensive relative to renewables, this has implications for how we handle the transition from “base-load” coal-fired power (once you turn a generator on, it runs continuously) to intermittent solar and wind production.
It had been assumed that gas-fired power would bridge the gap because it was cheap, far less emissions-intensive than coal, and able to be turned on and off quickly and easily to counter the intermittency of renewables.
Now, however, without successive federal governments quite realising what they’d done, gas has been largely priced out of the electricity market, with various not-very-old gas-fired power stations close to being stranded assets.
What now? We thank our lucky stars the cost of energy storage is coming down and we get serious about storage – both local and at grid level – using batteries and such things as “pumped hydro storage” (when electricity production exceeds immediate needs, you use it to pump water up to a dam then, when production is inadequate, you let the water flow down through a hydro turbine to a lower dam).
In other words, the solution is to get innovative and agile. Who was it who said that?
Turnbull’s party seem to be pro coal and anti renewables partly because they know we have a comparative advantage in coal.
We can produce it cheaply and we’ve still got loads in the ground. The rest of the world is turning away from coal and the environmental damage it does, but let’s keep opening big new mines and pumping it out, even though this pushes the prices our existing producers get even lower.
If the banks are reluctant to finance new coal mines at this late stage, prop them up with government subsidies. Join the international moratorium on new mines? That would be unAustralian.
But get this: Garnaut says we also have a comparative advantage in the new world of renewables.
“Nowhere in the developed world are solar and wind resources together so abundant as in the west-facing coasts and peninsulas of southern Australia. South Australian resources are particularly rich…
“Play our cards right, and Australia’s exceptionally rich endowment per person in renewable energy resources makes us a low-cost location for energy supply in a low-carbon world economy.
“That would make us the economically rational location within the developed world of a high proportion of energy-intensive processing and manufacturing activity.
“Play our cards right, and Australia is a superpower of the low-carbon world economy.”
(Hilarious: why would anyone want to invest in the context of high cost, unreliable power? Beats me.)
Why invest? Money for nothing! As long as OPM last!
This is good.
But I find all that bolding really annoying. It’s become a trend.
Bold type: I hope that didn’t come across as abrupt and impolite.
The thing is – if you have made a good point, then the readers will see it.
renewable (intermittent) energy
Great phrase. Given that our ideological enemies (you know, the ones who want to starve the already starving and euthanize anyone who isn’t them) have a very successful track record of appropriating and redefining words and concepts, the redefinition of renewballs as ‘intermittent energy’ is appropriate. In the spirit of agilovation however, might we call it renewermittent energy?
Hey Mr Garnaut – How do you spell “conflict of interest“?
Not sure if anyone caught the story on ALPBC this morning about 1414.org I have had a look at the website and thought enough to ask for a prospectus for their IPO. Taking solar and wind power and storing it as superheated silicon which can produce baseload power on large scale. Not battery storage but heat (energy) used to then drive a standard steam turbine. Looks like a lot of R & D gone into this, a fair bit of money and the company is ramping up for a commercial scale trial. Also upfront that is converting input to output KW at 39%. Really interesting that this is SA technology and be interested to see what is going on overseas along the same lines? Maybe, just maybe. I could be another geothermal or it could just be the real deal
Garnaut was chairman of Lihir Gold. The lack of maintenance and incompetent management of this mine is legend. It was just about falling to pieces when he finished up.
Does Ross know the difference between cost and price?
“…..He says that, since his second review in 2011, there have been four big changes in the cost of renewable energy relative to the cost of energy from coal or gas….”
So why, six years on, does South Australia – at the cutting edge of progressive policy in Straya (with its very long in the tooth Labor Government) – have problems with its power system? Must be Trump’s fault, or maybe those blackouts were fake news.
IIRC every battery manufactured in the world in 2014 would power the world for 9 minutes or 9 seconds or something like that.
But hey, spending money on batteries is no more useless than all the other money wasted on ‘climate change’ and ‘clean’ energy.
I’m willing to bet that large amounts of money from taxpayers will be needed to make it viable.
neo-socialism in action
Not Enough Silver To Power The World Even If Solar Power Efficiency Were To Quadruple
Has already been done but not with silicone (sodium salts I think). IIRC Bruce of Newcastle has posted on it. Could still only manage 15 hours of continuous generation, and needed a gas fired backup system to heat the salts sufficiently to get the process working in the morning.
Garnaut was chairman of Lihir Gold. The lack of maintenance and incompetent management of this mine is legend. It was just about falling to pieces when he finished up.
He certainly was and the pollution slick from dumping spoil into the sea off Lihir Island had just about reached NZ a year or so ago. He is also persona non grata in PNG for he was supposedly their financial Guru, and of course a mate of Tim Flannery. So much for environmentalists and climate experts.
Last week I worked out the percentage increase in AEMO daily RRP’s from here
AEMO average prices table – Note not Futures prices.
http://www.aemo.com.au/Electricity/National-Electricity-Market-NEM/Data-dashboard#average-price-table
Taking 1 Jan to 15 Feb 2017 over 1 Sep16 to 31 Dec 16 – that period chosen to be after the great June July 2016 SA lead price explosion.
and the results were – SA 94%; NSW 140%; Vic 105%; Qld 327%; Tas 125%.
SA was only under 100% because it had been so high during SA wind droughts in late 2016.
Watching our electricity grid trainwreck
http://www.warwickhughes.com/blog/?p=4984
any chance you could post the data from your chart Judith?
B Shaw
#2300507, posted on February 18, 2017 at 3:09 pm
Bold type: I hope that didn’t come across as abrupt and impolite.
The thing is – if you have made a good point, then the readers will see it.
Then why the bold option in the first place?
You are wrong about a good point being seen at first reading, specially if you speed read, it can go under the radar, hence the bold option.
I just invented a perpetual motion electrical generating machine….. It runs on the most abundant fuel source there is…… Taxpayers money.
Busy readers appreciate bolding of key points.
‘Beware of Greeks bearing gifts’.
Australia is not heading towards some sort of renewable energy superpower status; rather it is heading down the tubes as we become a laughing stock for our insane energy policies.
Yep, the lucky country just ran out of luck.
Or, rather, our inept politicians have found a way to circumvent our natural advantage when it comes to cheap and plentiful energy supply.
I’d like to see* the battery of storage cells that can provide even the 850 megawatts of reserve that is currently required for the National Electricity Market. Multiply that for a network without baseload generators.
*from a safe distance
The Greens have obviously infiltrated Government bureaucracy – I’ve seen it in (Coal) Mining OEM Technocrats, but at least they mainly only pay it lip service.
The fox in charge of the hen house.
Ross Garnaut is the High Priest of Rentseekers.
Teflon is as Teflon does, whether it’s gold mining fiascos or failed “Climate Change Reviews” it’s someone else that’s left to clean up the mess and foot the bill. Energy storage it appears is the new boondoggle of choice, the new rent seekers dream – it has to be now that Chairman Mal has joined the band wagon?
Battery technology that can store grid scale energy at anything remotely approaching affordable cost is decades away at best. Lithium ion can’t do it affordably, exotic cathode technologies show promise but remain to be proven at even pilot stage. Compressed air storage and kinetic energy (flywheel) storage are unproven and impractical at the energy levels required. The only proven storage method for grid scale energy is pumped hydro, a small fraction of the cost of battery storage but still very expensive even if the energy to be stored is essentially free, please don’t tell me wind and solar are free, wind and sun are free but converting those sources to electricity is anything but free. The cost of pumped hydro storage is estimated to be somewhere between $85US to $200US per MWh of storage. This cost is dependent on topography and the availability of suitable sites, Australia has developed much of its hydro potential and relatively few suitable sites for significant amounts of pumped storage remain.
Small pumped storage features were built into the Snowy Scheme many years back, but the economic justification for these was based on there being only a relatively small increase in the infrastructure cost of hydro stations that were already justified without any pumped storage. Not to mention of course the fact that reliable, near zero cost surplus energy was available from the Latrobe Valley brown coal stations during the early hours of the morning. The cost of building meaningful dedicated pumped storage capacity in relatively flat locations such as South Australia would be enormous. Even if it were feasible the already unaffordable cost of intermittent renewables is only going to become even more unaffordable.
But no doubt some noted rent seekers will become even richer rent seekers on the back of this new flight of fancy!
Hey egg the communists have taken over the vatican ,only one stopping them is Trump .
Alinskyism?
The Church is their mortal enemy, in their eyes.
Can’t get to 1414.org. But why generate electricity from more expensive methods (wind, solar) then lose 61% in the conversion process from electricity to heat to steam to electricity?
This alone makes this hopelessly uneconomic.
Burn the damn coal or get nukes.
kc, 1414.org is a scam. If you really want to invest I have a nice bridge I can sell you.
There is no such thing as a “renewable energy superpower”. Some smaller mountainous countries get by with mainly hydro (Iceland, Norway) but that’s it.
Otherwise, we’ll have to sacrifice virgins in volcanoes to appease Gaia?
Greens are against hydro. The Green party’s origins are in opposition to hydro. But they include in renewable stats when it suits them.
The uber Green Finns import their power from Sweden.
It’s an insane ideology, aided and abetted by rentseekers.
The first seriously built concentrating solar steam turbine I can recall was built in the northern Western Australian goldfields; Wiluna iirc. It was about 1982-3, a joint venture with Siemens, the German Gov and the Australian Gov.. The beautifully crafted modular containerized turbine, the many powder coated motorized trackers and all the sundry kit was sold as scrap after perhaps 6 months from commissioning, at an auction house in Perth. The trouble with solar thermal for power generation is that effectively the boiler is spread over a large acreage, the low grade heat has to be concentated to achieve useful temperatures, then brought quite a distance to a heat exchanger. To store this heat more exchanges are needed. High temperatures have high losses, are technically demanding and expensive. They require high maintenance to be carried out by specialists. Nothing has changed since the 80s other than the scale of the waste. On a good day the solar radiation plot approximates a bell curve, other days it resembles a three year old’s characterization of a hedgehog, with perhaps 20% of the energy available. A waste of effort.
We enjoyed that position 15 years ago. It must have been other things that stopped us becoming a processing and manufacturing superpower.
Their Green-Left ABC talk about us being a ‘Service Economy’ – in the footsteps of Ireland?
Dr Faustus,
“That [a low-cost location for energy supply] would make us the economically rational location within the developed world of a high proportion of energy-intensive processing and manufacturing activity.”
If he was talking about SA and nuclear power, I’d say he might be on to something.
The uber Green Finns love nuclear power. When Olkiluoto 3 is commissioned next year ~45% of their electricity will be from nukes.
The technical department has detailed specs for a renewable energy super-poorhouse. Off- the-plan sales are promising. Commercial in confidence, of course.
Holy smokes! Just look at those curves turn skyward. If you blink, you could miss the moment when it hits critical.
If that graph was showing the temperature in a nuclear reactor core, I’d be in an icebreaker by now trying to find melted snow in Antarctica and still breathing heavily.
That said, the graph is totally incomplete without a comparison on the SAME graph for the price those poor domestic serfs are paying. Look at the vertical scale where it hits 100, then add another of those to get to 200, and then another again near 300. Up around there is the electricity retail price. Makes you wonder dunnit?
We will be fabulously lucky if we can follow in the footsteps of Ireland.
If this is true, why are there no energy storage particpants in AEMO? The intra-day prices changes are quite large.
Tel,
“Makes you wonder dunnit?”
It does. The cost of grid redesign for renewballs is on the up. The cost of RET padding is on the up. I dare say the cost of risk is on the up. There stands your punter with his wind-up torch.
Because that “massive” price drop was from utterly ridiculous down to merely unreasonable.
Sorry. It is 1414degrees.com.au. Issue appears to be energy generated by wind and solar when it is not needed and useless and this appears to store for reuse when it not, but as heat, not as a battery. 1 cubic meter of silicon storing 1 MWT of energy (when reconverted). Even at 39% if the input is “useless power” generated by wind or solar then it is still 39%. 20 times more efficient than molten salt. Yes , government money has clearly gone into R & D, but the R & D is now moving from small scale research to full scale commercial trials. I am a paid up sceptic, but, this is a pretty simple idea and after a bit of google research, revolutionary. A shipping container size “generator” capable of producing about 100 MWT of electricity. Before I buy the “bridge” for sale, I am going to read to IPO prospectus. This is not ( I hope) more of Flannery’s “hot rocks”.
“the cost of … energy storage equipment has fallen “massively”
If this is true, why are there no energy storage particpants in AEMO? The intra-day prices changes are quite large.”
The moment energy storage becomes viable it will be snapped up by all electricity producers and distributors alike irrespective of renewables. Renewballs have to have storage to be in the game. Regular dispatchable electricity could use it to optimize infrastructure.
There is no need to “store” energy from baseload power. It is already stored, as coal or gas, and used on an as needed basis. The drama (to date) is how to store power generated whenever the wind blows and the sun shines. 1414degrees.com.au appears revolutionary, is Australian technology and may be a eureka moment….or it may be another rentseeking dud!