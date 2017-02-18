South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower

Ross Garnaut, whose final climate change report was so full of I’s that the Gillard government dropped him like a hot potato as an embarrassingly impractical zealot.

Now he has joined the tribe of rent-seekers by sitting on the board of some battery storage company that is probably looking out for lots of government grants before it can become commercial, if you know what I mean.

So he has contacted the other Ross to tell us that Australia can become the renewable energy superpower of the world – gosh we have lots of west-facing coastline and peninsulas (not very conveniently located, but what the heck) which are ideal for wind and solar.

But on this logic, doesn’t this mean that South Australia should already be a renewable energy superpower because it has such a high proportion of renewable (intermittent) energy now. It must surely be powering on economically with the highest growth rate of all the states, the lowest unemployment, rapidly rising real wages, masses of inward migration, etc.

What? you say. It is the worse performing state and territory by a country mile you say.

So much for that theory.

And just take a look at what is happening to wholesale electricity prices? It is looking very grim indeed as the RET takes further hold and the proportion of renewable energy rises, particularly after Hazelwood is closed down.

Australia is not heading towards some sort of renewable energy superpower status; rather it is heading down the tubes as we become a laughing stock for our insane energy policies. For all the carry on about what China is doing, what the UK is doing, what Germany is doing, etc. – all these countries have stopped well short of the cliff when it comes to self-destructive energy policies.

(Gosh, the UK is building a new nuclear power plant and is keeping coal fired generators going. And don’t believe the propaganda that comes out of China; I understand that a very high proportion of the turbines just stand idle and regional governments order the coal fired power stations to dispatch power, full speed ahead. And Germany is building supercritical coal fired power stations while extending the period during which brown coal will be used.)

So here is the plea from that other Ross: