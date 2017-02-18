South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower

Ross Garnaut, whose final climate change report was so full of I’s that the Gillard government dropped him like a hot potato as an embarrassingly impractical zealot.
Now he has joined the tribe of rent-seekers by sitting on the board of some battery storage company that is probably looking out for lots of government grants before it can become commercial, if you know what I mean.
So he has contacted the other Ross to tell us that Australia can become the renewable energy superpower of the world – gosh we have lots of west-facing coastline and peninsulas (not very conveniently located, but what the heck) which are ideal for wind and solar.
But on this logic, doesn’t this mean that South Australia should already be a renewable energy superpower because it has such a high proportion of renewable (intermittent) energy now. It must surely be powering on economically with the highest growth rate of all the states, the lowest unemployment, rapidly rising real wages, masses of inward migration, etc.
What? you say. It is the worse performing state and territory by a country mile you say.
So much for that theory.
And just take a look at what is happening to wholesale electricity prices? It is looking very grim indeed as the RET takes further hold and the proportion of renewable energy rises, particularly after Hazelwood is closed down.
Australia is not heading towards some sort of renewable energy superpower status; rather it is heading down the tubes as we become a laughing stock for our insane energy policies. For all the carry on about what China is doing, what the UK is doing, what Germany is doing, etc. – all these countries have stopped well short of the cliff when it comes to self-destructive energy policies.
(Gosh, the UK is building a new nuclear power plant and is keeping coal fired generators going. And don’t believe the propaganda that comes out of China; I understand that a very high proportion of the turbines just stand idle and regional governments order the coal fired power stations to dispatch power, full speed ahead. And Germany is building supercritical coal fired power stations while extending the period during which brown coal will be used.)
So here is the plea from that other Ross:
The old joke says the questions in economics exams don’t change from year to year, but the answers do. Welcome to the economics of energy and climate change, which has changed a lot without many people noticing – including Malcolm Turnbull and his climate-change denying mates.
They’ve missed that the economics has shifted decisively in favour of renewable energy, as Professor Ross Garnaut, of the University of Melbourne, pointed out at an energy summit in Adelaide last October.
Garnaut is chairman of Zen Energy, a supplier of solar and battery storage systems. But there aren’t many economists who know more about the energy industry and climate change than Garnaut, who’s conducted two federal inquiries into the subject.
He says that, since his second review in 2011, there have been four big changes in the cost of renewable energy relative to the cost of energy from coal or gas.
First, the cost of renewable energy generation and energy storage equipment has fallen “massively”.
The modelling conducted for his inquiry assumed the cost of photovoltaic solar generation would fall by a few per cent a year. In practice, costs have fallen by about five-sixths since that assumption was made.
“Similarly large reductions have occurred in the cost of lithium ion batteries and related systems for storing energy,” he says.
There have been less dramatic but substantial reductions in costs of equipment for electricity from wind and other renewables.
The cost reductions come from economies of scale in the hugely increased production by China and others, plus savings through “learning by doing”. Advances in technology will keep prices falling after scale economies have been exhausted.
Second, there have been “transformational improvements” in battery storage technology, used at the level of the electricity grid, to ensure balance between supply and demand despite renewables generators’ “intermittency” (inability to operate when the sun’s not shining or the wind’s not blowing).
Third, there’s been a dramatic reduction in the cost of borrowing the money needed to cover the capital cost of generation equipment.
Real interest rates on 10-year bonds are below or near zero in all developed countries, including Australia.
“These exceptionally low costs of capital are driven by fundamental changes in underlying economic conditions and are with us for a long time,” Garnaut says.
Low interest rates reduce the cost of producing, storing and transporting renewable energy more than they reduce the cost of fossil-fuel energy because renewable costs are overwhelmingly capital (sun and wind cost nothing), whereas fossil fuel costs are mainly recurrent (digging more coal out of the ground).
Fourth, there’s been a dramatic increase in the cost of gas – and thus gas-fired electricity.
Ten years ago Australia had the developed world’s cheapest natural gas – about a third of prices in the US. Today, our prices are about three times higher than in the US.
Why? Because the development of a liquid natural gas export industry in Queensland has raised the gas prices paid in eastern Australia to “export parity” level – the much higher price producers could get by selling their gas to Japan or China (less the cost of liquefaction and freight).
It’s worse than that. Because foreign investors were allowed to install far too much capacity for LNG exports – meaning none of them is likely to recover their cost of capital – they’ve been so desperate for throughput they’ve sometimes bid gas prices well above export parity.
Apart from making gas-fired power more expensive relative to renewables, this has implications for how we handle the transition from “base-load” coal-fired power (once you turn a generator on, it runs continuously) to intermittent solar and wind production.
It had been assumed that gas-fired power would bridge the gap because it was cheap, far less emissions-intensive than coal, and able to be turned on and off quickly and easily to counter the intermittency of renewables.
Now, however, without successive federal governments quite realising what they’d done, gas has been largely priced out of the electricity market, with various not-very-old gas-fired power stations close to being stranded assets.
What now? We thank our lucky stars the cost of energy storage is coming down and we get serious about storage – both local and at grid level – using batteries and such things as “pumped hydro storage” (when electricity production exceeds immediate needs, you use it to pump water up to a dam then, when production is inadequate, you let the water flow down through a hydro turbine to a lower dam).
In other words, the solution is to get innovative and agile. Who was it who said that?
Turnbull’s party seem to be pro coal and anti renewables partly because they know we have a comparative advantage in coal.
We can produce it cheaply and we’ve still got loads in the ground. The rest of the world is turning away from coal and the environmental damage it does, but let’s keep opening big new mines and pumping it out, even though this pushes the prices our existing producers get even lower.
If the banks are reluctant to finance new coal mines at this late stage, prop them up with government subsidies. Join the international moratorium on new mines? That would be unAustralian.
But get this: Garnaut says we also have a comparative advantage in the new world of renewables.
“Nowhere in the developed world are solar and wind resources together so abundant as in the west-facing coasts and peninsulas of southern Australia. South Australian resources are particularly rich…
“Play our cards right, and Australia’s exceptionally rich endowment per person in renewable energy resources makes us a low-cost location for energy supply in a low-carbon world economy.
“That would make us the economically rational location within the developed world of a high proportion of energy-intensive processing and manufacturing activity.
“Play our cards right, and Australia is a superpower of the low-carbon world economy.”
(Hilarious: why would anyone want to invest in the context of high cost, unreliable power? Beats me.)
Why invest? Money for nothing! As long as OPM last!
This is good.
But I find all that bolding really annoying. It’s become a trend.
Bold type: I hope that didn’t come across as abrupt and impolite.
The thing is – if you have made a good point, then the readers will see it.
renewable (intermittent) energy
Great phrase. Given that our ideological enemies (you know, the ones who want to starve the already starving and euthanize anyone who isn’t them) have a very successful track record of appropriating and redefining words and concepts, the redefinition of renewballs as ‘intermittent energy’ is appropriate. In the spirit of agilovation however, might we call it renewermittent energy?
Hey Mr Garnaut – How do you spell “conflict of interest“?
Not sure if anyone caught the story on ALPBC this morning about 1414.org I have had a look at the website and thought enough to ask for a prospectus for their IPO. Taking solar and wind power and storing it as superheated silicon which can produce baseload power on large scale. Not battery storage but heat (energy) used to then drive a standard steam turbine. Looks like a lot of R & D gone into this, a fair bit of money and the company is ramping up for a commercial scale trial. Also upfront that is converting input to output KW at 39%. Really interesting that this is SA technology and be interested to see what is going on overseas along the same lines? Maybe, just maybe. I could be another geothermal or it could just be the real deal
Garnaut was chairman of Lihir Gold. The lack of maintenance and incompetent management of this mine is legend. It was just about falling to pieces when he finished up.
Does Ross know the difference between cost and price?
“…..He says that, since his second review in 2011, there have been four big changes in the cost of renewable energy relative to the cost of energy from coal or gas….”
So why, six years on, does South Australia – at the cutting edge of progressive policy in Straya (with its very long in the tooth Labor Government) – have problems with its power system? Must be Trump’s fault, or maybe those blackouts were fake news.
IIRC every battery manufactured in the world in 2014 would power the world for 9 minutes or 9 seconds or something like that.
But hey, spending money on batteries is no more useless than all the other money wasted on ‘climate change’ and ‘clean’ energy.
I’m willing to bet that large amounts of money from taxpayers will be needed to make it viable.