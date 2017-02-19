David Leyonhjelm: Whatever you do, try not to be poor

According to the most recent Global Wealth Report by the Credit Suisse Research Institute, Australia leads the world for having the largest proportion of adults who can be described as middle class, and also the smallest percentage of people who are very poor.
This is nothing to complain about, but the imbalance might explain why our poorest people are routinely confronted by policies that would make Marie Antoinette blush.
In my state of New South Wales – as in most states – the ruling classes are shameless. Let me count some of the ways.
Technical students find subsidies and scholarships few and far between, while their middle class friends go to heavily subsidised universities. Thousands of smokers are fined for not standing in chilly allocated areas. Soccer supporters are hounded by police. The public is locked out of national parks and fishing grounds. Modified cars are confiscated. Late drinks in the city have been banned. And billions of dollars are poured into light rail to ensure middle class suburbs are suitably delightful.
Federal politicians tend to be more subtle about it, but are even more committed to keeping poor people miserable.
Despite around 2.5 million people being unemployed or underemployed, minimum wages, penalty rates and unfair dismissal laws are vigorously enforced to make sure they stay that way. Unless they are worth paying at least $17 an hour, and in some jobs quite a lot more, the Government compels them to remain on unemployment benefits.
Then there is the rising cost of electricity. The impact on prices of subsidising renewable energy has resulted in our poorest people being asked to decide if they want air conditioning in summer, heating in winter, or food.
And if they want to use a short term loan to pay a power bill, they are being told how much they are allowed to borrow.
If any of this makes them sick, their medications are more expensive thanks to the Government’s policy of protecting pharmacies from competition, to satisfy the demands of the Pharmacy Guild.
If they have a television or radio, the poor can discover why all this is good for them via the two media channels they help pay for, ABC and SBS. While they’re at it, they will probably hear about the arts festivals that make the wealthier suburbs such vibrant cultural centres.
Should they enjoy a drink or smoke while watching an arts festival on TV, they can take pleasure in knowing that their taxes are contributing significantly to it, with Australian cigarettes the most expensive in the world and alcohol taxes not far off it. Of course, the most prolific smokers are our poorest people including regional Aborigines. So much for closing the gap.
And should they speak up about the less successful aspects of multi-culturalism, they can be hauled before a bunch of anti-discrimination bodies to explain themselves.
We have arrived at this state of affairs because no major political party is interested in winning the vote of Australia’s poor.
Labor is no better than the Liberals on this. They might claim to stick up for battlers, but rarely take their side on any of the issues mentioned here. This is mainly due to Labor’s relationship with the unions, which care about workers who have jobs rather than those who don’t. And Labor is also now competing with the Greens for middle class progressive voters who couldn’t give a fig about the impact of power prices or the price of cigarettes on the poor.
In fact, every week we hear how progressives have a new idea to make life harder for poor people. Even the push to replace cage eggs with free range eggs will lead to substantial price increases, and now they’re talking about a sugar tax.
The poor are hectored and spoken down to. They have few choices in relation to their education and health. They are told when, where and how they can drink, smoke, eat, gamble and enjoy themselves. They are told they are cruel if they enjoy greyhound racing and too ignorant, stupid or incoherent to manage their own lives. Increasingly they are considered less important than animal rights and the environment.
Our governments are elected by the middle class to serve the middle class, so it’s hard to see how any of this is going to change.
So whatever you do, try not to be poor.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
It is vitally important that we don’t introduce open borders policies. That will do more than anything else to make Australia a poor country. Resist!
The politicians love the poor.
That’s why they keep trying to make more of them.
And they hate the middle classes – who have political power.
It was the growth of the artisans and merchants that created the middle classes and took power away from the royalty.
Our governments now work towards destroying the middle class.
Look at all the totalitarian states – no middle class, just an “elite” and masses of (unarmed) poor.
I spent four years living in a tent with no running water, electricity, refrigeration or sanitation. We had to borrow money to be considered poor.
Young people these days have no idea…
The alleged poor can afford not to work, to have 4 children, eat take away junk food 3-4 days/week, send them to a fee paying catholic school at $2.5k each, pay for private guitar lesson.
They can access a cleaner, via a government sponsored provider, to clean their pensioner mothers house at $10/ 90 minutes. Heavily subsidised daycare so they can wobble around at the gym then go for coffee and cake after. This is just the stuff I know about.
… and we have John Howard and Peter Costello to thank for creating the middle-class welfare hords.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
It’s late, but I’ll jump in first with a couple of comments.
“While they’re at it, they will probably hear about the arts festivals that make the wealthier suburbs such vibrant cultural centres.” I live in the NSW country near a vibrant cultural centre, Mildura. On Saturday night I went to the Arts Centre to see the dance group Bangarra. Their next stop is Hobart. In Mildura I got a seat in the second front row for $35 ($30 c0ncession, and even cheaper, ca $22, for a group of four – cheaper than ciggies?), the equivalent seat in Hobart costs $80. That’s an example where poor people in country areas can be better off than in the city.
“The public is locked out of national parks. ” As a member of the public I’ve never been locked out a national park (except when rain closed the roads) – but then I didn’t want to shoot anything there.
Smoking: having seen my step-mother die of emphysema due to smoking and myself suffering from asthma which if not caused, wasn’t helped by living and working in smoky conditions, I think poor people (in fact all people) need help to throw the habit. Yes, cigarettes are expensive and poor people smoke: so we lower the price and let them die sooner?
I am disappointed by this article, in that in muddles up problems that need resolution, with a rave about how trying to find solutions is cruel to the poor in that it will take away their pleasures, some of which are killing them prematurely.
I have a couple of suggestions, Mt Leyonhjelm, help the poor to give up smoking and gambling, then they’d have more money, they’d be less ill, more able to find work, and perhaps be less poor.; or give the poor some of the riches’ money.
I have been trying not to be poor all my life, and I am not. But still there is not a single politician in the country who ticks all my boxes. I have felt inclined to vote for the Liberal Democrats, but you scared me away when once wrote an article advocating open borders, which is a way to import poverty for all Australians.
If the govt is trying to serve the middle class they’re doing a piss poor job of it
My father was developing a “sandplain block” in Western Australia in the late 1950’s and 1960’s. That’s how we came to be living in a tent. I had the first set of clothes that hadn’t been worn by someone else, from my first wages at sixteen, and the first new shoes, courtesy of the Australian military, at 18.
I’ve done well since – I’m now a self funded retiree – but I bepi$$ myself laughing when I’m told by people such as are described above “You don’t know what it’s like to be poor, you don’t know what it’s like to struggle…”
Yes, cigarettes are expensive and poor people smoke: so we lower the price and let them die sooner?
What an utter nitwit. The poor might be pleased that since they are under your purview that you might let them do anything. You can go to the poor suburbs and put up flyers of what you’ll let them do.
BTW Government budgets forecast an INCREASE in revenue from eye-wateringly high tobacco taxes. A few may quit but for most they are simply being fleeced by larger and larger amounts, i.e., regressive. The relief is a contraband market.
There are folk on this comments board that sound like the “religious” (and Eugenics) fanatics in America of a century ago – anti-tobacco/alcohol/gambling. The current lot probably aren’t even “religious”. They’re just pompous megalomaniacs.
….and myself suffering from asthma which if not caused, wasn’t helped by living and working in smoky conditions, I think poor people (in fact all people) need help to throw the habit.
When smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke were pervasive, asthma was a rarity. As smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke have had a large decline, the incidence of asthma has INCREASED. And Australia is right up there for a ballooning asthma rate (Australia also has some of the most draconian antismoking laws in the world). Even China with its high smoking and exposure to ambient tobacco smoke together with cities draped in industrial smog has a lower asthma rate than Australia.
I have a couple of suggestions, Mt Leyonhjelm, help the poor to give up smoking and gambling, then they’d have more money, they’d be less ill, more able to find work, and perhaps be less poor.; or give the poor some of the riches’ money.
Are you familiar with the 1950s/60s? It’s considered the “golden era” of smoking. Immediately post-WWII most folk were poor. Yet the “smoke-filled” period produced a baby boom and an economic boom.
Sorry, Helen, but your comment is a sanctimonious wankfest.
What’s more, that generation enjoyed a longer average life span than the current generation of molly coddled nanny state snowflakes are likely to obtain.
Leyonhjelm proves once again he is an out of touch elitist cockhead.
Technical students are mostly middle class. Soccer is a game supported in Australia by the middle class, upper middle class and trendy poor hipsters. National parks are mostly used by middle class and upper middle class people. Poor people cannot afford a single drink in the city, let alone a night of it.
Modified cars, smoking and fishing are far from exclusive to the poor.
Finally, its clear Leyonhjelm is rich enough to not ride the rail, or else lives in a very rich suburb with a very nice rail line. The majority of rail lines are used by poor and most middle class people avoid the rail if they can to avoid the poor people David gushes over (but clearly does not spend any time around).
The best thing that can be done for poor people is an immediate halt to all low skilled and non skilled immigration. Jobs that would have supported these poor people are increasingly being done by migrants but an open borders loonie like Leyonhjelm does not really care about poor people, he is merely posturing.
sorry I think this is mostly a rant with very little substance or data. Is rail helping or harming the poor? Any data?
At least the Senator did not mention the bikies.
“While they’re at it, they will probably hear about the arts festivals that make the wealthier suburbs such vibrant cultural centres.” I live in the NSW country near a vibrant cultural centre, Mildura.
So you live in Wentworth
On Saturday night I went to the Arts Centre to see the dance group Bangarra. Their next stop is Hobart. In Mildura I got a seat in the second front row for $35 ($30 c0ncession, and even cheaper, ca $22, for a group of four – cheaper than ciggies?), the equivalent seat in Hobart costs $80. That’s an example where poor people in country areas can be better off than in the city.
Bangarra, started by an African-American and a South African SJW! How much money do they receive from Australian Tax Payers and why do folk think it is worth paying money to go and see?
I’d suggest the fact they think they can charge $80 in Hobart would indicate the number of sanctimonious wankers
“The public is locked out of national parks. ” As a member of the public I’ve never been locked out a national park (except when rain closed the roads) – but then I didn’t want to shoot anything there.
You can’t go and get dead wood for your fireplace anymore, not even from the side of the road.
And what is wrong with shooting a duck or a kangaroo for meat
Smoking: having seen my step-mother die of emphysema due to smoking and myself suffering from asthma which if not caused, wasn’t helped by living and working in smoky conditions, I think poor people (in fact all people) need help to throw the habit. Yes, cigarettes are expensive and poor people smoke: so we lower the price and let them die sooner?
Remove punitive excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco and fuel. Allow folk to grow their own tobacco and produce their own alcohol and fuel
I am disappointed by this article, in that in muddles up problems that need resolution, with a rave about how trying to find solutions is cruel to the poor in that it will take away their pleasures, some of which are killing them prematurely.
So what! So fucking what!
I have a couple of suggestions, Mt Leyonhjelm, help the poor to give up smoking and gambling, then they’d have more money, they’d be less ill, more able to find work, and perhaps be less poor.;
so you ‘know’ what is best!
or give the poor some of the riches’ money.
and here we come to your real socialist point of your argument. All peoples money belongs to you and your ilk so you can spend it as YOU decide.