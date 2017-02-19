Trump in Melbourne (Florida)

There was a time you needed the media to get your message out. That time is now past, and soon it will be long past. First Melania (beginning with the Lord’s Prayer) and then as good a speech from Trump as you are likely to hear. And I don’t do this so that you don’t have to. I do this to suggest you watch it for yourself. Here is the write up from the UK’s Daily Mail.
The best bit was when he tore up The Constitution, promised to imprison dissidents and outlined his plans to invade Poland.
That’s what CNN said any way.
LOL!
Heard a rumour that the New York Times headlined that he actually punched someone, and knocked them on their arse. Robert DeNiro it was. Oh! If only it was true. I’d pay good money to see that! Much, much more than I’d pay to see DeNiro in a movie.
Doesn’t Melania Trump just ooze class and style? What a fabulous improvement on that rancorous race baiting grub who has been squatting in the White House with her effete little twerp of a husband for the last eight years – poles apart.
With his focus and energy and ease in the spotlight Donald Trump is conducting a master class that professional politicians are incapable of understanding, let alone emulating.
I was listening to ABC radio and they broadcast this rally from the beginning of Donald Trump’s speech. Not sure how long they covered it for, but it was at least several minutes, then I had to go out. I was surprised at the ABC, as Trump was tearing the media a new one.