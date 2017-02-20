CNN called out

Liberty Quote
Say emerged victoriously from his polemics with Malthus and Sismondi. He proved his case, while adversaries could not prove theirs. Henceforth, during the whole rest of the nineteenth century, the acknowledgement of the truth contained in Says Law was the distinctive mark of an economist.— Ludwig von Mises
Typical whitey. Always shutting the black man down.
Artiste
umm Don Lemon ( the presenter) is also black.
Who was the guy speaking truth to power?
So CNN lets you speak as long as you agree with the host.
So the host told the guy he would let him finish, and then cuts him off?? Now it could be because they ran overtime, but clearly the host burnt up the time with his monologue while everyone else stayed respectfully silent.
Now I don’t know if this is truly a fake news story, but certainly there were plenty of logical fallacies such as ow much holiday time Obama took compared to Bush. It might be more important to understand what was going on around them where they took those holidays. I’m not saying one POTUS was better than other other; what I am saying is that context matters, not the number of days a particular POTUS has taken. And so far Trump hasn’t taken any vacation time others than a day here or there is seems ….
CNN are creating their own credibility problems where they shut down discussions like we can see here.
LOL
Don Lemon is shaping up to be the George Clooney of the current press pack, the poor bastard.
CNN host makes a fake news story about a fake definition of fake news just to censor a politically incorrect opinion.
When CNN gives you Lemon you make #fakenews.
Saying “this is fake news” rather than immediately discussing what Obama actually did on his holidays, or the reasons why the current situation requires more security, is so stupid. Who does he think he is kidding, to assume you can close down an argument by saying everyone is lying just because.
The Fake News meme was the stupidest idea the JournoListers ever had. See how pissed Don Lemon is? He can’t believe the Fake News cigars keep on blowing up in his face. Why can’t the freakin’ peasants just RTFM! Fake News is all news that doesn’t fit the CNN narrative, you ignorant serf!
Look CNN, when you are in the business of creating propaganda while struggling to maintain an aura of journalistic integrity and objectivity the last thing you want to do is invite your audience to contemplate the concept that much of the news is FAKE!
In fact, all the mainstream media has to trade upon is the pretence of Objectivity. Once that suspension of critical thinking spell is broken the MSM have nothing to recommend them over any old Joe Blow’s blog. So mooting the suggestion that your audience could scrutinise your news feed for Fakeness, while your network is actively engaged in coordinating false narratives to support a political agenda is an absurd level of chutzpah.
Take a leaf out of Our ABC News Radio manual which likes to remind its jaded audience every hour or so (accompanied by broodingly serious muzak) that Newspeak Radio is “Australia’s most trusted news source, without bias or agenda.” See? That’s how it’s done. No reference to FAKE NEWS. Don’t ask the punters to consider context and content… just lie through your bloody teeth. Rinse. Repeat.