CNN called out

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2302217, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Typical whitey. Always shutting the black man down.

  2. JC
    #2302234, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Artiste

    umm Don Lemon ( the presenter) is also black.

  3. memoryvault
    #2302236, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Who was the guy speaking truth to power?

  4. Perth Trader
    #2302241, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    So CNN lets you speak as long as you agree with the host.

  5. The BigBlueCat
    #2302242, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    So the host told the guy he would let him finish, and then cuts him off?? Now it could be because they ran overtime, but clearly the host burnt up the time with his monologue while everyone else stayed respectfully silent.

    Now I don’t know if this is truly a fake news story, but certainly there were plenty of logical fallacies such as ow much holiday time Obama took compared to Bush. It might be more important to understand what was going on around them where they took those holidays. I’m not saying one POTUS was better than other other; what I am saying is that context matters, not the number of days a particular POTUS has taken. And so far Trump hasn’t taken any vacation time others than a day here or there is seems ….

    CNN are creating their own credibility problems where they shut down discussions like we can see here.

  6. Snoopy
    #2302243, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Artiste

    umm Don Lemon ( the presenter) is also black.

    LOL

  7. Frank
    #2302254, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Don Lemon is shaping up to be the George Clooney of the current press pack, the poor bastard.

  8. Leo G
    #2302259, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:54 am

    CNN host makes a fake news story about a fake definition of fake news just to censor a politically incorrect opinion.

  9. H B Bear
    #2302265, posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    When CNN gives you Lemon you make #fakenews.

  10. Phil
    #2302279, posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Saying “this is fake news” rather than immediately discussing what Obama actually did on his holidays, or the reasons why the current situation requires more security, is so stupid. Who does he think he is kidding, to assume you can close down an argument by saying everyone is lying just because.

  11. Alamo Phaneron
    #2302283, posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    The Fake News meme was the stupidest idea the JournoListers ever had. See how pissed Don Lemon is? He can’t believe the Fake News cigars keep on blowing up in his face. Why can’t the freakin’ peasants just RTFM! Fake News is all news that doesn’t fit the CNN narrative, you ignorant serf!

    Look CNN, when you are in the business of creating propaganda while struggling to maintain an aura of journalistic integrity and objectivity the last thing you want to do is invite your audience to contemplate the concept that much of the news is FAKE!

    In fact, all the mainstream media has to trade upon is the pretence of Objectivity. Once that suspension of critical thinking spell is broken the MSM have nothing to recommend them over any old Joe Blow’s blog. So mooting the suggestion that your audience could scrutinise your news feed for Fakeness, while your network is actively engaged in coordinating false narratives to support a political agenda is an absurd level of chutzpah.

    Take a leaf out of Our ABC News Radio manual which likes to remind its jaded audience every hour or so (accompanied by broodingly serious muzak) that Newspeak Radio is “Australia’s most trusted news source, without bias or agenda.” See? That’s how it’s done. No reference to FAKE NEWS. Don’t ask the punters to consider context and content… just lie through your bloody teeth. Rinse. Repeat.

