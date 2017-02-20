CNN called out

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2302217, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Typical whitey. Always shutting the black man down.

  2. JC
    #2302234, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Artiste

    umm Don Lemon ( the presenter) is also black.

  3. memoryvault
    #2302236, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Who was the guy speaking truth to power?

  4. Perth Trader
    #2302241, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    So CNN lets you speak as long as you agree with the host.

  5. The BigBlueCat
    #2302242, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    So the host told the guy he would let him finish, and then cuts him off?? Now it could be because they ran overtime, but clearly the host burnt up the time with his monologue while everyone else stayed respectfully silent.

    Now I don’t know if this is truly a fake news story, but certainly there were plenty of logical fallacies such as ow much holiday time Obama took compared to Bush. It might be more important to understand what was going on around them where they took those holidays. I’m not saying one POTUS was better than other other; what I am saying is that context matters, not the number of days a particular POTUS has taken. And so far Trump hasn’t taken any vacation time others than a day here or there is seems ….

    CNN are creating their own credibility problems where they shut down discussions like we can see here.

  6. Snoopy
    #2302243, posted on February 20, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Artiste

    LOL

