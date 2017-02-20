Liberty Quote
The elementary truth is that the Great Depression was produced by government mismanagement. It was not produced by the failure of private enterprise.— Milton Friedman
-
Recent Comments
- incoherent rambler on So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- Rabz on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Eyrie on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Alamo Phaneron on CNN called out
- King Koala on That polluted vehicle
- Gab on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Phil on CNN called out
- C.L. on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- RobK on So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- Marcus on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Dan Phillips on So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- Dr Faustus on That polluted vehicle
- Mike of Marion on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Diogenes on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- marcus w on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- H B Bear on CNN called out
- stackja on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- RobK on So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- TP on So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- H B Bear on “The new mediocre …”
- Leo G on CNN called out
- King Koala on Crony capitalism: green style
- La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- sabena on Crony capitalism: green style
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- CNN called out
- “The new mediocre …”
- So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- Crony capitalism: green style
- That polluted vehicle
- David Leyonhjelm: Whatever you do, try not to be poor
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes The TGA and nanny staters just can’t help themselves
- Guest Post: The Beer Whisperer The power of false virtue
- Trump in Melbourne (Florida)
- Activists encourage ignorance
- Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association
- Hallucinating the news
- South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower
- The lowdown on the RET
- Michael Novak 1933-2017
- Engie tells Koutsantonis to get stuffed: sound
- Guest Post: Kerrod Gream 1800RESPECT Isn’t Being Privatised
- Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Yassmin should convert?
- “Donald Trump going over the head of the media”
- … and in other news.
- “we are over here”
- Is protectionism inflationary?
- Are the Liberals legitimising Hanson?
- Roundup Feb 17
- My blog history of the election
- Fake News from the Guardian
- Electricity: no end to the damage regulations are doing
- More middle class welfare/ buying votes
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Wow!
wooo whooo ..podium .
Top 5 ?
Top 5
Has Top Ender surfaced yet from an enduring fact finding talk fest with all the oldies who were at Darwin 75?
One of the most preposterous imbeciles in human history.
For those not already aware, Kelloggs (in addition to selling utter crap) tried to start a social justice war with Breitbart and lost miserably:
https://themarcusreview.com/2017/02/18/would-you-like-socialist-justice-for-breakfast/
Globalist-Minded Media Fraught Over “Deliberate” and “Well Prepared” Acumen
of Secretary T-Rex…
Posted on February 19, 2017 by sundance
We are so fortunate Rex Tillerson was willing to take on the role of Secretary of State. T-Rex’s approach is giving the pearl-clutching leftists fits, as outlined in this article by ABC which displays their collective angst.
[image: tillerson-and-trump]
(Via ABC) [..] In his first weeks as America’s top diplomat, Tillerson has gone to great lengths to avoid attracting attention, despite a growing perception in Washington that the State Department is being sidelined by a power-centric White House.
Some State Department officials have been told by the White House to expect drastic budget cuts, with much of the reduction potentially coming out of U.S. foreign aid money. Trump and his team have also told those interviewing for top State Department jobs that significant staffing cuts will come. Some appear to have started already.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/19/globalist-minded-media-fraught-over-deliberate-and-well-prepared-acumen-of-secretary-t-rex/
In elections, every vote counts and some are counted more than once.
Made the cricket team!
If you recite the Lord’s Prayer in public apparently you are now a far right extremist.
Leftists Attack Melania Trump’s Invocation of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’
I thought First Ladies were supposed to be sacrosanct, like Michelle.
Defund them all.
Hence the saying, vote early and often.