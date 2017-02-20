Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

Posted on February 20, 2017
11 Responses to Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

  4. Mike of Marion
    posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Top 5

    Has Top Ender surfaced yet from an enduring fact finding talk fest with all the oldies who were at Darwin 75?

  6. Marcus
    posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    For those not already aware, Kelloggs (in addition to selling utter crap) tried to start a social justice war with Breitbart and lost miserably:

    https://themarcusreview.com/2017/02/18/would-you-like-socialist-justice-for-breakfast/

  7. srr
    posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Globalist-Minded Media Fraught Over “Deliberate” and “Well Prepared” Acumen
    of Secretary T-Rex…
    Posted on February 19, 2017 by sundance

    We are so fortunate Rex Tillerson was willing to take on the role of Secretary of State. T-Rex’s approach is giving the pearl-clutching leftists fits, as outlined in this article by ABC which displays their collective angst.

    [image: tillerson-and-trump]
    (Via ABC) [..] In his first weeks as America’s top diplomat, Tillerson has gone to great lengths to avoid attracting attention, despite a growing perception in Washington that the State Department is being sidelined by a power-centric White House.

    Some State Department officials have been told by the White House to expect drastic budget cuts, with much of the reduction potentially coming out of U.S. foreign aid money. Trump and his team have also told those interviewing for top State Department jobs that significant staffing cuts will come. Some appear to have started already.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/19/globalist-minded-media-fraught-over-deliberate-and-well-prepared-acumen-of-secretary-t-rex/

  8. Gab
    posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    In elections, every vote counts and some are counted more than once.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    If you recite the Lord’s Prayer in public apparently you are now a far right extremist.

    Leftists Attack Melania Trump’s Invocation of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’

    Leftists on social media tore into First Lady Melania Trump, mocking her accent and religion and branding her everything from a hostage to a whore – all for the secular offense of reciting “The Lord’s Prayer.”

    I thought First Ladies were supposed to be sacrosanct, like Michelle.
    Defund them all.

  11. Rabz
    posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Hence the saying, vote early and often.

