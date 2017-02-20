Liberty Quote
-
-
Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
Wow!
wooo whooo ..podium .
Top 5 ?
Top 5
Has Top Ender surfaced yet from an enduring fact finding talk fest with all the oldies who were at Darwin 75?
One of the most preposterous imbeciles in human history.
For those not already aware, Kelloggs (in addition to selling utter crap) tried to start a social justice war with Breitbart and lost miserably:
https://themarcusreview.com/2017/02/18/would-you-like-socialist-justice-for-breakfast/
Globalist-Minded Media Fraught Over “Deliberate” and “Well Prepared” Acumen
of Secretary T-Rex…
Posted on February 19, 2017 by sundance
We are so fortunate Rex Tillerson was willing to take on the role of Secretary of State. T-Rex’s approach is giving the pearl-clutching leftists fits, as outlined in this article by ABC which displays their collective angst.
[image: tillerson-and-trump]
(Via ABC) [..] In his first weeks as America’s top diplomat, Tillerson has gone to great lengths to avoid attracting attention, despite a growing perception in Washington that the State Department is being sidelined by a power-centric White House.
Some State Department officials have been told by the White House to expect drastic budget cuts, with much of the reduction potentially coming out of U.S. foreign aid money. Trump and his team have also told those interviewing for top State Department jobs that significant staffing cuts will come. Some appear to have started already.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/19/globalist-minded-media-fraught-over-deliberate-and-well-prepared-acumen-of-secretary-t-rex/
In elections, every vote counts and some are counted more than once.
Made the cricket team!
If you recite the Lord’s Prayer in public apparently you are now a far right extremist.
Leftists Attack Melania Trump’s Invocation of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’
I thought First Ladies were supposed to be sacrosanct, like Michelle.
Defund them all.
Hence the saying, vote early and often.
Ami Horowitz Documentary: Sweden is Now Europe’s Official “Rape Capital”…
Posted on February 19, 2017 by sundance
President Trump made a comment during his rally on Saturday about Sweden, and something he noted on Friday, the evening prior. President Trump was talking about the “refugee crisis” and his strict immigration proposals called “extreme vetting”.
President Trump’s reference was to an interview between Fox News Tucker Carlson and documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz that took place on Friday night, the night before the rally.
The documentary is about the rape crisis in Sweden resulting from massive economic migration, aka “refugees”. There is even a horrible term for the current reality for women in Sweden called “rapeugees”.
Horowitz appeared on Tucker’s show to discuss his latest documentary film of the issue titled “Stockholm Syndrome“- Rape and violence exploding across Sweden due it’s immigration policies. Here is an excerpt of the documentary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqaIgeQXQgI
.
*NOTE* The Actual Interview With Ami Horowitz is HERE*
*Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/19/ami-horowitz-documentary-sweden-is-now-europes-official-rape-capital/
And the ancestors add more.
I thought First Ladies were supposed to be sacrosanct, like Michelle.
Nothing in Western culture is sacrosanct for Leftists…nothing.
Typhoon Category 1 (Hong Kong): Sustained winds at centre 118-149 kmh
Hurricane Category 1 (US): Sustained winds at centre 119-153 kmh
Tropical Cyclone Category 1 (BoM): Sustained winds at centre 63-88 kmh
What BoM calls a Cat 1 cyclone is a tropical storm in Hong Kong and the US.
Interesting Snoopy. BoM could usefully be drained. I found no way to even make a telephone enquiry nowadays. You used to be able to.
Five leftists versus Piers Akerman tonight on Q&A:
Tony Jones
George Brandis
Tanya Plibersek
Julian Burnside
Piers Akerman
Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan Research.
Deranged economics commentator Alan Kohler is today blaming buyer’s agents and mortgage brokers for the housing affordability crisis. And in true Australian style he wants more regulation.
He refuses to believe supply is part of the problem.
The Australian league of J$w haters just [identified themselves – slight edit. Sinc]
No worries about the edit Doomlord, i should have added NADT to appease those who cant tell hyper-bown from reality.
* Not A Death Threat
You couldn’t make this shit up –
Totally barking mad
.
Trump should have said “every night in Sweden”.
They paved paradise to put up a windfarm.
I think it is time for the cat to create a list of creatures that we wish to force into extinction via a swamp draining. Or do we just get rid of all government organizations that are abbreviated to 3 to 5 letters?
NBN ABC BoM CEC ACMA CSIRO …
Atheist, Agnostic, Catholic, Christian, whatever, I don’t care, and I don’t care how ‘good’ you believe your ‘heart’ is, take in this ten minutes, watch it to the end, and Understand Why, He returns with a Sword –
Even the Right-wing Daily Mail is fake newsing Trump without irony, or self-awareness:
The Mail hack references Polifacts to confirm that Trump was quoting Thomas Jefferson “wildly out of context“. Unfortunately for the Mail, Polifacts, reluctantly, finds: “That quote checks out“.
Their agenda is not your agenda.
ABC News – how come, they say, Trump can accuse the wonderful MSM of promulgating fake news, when we are the crusaders against fake news? It’s completely around the wrong way!
Then: they’re all terribly worried that he’s a threat to freedom of speech. The ABC was held immune to the Finklestein star chamber and had no bad word to say about it.
What BoM calls a Cat 1 cyclone is a tropical storm in Hong Kong and the US.
I noticed the same alarmism with the recent hot weather and bushfire conditions. Everybody is panicking over normal Australian weather. I don’t know whether its because city dewllers who live life in a/c conditions have lost touch with reality or the chicken littles who work for government departments need to justify their existence or people who have swallowd AGW are seeing what they want to see but I do know that 20 years ago people would have shrugged at such weather.
He refuses to believe supply is part of the problem.
Building companies are knocking up overpriced, shoddily built houses squashed next to each other on top of good farm land as quick as they can. Supply will never catch up with demand as long as we have hundreds of thousands of immigrants wanting housing and overseas ‘investors’ looking to launder money in Aussie housing.
To be fair, there is some housing available but not in the right place. Australia is overly centralised and every year becomes moreso, forcing more and more people to have to live closer and closer.
Has Jacques been playing with the software again?
Birthing tree saved.
Planning permit for the Western Highway repairs is reported by their abc radio to have expired.
Surprised to see Piers Akerman getting a gig on tonight’s Q&A. I thought he was persona non grata at TheirABC after his comments on Ol’ Leathery’s couch about The Lying Slapper and Aussie Tim’s domestic arrangements a few years ago.
Alarm bells ringing about this. It smells like another set-up. That being said, Piers is well able to look after himself.
No doubt Snowcone has a surprise or two planned for Piers under the Big Top tonight; which will be cheered on by the 43% of the audience who are Liars/Filth voters.
From the Oz. Tommy Windich was one of the unsung heroes of the exploration of Western Australia.
I was surprised and shocked to Tom, but then I think, it’s so important, in needs to be seen.
In fact, I just got abused by someone, close to Leftists who still insist there has been no terrorist attack in Sweden, for not yet pin-pointing the time and place of that terrorist bombing shown in Ami Horowitz’s Documentary short. They don’t want to share it with Leftist ‘friends’, without ‘all the facts’.
meh, but screw that quibbling of the young who believe they’re all wise – I’m still gobsmacked that cats can get away with claiming that regular, random, public, mass rape attacks, ‘shouldn’t be classed as terrorism’, and not be dragged slowly over red hot, jagged coals by the old, long, worldly, real life experienced, cats 😡
ATO staff don’t want to spend an extra 9 minutes a day checking their facebook pages – from the Oz paywalled:
AAP9:02AM February 20, 2017
Australian Taxation Office staff have successfully rejected a push to extend working hours by nine minutes a day.
The ATO dropped the proposal to make workers stay to 5pm instead of 4.51pm to improve productivity following a backlash, the ABC reported on Monday. According to documents released under freedom of information laws, management admitted their working hours did not meet broader community standards.
As part of ongoing enterprise bargaining agreement negotiations, the tax office put an initial offer to staff that included a proposal to increase the length of a normal working day from seven hours and 21 minutes to 7 hours and 30 minutes.
“This was included in our proposal to staff in late 2015 to ensure the productivity improvements to underpin a pay offer were in line with the requirements of the bargaining policy at that time,” an ATO spokesperson said.
Productivity was a key part of the discussions, with suggestions the extra nine minutes of work could have boosted productivity two per cent, the ABC report said.
However, the proposal was eventually shelved because it was the idea among several that staff disliked the most.
https://thechive.files.wordpress.com/2013/09/save-this1.jpg
Well there you go. The hamsters have released the gravatars from their long imprisonment and are also allowing embedded videos. Innovative! Agile!
Tucker Carlson Interviews Ami Horowitz,
Director of Sweden and Refugee Documentary (02/17/17)
All part of making sure you get on with your neighbour.
But not JPEGs it appears.
Gab, how did you post the video?
This Is What Trump was Talking About:
Muslim Migrants Grope Girls, Slap Mothers with Children
(VIDEO)
..
On Saturday President Trump held a rally in Florida in front of thousands of supporters.
During his speech President Trump referenced the violence in Sweden due to the tremendous influx of refugees.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCTyd_ihCqE
The media immediately attacked President Trump for suggesting there is a refugee problem in Sweden.
They claimed he was making it all up.
Here is what President Trump was talking about…
Muslim refugee slaps and spits on a young woman with children.
[video for that at TGP link below]
…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/trump-talking-muslim-migrants-grope-girls-slap-mothers-children-video/
Of course, supply is a massive part of the problem, but so is “demand not backed by resources” (otherwise known as a “want” or a “wish”, not an economic demand).
The current crop of first home buyers wants either a Victorian terrace, or an art-deco apartment or an architect townhouse within the goat’s cheese triangle. If affordable housing suddenly popped up 20 kms from the city centre at $279,950 for a vanilla flavoured 3 bedroom, they wouldn’t touch it because of SADS*.
And don’t start me on the fucking caravan of freeloaders surrounding every real estate transaction.
Too late, I’ve started.
Buyers advocates, stylists, sellers advocates (FFS, what the fuck is your agent for if you need a “seller’s advocate”).
My brother just sold his house in the inner SE of Melbourne on Saturday.
He was present at one of the open-for-inspections and had two people ask him what the reserve was (I suspect two people from the same party). Interesting that he hadn’t identified himself as the owner so the agent must have tipped off the tyre-kickers.
They also had a buyer’s advocate ask for a conditional contract on auction day, which is only illegal. Auctions are meant to be unconditional and an agent giving one party a conditional contract would be hung drawn and quartered if other bidders found out. I guess the point is that the agent made a big deal out of how he “sorted it all out” when all he needed to say was “No can do. Fuck off.”
All of these hangers on have turned the sale of a house into a total mystery to be handled by a battalion of “experts”, all clipping the ticket. Sadly, a lot of people see 1% of $1,000,000 for a non-service as no biggy.
Fools and money.
.
.
* Smashed Avocado Deprivation Syndrome
Please, no YouTube posting rights.
Tried here about ten years ago and it was a disaster.
Baldy I just copied &pasted the link onto the page.