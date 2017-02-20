Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, February 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
261 Responses to Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2302689, posted on February 20, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Jacinta Price will once again ‘offend‘ SJWs:

    But Alice Springs Town Councillor Jacinta Price disagreed, saying the act should be changed to make it more clearly defined. “So we don’t see the sorts of things that’ve happened to the students at QUT and the sorts of things where everyone wanted to focus on Bill Leak’s cartoon and … the bad image of the Aboriginal father, but no-one took any notice of the fact that within that cartoon was in fact an Aboriginal policeman,” she said. “It’s where people decide how they want to be offended and what they choose to focus on.”

    Ms Price also said she did not think changing 18C would open the floodgates to racial abuse. “The most racial abuse you will hear in the streets [of Alice Springs] are coming from Indigenous people toward non-Indigenous people,” she said. “The gate’s already open for them it seems to be able to behave this way so I don’t think that’s going to change in that regard.”

  2. Lysander
    #2302690, posted on February 20, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    She’s a Democrat. Think m0nty in a skirt.

    Balders, Ugh!!! When you put it like that…. she’s prolly got cooties.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2302692, posted on February 20, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    KK – You don’t have the context.

    a house was 3 times the average wage

    My house was only about 2.5 times my salary but I was paying 14% interest on my mortgage. Now people are paying 4% so they can afford a house at 8 times their salaries. And if a couple both works they can afford more than that.

    Gone are the days you can walk into the factory and ask for a job and actually get one.

    You can almost certainly rock up to the gate of several minesites today and start work as soon as you do induction. The catch is they are out in the dreadful heat of inland Oz. My first such job was west of Tennant Ck swinging a shovel in summer.

    Here’s one. And another. This one is even better, you can actually live in civilization! Probably not a walk on start though. Bunbury is too yummy.

  4. Senile Old Guy
    #2302693, posted on February 20, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Governments around the country are closely watching a landmark case in the Northern Territory which has entered the next stage in assessing how to award compensation for the loss of native title rights for the first time.Native title holders of the tiny town of Timber Creek, 600 kilometres south-west of Darwin, were in August awarded $3.3 million in compensation for the extinguishment of their native title rights.

    The initial compensation amount included more than $512,000 for the economic value of the land, more than $1.4 million for interest, and $1.3 million for non-economic losses such as cultural rights, as well as pain and suffering. In the reasons for his decision, Justice John Mansfield said that decision was “intuitive”, which was challenged by the NT’s solicitor-general Sonia Brownhill.

    Very innovative! An alternative, more transparent, explanation is that he just made it up.

    At the same time as the NT Government’s appeal, the traditional owners are lodging an appeal arguing they should be awarded more compensation.

    Every else is also appealing, so no-one, except lawyers will see any money for quite some time.

  5. Tailgunner
    #2302694, posted on February 20, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Ahem. It actually wouldn’t be the first time, Tom.
    I could just dig out an old photo from the days when I did that sort of thing.

    This.Comment. Is.Worthless. Without. Pics.
    😉

  6. m0nty
    #2302695, posted on February 20, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Hey Tailgunner, where do you stand on the Milo rock spider thing? Are you right there with him on his contention that adults having sex with 13-year-olds is nothing to worry about, or do you stand on the other side with Antifa?

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2302697, posted on February 20, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    I see M0nty is gunning for a libel suit. Hope you are feeling especially liquid M0nty.
    My recommendation is not to say things like that, and if you must, wait until your kids grow up.

  8. Des Deskperson
    #2302698, posted on February 20, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Canberra WIN TV news this evening breathlessly announced – presumably on the basis of information supplied by the organisers – that Canberra’s weekend Multicultural Festival attracted 280,000 people.

    Canberra’s population is estimated at about 380.000. Even if hordes flocked in from outside for the gala – unlikely, given that it rained – the attendance number is still a bizarre overestimate.

    We were also told that Canberra was Australia’s most multicultural city. Probably technically true, given the number of diplomatic missions located here, but it is still pretty much whitey central.

  9. notafan
    #2302699, posted on February 20, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Why do people say Christianity and Catholism as if they are two separate things?

    Catholics are Christians. Always have been, no one more so.

  10. Nick
    #2302700, posted on February 20, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Ch7 news had Keyser Trad saying that Muslim boys refusing to shake a woman’s hand wasn’t sexist because Muslim women often refused to shake a man’s hand. Lol. He doesn’t realise that Muslims failing to shake hands in general just means more support for PHON.

  11. Tailgunner
    #2302702, posted on February 20, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Hey Tailgunner, where do you stand on the Milo rock spider thing? Are you right there with him on his contention that adults having sex with 13-year-olds is nothing to worry about, or do you stand on the other side with Antifa?

    No idea what this Milo thing is Monty. I’ll do some checking around and get back here and explain it.

