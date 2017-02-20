Liberty Quote
The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.— Ludwig von Mises
Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
That’s his real name, the Arabic word for “struggle” being no more unusual than naming your daughter “Dolores.”
“The next five years” trailer also writes off bank tellers as being the next class of jobs to be wiped out.
Once bank tellers and bank branches go and all banking is robots and online artificial intelligence, the union super funds can take over running the tap and go cards for their members and the barriers to competition for the australian crony socialist banking oligopoly will need to be backed up hard by crony corrupt big government, or the whole house of cards comes down.
BZ Top Ender
Where was the leftist outcry and fist-shaking when Peter Singer and other fellow “ethicists” advocated for ped0philia a couple of years ago? Hmmm?
most man the phones
Should also have added that those six were clerical grade 1 thru 5 above that was “management” and it took a lot of overseeing back then sooooooo overall the person per tax return may have been as high as ten
It’s a world-first study? Oh my sainted aunt. Every teacher knows that. It is an immutable law of the classroom. The leftist idealogues who have infested education for decades know it and have been working to destroy discipline to achieve their goal of destroying traditional education. Private schools know it and market discipline as their first point of difference to state schools. State schools know it and apply discipline (but only in very extreme cases).
It says something about our governmental and administrative overlords ever believed ‘investment’ would – investment in what?
Hell, they reckon more shiny-bums in a new office serving the political cause du jour is an investment in our children’s future.
I’ve been following up on this stuff about Milo (putting the Alt into Alt-right, although time and again Milo says he is NOT in any way Alt-right, but people largely ignore what he actually says, because fake news is more fun). Here’s a transcript of the conversation:
http://heavy.com/news/2017/02/milo-yiannopolous-pedophilia-transcript-pederasty-video-full-sex-boys-men-catholic-priest-cpac-quotes/
I think he is completely right there. Only a few generations ago we were getting married at age 13, having three kids by age 21 and dead before 50. The real world is a messy place, the law needs to tie that up into some simple rules, hence those rules are always a bad fit, but what can you do?
Over time, societies have experimented with various ages of consent, we have settled on 16 as something plausible for maturity, and I agree with Milo “The law is probably about right, that’s probably roughly the right age.”
I disagree with Milo when he says, “This is one reason I hate the left. This stupid one size fits all policing of culture.” The reason I disagree is because you will get some type of rules laid down regardless of whether the government is “left” or “right” (whatever those mean) and that’s because people enjoy the certainty of rules. We see exactly the same thing in abortion debates… you physically cannot ever determine the precise moment when human life begins… it doesn’t make sense in a medical context for an incremental process to have a sudden threshold where it changes from one thing to another. However, the law is required to protect human life, so for legal reasons only we need to decide, OK after three months it’s now become human. Yes, that’s totally arbitrary, but there it is, we get our heads together and draw the red line. You could just as easily use an ultra-sound to measure the size of the baby and say, OK, anything longer than 5cm is human. Equally arbitrary, but absolutely necessary to draw the line.
When you want to talk about “consent” take a look at the Californians and their rule about saying “Yes” every 10 minutes. I should sell a little electronic egg timer app that chirps every 10 minutes to remind everyone it’s time to consent again… then you turn your phone over to restart the timer. If you don’t grab the phone quick enough it calls the cops.
Seriously, I find the California nutbaggery (trying to standardize a fine-grain procedure for consent) to be vastly more threatening and dangerous than Milo’s admission of a messy world where we have a law that’s “about right” but still that law is less than ideal. If people don’t have the maturity to deal with that then too bad… the world will still be messy tomorrow, regardless of how you want to deal with it.
First they came for the buggy-whip manufacturers, but I did nothing as I have no buggy or teenage children.
Then they came for the bank tellers…
Researchers, in a world first study have also found that the sky is blue.
It’s a world first study because previous generations would have not allowed money to be wasted on the bleeding obvious.
Fund socialism, fund insanity.
No offense to any female blogger but they only found this out now?
Women-are-more-controlling
Well durrrrrr !
dweezy2176
#2303219, posted on February 21, 2017 at 8:05 am
In 1969 in the Darwin Office was: Dep Comm Tax, Senior Investigation Officer, 5 Income Tax Assessor/Investigation Officers, 2 Wholesale Tax Assessors/Investigators, 3 Instalment Inspectors and 5 Clerical Assistants including 1 F/T on the big IBM ledger Machine. The Instalment Inspectors were on the road nearly full time – the Territory had to be covered.
We had 34 Taxes on the legislative books to administer.
An office with very high morale in that era.
The whole “older and more experienced men” helping young boys to discover the wider and more intense world of getting in the glory hole box at the party is a foundation of the inner left.
This may be a reason for allowing full divorce rules for gay relationships, so that after the young boy no longer thrills the older and more experienced man with the first bloom of innocent youth, instead of being disposed of like used dunny paper the kid can get a lawyer to skin the old boyfriend for half of all the money.
Trump picks a legend as his new NSA. brilliant tactical and operational commander who has been making a mark at the strategic level. Great 👍🏼 pick 👌 that comes from with an army seal of approval.
Milo clarified his use of the word ‘boys’ here that he was referring to 16 and 17 year olds.
He was sloppy perhaps but that is all.
Why do we need studies to prove things that lay peolle already know? Why do lay people know more than experts? That says a lot.
Once the online artificial intelligence programs become good enough to replace bank tellers, then [In Australia, my voice identifies me] we aren’t many months away from sending the Australian tax office telephone departments online into Skynet.
feelthebern
#2303204, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:30 am
Quick question.
A few hooligans hold up a distasteful banner at a football game. Quickly gets taken down. Censored pics shown via media. Only people who saw it were people at the game (40 odd thousand).
Outrage ensues.
A taxpayer funded billion dollar media empire shows a pic of a chap “up a dog” on one of their higher rating shows & gets replayed via all their platforms – including the globally transmitting Australia channel – until litigation is threatened.
People who saw it number in the millions.
Limited outrage & the culprits behind it then use the billion dollar media empire to defend/rationalise what they did.
Can someone please tell me what is acceptable & what is not?
Asking for a friend.
Have to agree on this .. I am a Wanderers tragic but wasn’t at the game nor have I seen the banner .. my first thoughts on reading this on “our” ABC news was I can see umpteen “awfie” pix anytime ( many depicting “Graz & smurfs” just by googling) I am on the internet so why does this rate? Basically, it involves WSW and that means news garantee-ing outrage .. there were double figure arrests at the game, as well but as these involved “smurf” fans not Wanderers very little entered the public news arena.
Same. old same … Wanderers foibles generate news other teams .. not so much!
It actually is causing me pain, having turnbull speaking in the background on their sky about Australia and Canada.
[somebody should tell turnbull that all things revert to the mean, so that being an outperfomer in an area, like multiculti just means that reverting to the average is getting closer]
One third of the population of Sydney was born outside Australia and Big Australia means ramping up this trend, just in time for Big Robot to take over all the entry level jobs.
Mark Dice interviews the “brainy’ sidewalk Californians – Oh dear, oh dear.
“Common Sense”
That was very obvious from the context of the conversation, and from the statement “The law is probably about right, that’s probably roughly the right age.” No clarification is necessary.
Milo said he supports the existing law to be left as is. He point was about the arbitrary nature of drawing a line at some point and saying that on this particular day someone magically becomes fully personally responsible.
It is a valid point, Tel.
The need for the law is to protect those not mature enough to give consent – but maturity does not suddenly switch to ‘on’ because legislation says it does. But since we are going to prosecute people who do abuse the young, and since legislation needs to be clear to be effective, it will err in its delineations somewhere, best on the side of caution.
Milo says the law as it is has it about right, which he follows up by saying that some people are capable of making such a decision at an earlier age. He does not advocate breaking the law or changing it. He does not wish to create a new class where age of consent would be lowered. They make it sound like he is talking about 5 year-olds, not some 15 year-olds.
And he is not advocating anything now be permitted upon 15 year-olds.
I knew Monty was getting it wrong.
He is Monty.
…and besides which, if the kids will not conform we throw their asses out and the public system can deal with them
“re the ATO 9 minute working day increase, I learned the ATO has 20,000 staff.
That’s almost one tax collector for every 1000 people in Oz”
Well, Human Services – that’s the agency that manages Australia’s welfare system – has 37,000 staff.
There are about 5.1 million Australians receiving some form of ‘income support payment’. so that’s a ratio of 1 employee to 135 ‘bennos’. as I believe they use to be, and made still are, called.
I dunno if this is a good or a bad thing – maybe you need this level of staffing to keep proper tabs on people – but it must be very expensive.
It’s comforting to have an immovable rock you can always go back to for reference.