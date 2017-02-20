Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, February 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,035 Responses to Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

1 3 4 5
  2. Fleeced
    #2303814, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Islamic State Jihadist Says He Raped over 200 Iraqi Women:
    ‘Young Men Need This… This Is Normal’

    He sounds like a feminist …

  4. Mark A
    #2303817, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Snoopy
    #2303803, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm
    Where did he find the people that drank just half a pint a week?

    Indeed, I only posted this to point out the stupidity of some academics.
    Half a pint of beer a week is such an infinitesimal factor in one’s diet that it makes no difference and yet they dare publish.
    The mind boggles.

  5. Mother Lode
    #2303818, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Legal groups had urged the royal commission to examine Australia’s offshore immigration detention regime

    Good thing to do but I will wager that the legal groups’ motivation has nothing to do with protecting kids and everything to do with having the centres closed and all the country shoppers into Australia.

    And open the flood gates.

    The only people guaranteed not to be investigated are lawyers and judges.

  6. Tom
    #2303820, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    In a bobbing finish it goes to Googlery in a developed print photo.

    You bastard, Leigh Lowe.

    Googleory is Phar Lap in that race — unbeatable! Daylight was second. Black Caviar: eat your heart out.

    I’m getting sick of your refusal to acknowledge towering shitfulness.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2303821, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    PewDiePie is a Kekistani refugee.
    So is Milo.
    Everyday more and more will spawn until the people of Kek outnumber the normies.
    This is the new reeeeeeeeeeality my friends.

  8. C.L.
    #2303824, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Tailgunner, thanks for your 5:26 pm.
    You put an argument, free of abuse and with your customary passion.
    I disagree, however, and will not move from that disagreement.
    To effect change in Western polities, change that will shut down open borders insanity and put Islam back in the sand box where it belongs requires sober and substantive personalities – figures the middle classes can identify with and trust – not shock-jocks like Milo Yiannopoulos.

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2303826, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    This Kiddie’s Royal Commission has such a grip on the public tit, it will need the ‘Jaws of Life’ to get them off it. As if the whole circus has not dragged on long enough, now they find another stone unturned. They really should venture into matters Aboriginal, and their sinecure will last for life.

  10. Nick
    #2303827, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    you’ve done is had a hissy fit for some reason, and thrown in some anti-Catholic boilerplate in to the mix. Bizarre.

    He’s the Winx of wankers.

  11. Gab
    #2303830, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Milo Yiannopoulos
    12 hrs ·
    I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim. etc etc

    Sounds reasonable and plausible to me. Not sure what the fuss over three pages on this blog is all about.

  12. Senile Old Guy
    #2303831, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Where did he find the people that drank just half a pint a week?

    Indeed, I only posted this to point out the stupidity of some academics.
    Half a pint of beer a week is such an infinitesimal factor in one’s diet that it makes no difference and yet they dare publish.

    It’s based on…dare I say it…a model! A half a pint would be the point where they could find an “effect”. But, I read the article quickly, so I may have that wrong. It is, however, what is usually done.

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #2303832, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Googleory is Phar Lap in that race — unbeatable! Daylight was second. Black Caviar: eat your heart out.

    Normally yes.
    Bit Googlery was first up after a spell dining on ersatz Jatz and Fisters Light.

  14. Gab
    #2303833, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    PewDiePie

    Who or what is that?

  15. Mr skeletor
    #2303834, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    requires sober and substantive personalities – figures the middle classes can identify with and trust – not shock-jocks like Milo Yiannopoulos.

    This is why republicans are born losers.
    They want to chuck out milo and trump and replace them with the Romneys and cruisers of the work.
    Keep fighting with that bow tie on.

  16. Diogenes
    #2303835, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Islamic State Jihadist Says He Raped over 200 Iraqi Women:
    ‘Young Men Need This… This Is Normal’

    Maybe he needs to be introduced to Yassmin

  17. Mother Lode
    #2303836, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    This is the new reeeeeeeeeeality my friends.

    End of stoREEEEEEEEEE!

  18. Leigh Lowe
    #2303837, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Sorry.
    I meant Fosters.
    But let the original comment stand.

  19. egg_
    #2303838, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    He’s the Winx of wankers.

    Noted.

  20. Mother Lode
    #2303839, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    ‘Young Men Need This…

    A break from being reamed by a grimy unbathed koran-addled goat molester?

    Yeah, I would guess so.

  21. Tom
    #2303840, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Fisters Light.

    I think I just had a turn.

  22. Infidel Tiger
    #2303842, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Fisters Light is a damn sight easier to take than Fisters Stout.

  23. C.L.
    #2303843, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    This is why republicans are born losers.
    They want to chuck out milo and trump and replace them with the Romneys and cruisers of the work.
    Keep fighting with that bow tie on.

    You think this is the man for the job of winning hearts and minds, do you?

  24. JC
    #2303844, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Is that like real blood, or make believe?

  25. thefrolickingmole
    #2303846, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Ripped off from the old VB ads.

    [Victoria Bitter Ad – For A Hard Earned Fist – Hands]
    There’s two things that define a man: his left hand and his right. Take a look at yours. They look familiar don’t they? What have they done lately? Where are the clues? Every scar is a memory. Each callus a job well done because when it’s hand made. It’s made well. Hand cut. Hand polished. And handed down. You can lend one. Give one. Raise one. Be hands on. Get em dirty, yup! You can tell a lot about a man by his hands.

    For a hard earned fist.

  26. Gab
    #2303847, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    This is brilliant. Watch this heated exchange between Donald J. Trump’s deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka calling out the fake news media and BBC’s Evan Davis. He makes mincemeat out of the BBC jerk.

  27. DrBeauGan
    #2303851, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Milo is hated by the lefties because he shows them up for the dishonest lying fools they are. So they try to take him down by telling lies about him. No surprise there, it’s what they do.

    Milo is seriously twisted, but you don’t have to love him to consider his arguments. It’s a failure of logic to dismiss them because you don’t like him.

  28. egg_
    #2303855, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    He’s the Winx of wankers.

    Some literally accuse him of same, some defended him.

  29. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2303856, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Who or what is that?

    Your wicked attempt at triggering me will not work Gab.
    How dare you.

  30. Joe
    #2303858, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    You think this is the man for the job of winning hearts and minds, do you?

    No. We need men to destroy the corrupt, depraved order. It’s got way beyond the winning of hearts.

  31. john constantine
    #2303859, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170221/pdf/43g5hwhjxxhfbt.pdf

    To all the West Australians that mock south australia and yarragrad.

    The renewfilth are coming for you as well.
    Windmills for everybody, imagine how pissed off alan bond would be at missing out on windmills.

  32. Gab
    #2303860, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    It was an honest question, Stimpy.

  33. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2303861, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Is that like real blood, or make believe?

    It’s real pigs blood.
    Gays in the Middle East use it as sunscreen except instead of stopping them getting burnt it stops them getting thrown off buildings.
    Unfortunately the jihadis discovered gloves.

  34. JC
    #2303863, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Looks who’s talking.

    Saudi foreign minister says Iran main sponsor of global terror

    MUNICH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Sunday rejected Iranian calls for dialogue saying Tehran was the main sponsor of terrorism in the world, a destabilizing force in the Middle East and wanted to “destroy us.”

  35. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2303865, posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    You think this is the man for the job of winning hearts and minds, do you?

    CL – That is not Milo’s job.
    He’s identified a niche, which is to epically troll the Left and all its hypocrisy and contradictions.
    In doing so he will almost certainly make himself rich.
    I welcome both those things.
    He uses his status as a gay man with a black consort to further his trolling, since the Left has no defense against that tactic.
    I call upon Milo to repent and believe in Jesus Christ. I hope he will do so.
    Meanwhile whole mountains of popcorn beckon.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *