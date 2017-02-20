Liberty Quote
One of the most important features of the later stages of capitalist civilization is the vigorous expansion of the educational apparatus and particularly of the facilities for higher education.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Recent Comments
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Deplorable on Guest Post: Nathan Dyson Freedoms and Fines: NSW growing fine revenue
- JC on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Deplorable on Guest Post: Nathan Dyson Freedoms and Fines: NSW growing fine revenue
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- john constantine on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Joe on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Guest Post: Nathan Dyson Freedoms and Fines: NSW growing fine revenue
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on The Swedish model
- A Lurker on It is the end of times (or something)
- B Shaw on It is the end of times (or something)
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- RobK on The Swedish model
- Bruce of Newcastle on The Swedish model
- herodotus on It is the end of times (or something)
- Gab on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on It is the end of times (or something)
- JC on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on It is the end of times (or something)
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- It is the end of times (or something)
- The Swedish model
- Guest Post: Nathan Dyson Freedoms and Fines: NSW growing fine revenue
- Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Perhaps there’s space at Hogwarts
- Trump v the media
- Wise words
- Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- CNN called out
- “The new mediocre …”
- So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- Crony capitalism: green style
- That polluted vehicle
- David Leyonhjelm: Whatever you do, try not to be poor
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes The TGA and nanny staters just can’t help themselves
- Guest Post: The Beer Whisperer The power of false virtue
- Trump in Melbourne (Florida)
- Activists encourage ignorance
- Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association
- Hallucinating the news
- South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower
- The lowdown on the RET
- Michael Novak 1933-2017
- Engie tells Koutsantonis to get stuffed: sound
- Guest Post: Kerrod Gream 1800RESPECT Isn’t Being Privatised
- Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Yassmin should convert?
- “Donald Trump going over the head of the media”
- … and in other news.
- “we are over here”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,035 Responses to Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Islamic State Jihadist Says He Raped over 200 Iraqi Women:
‘Young Men Need This… This Is Normal’
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/02/20/islamic-state-jihadist-admits-raping-200-plus-iraqi-minority-women-saying-normal/
He sounds like a feminist …
NIKKI HALEY RIPS UN SECURITY COUNCIL’S ‘BREATHTAKING’ ANTI-ISRAEL BIAS
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/20/un-ambassador-nikki-haley-rips-security-councils-breathtaking-anti-israel-bias/
Snoopy
#2303803, posted on February 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm
Where did he find the people that drank just half a pint a week?
Indeed, I only posted this to point out the stupidity of some academics.
Half a pint of beer a week is such an infinitesimal factor in one’s diet that it makes no difference and yet they dare publish.
The mind boggles.
Good thing to do but I will wager that the legal groups’ motivation has nothing to do with protecting kids and everything to do with having the centres closed and all the country shoppers into Australia.
And open the flood gates.
The only people guaranteed not to be investigated are lawyers and judges.
You bastard, Leigh Lowe.
Googleory is Phar Lap in that race — unbeatable! Daylight was second. Black Caviar: eat your heart out.
I’m getting sick of your refusal to acknowledge towering shitfulness.
PewDiePie is a Kekistani refugee.
So is Milo.
Everyday more and more will spawn until the people of Kek outnumber the normies.
This is the new reeeeeeeeeeality my friends.
Tailgunner, thanks for your 5:26 pm.
You put an argument, free of abuse and with your customary passion.
I disagree, however, and will not move from that disagreement.
To effect change in Western polities, change that will shut down open borders insanity and put Islam back in the sand box where it belongs requires sober and substantive personalities – figures the middle classes can identify with and trust – not shock-jocks like Milo Yiannopoulos.
This Kiddie’s Royal Commission has such a grip on the public tit, it will need the ‘Jaws of Life’ to get them off it. As if the whole circus has not dragged on long enough, now they find another stone unturned. They really should venture into matters Aboriginal, and their sinecure will last for life.
He’s the Winx of wankers.
Sounds reasonable and plausible to me. Not sure what the fuss over three pages on this blog is all about.
It’s based on…dare I say it…a model! A half a pint would be the point where they could find an “effect”. But, I read the article quickly, so I may have that wrong. It is, however, what is usually done.
Normally yes.
Bit Googlery was first up after a spell dining on ersatz Jatz and Fisters Light.
Who or what is that?
This is why republicans are born losers.
They want to chuck out milo and trump and replace them with the Romneys and cruisers of the work.
Keep fighting with that bow tie on.
Maybe he needs to be introduced to Yassmin
End of stoREEEEEEEEEE!
Sorry.
I meant Fosters.
But let the original comment stand.
Noted.
A break from being reamed by a grimy unbathed koran-addled goat molester?
Yeah, I would guess so.
I think I just had a turn.
Fisters Light is a damn sight easier to take than Fisters Stout.
You think this is the man for the job of winning hearts and minds, do you?
Is that like real blood, or make believe?
Ripped off from the old VB ads.
[Victoria Bitter Ad – For A Hard Earned Fist – Hands]
There’s two things that define a man: his left hand and his right. Take a look at yours. They look familiar don’t they? What have they done lately? Where are the clues? Every scar is a memory. Each callus a job well done because when it’s hand made. It’s made well. Hand cut. Hand polished. And handed down. You can lend one. Give one. Raise one. Be hands on. Get em dirty, yup! You can tell a lot about a man by his hands.
For a hard earned fist.
This is brilliant. Watch this heated exchange between Donald J. Trump’s deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka calling out the fake news media and BBC’s Evan Davis. He makes mincemeat out of the BBC jerk.
Milo is hated by the lefties because he shows them up for the dishonest lying fools they are. So they try to take him down by telling lies about him. No surprise there, it’s what they do.
Milo is seriously twisted, but you don’t have to love him to consider his arguments. It’s a failure of logic to dismiss them because you don’t like him.
He’s the Winx of wankers.
Some literally accuse him of same, some defended him.
Who or what is that?
Your wicked attempt at triggering me will not work Gab.
How dare you.
No. We need men to destroy the corrupt, depraved order. It’s got way beyond the winning of hearts.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170221/pdf/43g5hwhjxxhfbt.pdf
To all the West Australians that mock south australia and yarragrad.
The renewfilth are coming for you as well.
Windmills for everybody, imagine how pissed off alan bond would be at missing out on windmills.
It was an honest question, Stimpy.
Is that like real blood, or make believe?
It’s real pigs blood.
Gays in the Middle East use it as sunscreen except instead of stopping them getting burnt it stops them getting thrown off buildings.
Unfortunately the jihadis discovered gloves.
Looks who’s talking.
CL – That is not Milo’s job.
He’s identified a niche, which is to epically troll the Left and all its hypocrisy and contradictions.
In doing so he will almost certainly make himself rich.
I welcome both those things.
He uses his status as a gay man with a black consort to further his trolling, since the Left has no defense against that tactic.
I call upon Milo to repent and believe in Jesus Christ. I hope he will do so.
Meanwhile whole mountains of popcorn beckon.