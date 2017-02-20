Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, February 20, 2017
1,256 Responses to Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

  1. JC
    #2304142, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    .
    #2304138, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    What has monty actually got against Thiel?

    As I see it, Monst, being a redhead has no soul. Therefore he’s jealous of Thiel if he flukes it and lives forever. Monst, not having a soul, will not be able to attain the afterlife as its against God’s mercy to allow a redhead through the pearly gates. He’s fucked.

  2. Armadillo
    #2304143, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    mOnts is a strong believer in “Innocent until Proven Guilty” it seems.

    Before he was winning attaboys from prominent members of the GOP, Michael ran with a vicious black-supremacist cult. In the early ‘90s, Michael and 15 other members of the Yahweh ben Yahweh cult were charged with conspiring in two murders, and even though his own brother testified that Michael stabbed a man in the eye with a sharp stick, he was let off by a Florida jury. In the decades since, he’s become a novel figure in South Florida, racking up criminal charges but no convictions and running a radio show that features his rants on “Demon-crats.”

    Not saying this bloke isn’t a ratbag, but he hasn’t been found guilty of anything.

    Guilt by association with Trump is the more serious accusation the left is making. A most heinous crime that is unforgivable. By implication, everyone who supports Trump supports these people. The whole strategy here is to attack his supporters to tarnish the man and thereby tarnish the movement as a whole. Pathetic.

  3. Slayer of Memes
    #2304144, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    If the Libs had even a microscopic set of balls they would hold a commish and really stick the knife into these fucking arseholes.

    If the Libs had even a microscopic set of balls they’d have sold off the ABC, repealed 18C, and sacked Gillian Triggs first…

    ..but they don’t, and they haven’t.. and they never will…

  4. twostix
    #2304146, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Pewdiepie is Youtube’s biggest influencer.

    He’s currently being accused of being a Nazi by the grandpa media, who he has gone to war with over the last few months Trumpian style for faking news about him and trying to destroy him because he on a bad day has more influence than they do on a good day.

    Millenials and GenZ are rallying around the Nazi (as determined by the Wall Street Journal, wired.com and all the old decrepit dying magazines) against the old grandpa media who they despise.

    Suddenly, they hear Trump bellowing against the “media” for exactly the same reasons that they do.

    Uhoh.

  5. egg_
    #2304147, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    twostix
    #2304128, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    That’s my reading, thanks for confirming.

  6. m0nty
    #2304148, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    I’m not saying Trump is guilty, Dillo. I am saying he is incompetent, to let that sort of creep into his rallies and let the creep advertise his sites in view of TV cameras.

