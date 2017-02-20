Liberty Quote
Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.— Abraham Lincoln
-
Recent Comments
- m0nty on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Rob MW on It is the end of times (or something)
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Beef on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Lysander on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Motelier on Guest Post: Nathan Dyson Freedoms and Fines: NSW growing fine revenue
- twostix on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Piett on It is the end of times (or something)
- m0nty on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- None on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- It is the end of times (or something)
- The Swedish model
- Guest Post: Nathan Dyson Freedoms and Fines: NSW growing fine revenue
- Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Perhaps there’s space at Hogwarts
- Trump v the media
- Wise words
- Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- CNN called out
- “The new mediocre …”
- So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- Crony capitalism: green style
- That polluted vehicle
- David Leyonhjelm: Whatever you do, try not to be poor
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes The TGA and nanny staters just can’t help themselves
- Guest Post: The Beer Whisperer The power of false virtue
- Trump in Melbourne (Florida)
- Activists encourage ignorance
- Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association
- Hallucinating the news
- South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower
- The lowdown on the RET
- Michael Novak 1933-2017
- Engie tells Koutsantonis to get stuffed: sound
- Guest Post: Kerrod Gream 1800RESPECT Isn’t Being Privatised
- Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Yassmin should convert?
- “Donald Trump going over the head of the media”
- … and in other news.
- “we are over here”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,256 Responses to Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
As I see it, Monst, being a redhead has no soul. Therefore he’s jealous of Thiel if he flukes it and lives forever. Monst, not having a soul, will not be able to attain the afterlife as its against God’s mercy to allow a redhead through the pearly gates. He’s fucked.
mOnts is a strong believer in “Innocent until Proven Guilty” it seems.
Not saying this bloke isn’t a ratbag, but he hasn’t been found guilty of anything.
Guilt by association with Trump is the more serious accusation the left is making. A most heinous crime that is unforgivable. By implication, everyone who supports Trump supports these people. The whole strategy here is to attack his supporters to tarnish the man and thereby tarnish the movement as a whole. Pathetic.
If the Libs had even a microscopic set of balls they’d have sold off the ABC, repealed 18C, and sacked Gillian Triggs first…
..but they don’t, and they haven’t.. and they never will…
Pewdiepie is Youtube’s biggest influencer.
He’s currently being accused of being a Nazi by the grandpa media, who he has gone to war with over the last few months Trumpian style for faking news about him and trying to destroy him because he on a bad day has more influence than they do on a good day.
Millenials and GenZ are rallying around the Nazi (as determined by the Wall Street Journal, wired.com and all the old decrepit dying magazines) against the old grandpa media who they despise.
Suddenly, they hear Trump bellowing against the “media” for exactly the same reasons that they do.
Uhoh.
twostix
#2304128, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:26 pm
That’s my reading, thanks for confirming.
I’m not saying Trump is guilty, Dillo. I am saying he is incompetent, to let that sort of creep into his rallies and let the creep advertise his sites in view of TV cameras.