Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
1,574 Responses to Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
I am looking forward to taking over the world as Australia. Other leaders will come to fear the iron fist of John Curtin.
I thought John Curtin’s unique ability was to tell Churchill were to go!
I wonder if this is for real?
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified [email protected] 47m47 minutes ago
NEW VIDEO! The Truth About Sweden
The Truth About Sweden
Paul Joseph Watson
Democracy. Good and hard.
Seriously if the Mainland Tasmanian Lieboral Party can’t reduce Weatherdill’s mob to a Tarago van next election they might as well switch off the lights, assuming they are on.
Mother @11:24am
Obama is lucky he is such a weedy, gristly runt. If he had more meat on him she would have a dream of eating a giant hamburger, and wake up to find two pillows missing and that her husband had inexplicably disappeared.
Shouldn’t that be “grizzling”?
It is entirely fitting that when Sid Meier and the Civilization game developers thought about which leader best represented Australia, they chose Curtin. He really does embody our country’s best qualities.
Hmm, I am sure this news is going to delight the Cats.
Sequel to No Mans Sky announced Monty?
😆
Very funny riposte. Excellent use of triggering words in uppercase. LOL
No prospects of rare earth metals here?
A drunken mentally unstable coward?
Spot on.
John Constantine;
Today I am not going to succumb to coarsity and correct your spelling of ‘chop’.
Zinc. Zinc could be the next rare earths, I reckon.
Stephen Colbert dropping his Trump666 hyperbole was probably a bellwether?
The Religion of Peace forces Bibi’s aircraft, flying from Singapore to Sydney, to avoid Islamic airspace.
IT, you’re lucky Menzies wasn’t still PM when the Japanese declared war, we’d all be wearing kimonos and watching hentai now. Though in your case, you’re probably already there.
mUnty is right.
An ALP leader acting in the national interest could only ever happen in his fantasy world. Knock yourself out mUnts.
Except Trump, who whines about them 24/7
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified [email protected] 49m49 minutes ago
Group that funded attack on Milo once tweeted “We hate white children”.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/21/notorious-never-trump-org-funded-group-behind-milo-controversy/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social …
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/834197014862843904
Best quality?
A politician that is no longer in power…Curtin, Latham, Costa…
Any West Australian Cats seen anything about the Perth Imams urging the faithful to vote Green on any local news sites?
Zulu, it was prominate in the “West” this morning, but with the editorial advising readers to reject the Greens because law and order (drugs).
The fact that the Greens support homos and abortion seems to have been glossed over…..
None, is this the sort of artistic creativity the Right ought to be attracting over?
LOL. Where’s the evidence, montrake?
m0nty
WHACK!
Between the Great Depression starting in 1929 and the end of the Second World War in 1945, global conditions kept immigration to very low levels.[24] At the start of the war, Prime Minister John Curtin (ALP) reinforced the message of the White Australia Policy by saying: “This country shall remain forever the home of the descendants of those people who came here in peace in order to establish in the South Seas an outpost of the British race.”
White Australia Policy.
Australia’s Best.
monty’s eternal rake, Or, why we should leave.
They’d need a new prison to put him in as all the others would be full of Democrats, starting with Hillary and Bill, Huma and Podesta and working on down the organisation from there.
Hehe, in [Civilization] Call to Power II you could play Australia with PM Gough Whitlam! You can get it at GOG, M0nty, if you wish to explore the alternate universe where Gough conquers the world. Just watch out for those slavers, they’re bastards.
But you’re right, Humphrey. There’s no protest movement in mainland Tassie about the destruction of their livelihood by the Liars and the Lieborals, yearning for pat on the head from the left, have been mute, as far as I can tell.
Indeed, why would one have criticized Russia when it was a communist hellhole.
A completer refusal to stand up to the trade unions, who weren’t going to let the fact there was a war on, upset their “industrial sabotage as usual” campaign?
Krispy Kremes Monday?
My favourite pinup. *SIGHHHHHHHH*
A distinction shared by both Curtin and Hawke.
Both had to promise the Caucus that they would stay off the turps if they were elected as Leader.
Germany, showing love and compassion since the massacre at Teutoberg forest 9AD.
Relatives of the 12 people killed in December when a truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin have expressed their dismay at the negligent way they say they have been treated by German authorities.
….
Relatives said the first official communication they had with authorities was a bill sent to them by the coroner’s office. The letter reportedly included a warning that if the bill was not paid within a certain timeframe, the recipients would face legal action.
…
Those who were certain that their family members were among the dead said they were prevented by security personnel from entering the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial church on Breitscheidplatz for a religious service held the day after the attack on 19 December. The reason they were given was that high-ranking German politicians – including Gauck – were among the guests.
…
Petra K told a German newspaper “The Bundestag was not even prepared to interrupt its Christmas break to hold a minute’s silence. The politicians explained we must return to normality as soon as possible.
And your justification for that remark is? Humor me, monty, I am genuinely curious.
I thought it was this guy.
He’ll be rather jealous, you know.
Lots, Egg. Rare Earth elements aren’t rare. Especially not at Oly Dam, which has 8.8 billion tonnes of ore containing 1% REO. Dwarfs any other deposit in the world.
GGG has gone for a run lately since the Chinese started to buy into them. They have the second biggest known deposit. They’re Aussies but with a prospect in Greenland.
Does he restore the White Australia Policy, and continue the Vietnam War using conscripted Australian troops until 1984?
So mole, you are going to condemn Menzies for the same thing I assume? At least Curtin didn’t tug the forelock to Britain when the whips were cracking and weakened our national defences, as Menzies would have.
Well yes, Philippa. While THAT guy is also handsome, smart, witty and fierce, he’s no Bibi. And I know what you are up to and no, you can’t have Bibi. He’s all mine!
m0nty
Im checking back and I dont see your condemnation anywhere. So if Im to live up to your standards i should shout “nazi” to a little old lady, punch her in the face then write how wonderful communism was.
WHACK, WHACK…
Great commentators, at least.
Anne Frank Center condemns the Trump administration’s anti-semitism as the worst ever seen from the US presidency.
Google Melania Trump’s secret weapon revealed — big sister Ines Knauss to read one of the strangest, most slipshod pieces of writing I’ve see at the Paywallian where Barron Trump is renamed “Bannon” (talk about Freudian!) and Melania is called “Ivania”. There’s no byline, which suggests it was put together by one of the work experience kiddies in Sydney. You can obviously get away with anything on the day shift before all the heavyweight editors and subs have arrived. Link.
What antisemitism is Trump being accused of now? Talk about crying wolf at every opportunity.
Wait mole, now you’re saying there is a little old Nazi lady? You are getting very confused.
monty sounds very very angry today.
monty Ill humor you.
Removing Australian troops from the main declared theater of war the allies were fighting in and possibly losing the middle east to the Germans would have made any futher resistance to the Germans near impossible.
With the iol flowing from the gulf, the Mediterranean becoming “mare nostrum” for the Italians again and the strong possibility of Turkey allowing troop movements, or even joining the fight against Russia (100km from the Baku oilfields, not a thousand) your “Australia first” patriotic refusal to allow any troops to have left Australia at all would have lost the war.
Well done, you have the strategic abilities of Hitler, about an hour before he shot himself.
It would take minimal intellect to note that, when Colbert (who is really nothing more than an appallingly badly drawn cartoon character) was heavy on the Trump jokes he show was sinking, and when he cut back the show started to rise, and that perhaps Trump mockery is not a ratings winner.
Minimal intellect.
So, I give the networks a 5% chance of working it out.
From the Oz. Who was offering odds on Dutton running for leadership, when Lord Waffle exits the scene?
BillHill has Dutton screaming in from the fences – 101/1 now 5/1 second favourite. Turnbull out to 2.5/1.
You are too kind, tfm, I’d have said an hour after he shot himself.
Dutton is the worst. If he is in contention we are royally boned.
m0nty
#2304421, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:17 am
motny they are State offences as well as being a violation of civil rights.
The problem with anonymous death threats is that they are anonymous.
Lol!! “Anonymous death threats” hahahaha
Gold,Montel,gold.
How fucking ridiculous.
Let’s ask Israel what they think about Trump vs Obama. I don’t remember Trump giving Israel’s greatest enemy $400bn to build a bomb to exterminate J e ws.
No mole, you have it arse about. Curtin supported the initial war effort, he was on the Advisory War Council. He wasn’t against troops leaving Australia. He differed from Menzies et al in wanting them to come home to defend Australia, which is rightly the first responsibility of any national fighting force. The relevant divisions were going to be redeployed to Burma by Churchill when Curtin arced up, so they weren’t needed in the Middle East any more.
(who is really nothing more than an appallingly badly drawn cartoon character)
Careful there.
Don’t repeat Tim Blairs mistake.
Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later…
Ahahahahaha!
Donald Trump: ‘Anti-Semitism is Horrible’
Btw his daughter is J_wish, by conversion, to align with hubby who happens to be the Don’s senior WH advisor.
Let me guess, the Anne Frank Centre has ben fully colonized by lefties?
I wonder who are the foremost anti-Semites in the world?
After muzzos of course.
No wonder he cut Sally Field short on her Trump666 spiel!
So that’d be to pro-Islamic AnneFrankCenter(US)–
Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, the U.S. organization, fights prejudice in America and for Anne’s dream of a kinder world. #NoBanNoWall End #MuslimBan
Whack! There goes another rake handle to the forehead.
The Wrongoholic monty strikes again!
Seriously if the Mainland Tasmanian Lieboral Party can’t reduce Weatherdill’s mob to a Tarago van next election they might as well switch off the lights, assuming they are on.
Hmmm…my Free Cash antennae are pinging again.
SA Libs for the win! See you soon bookies!
No. Yes.
m0nty
Running an independent military campaign in a global conflict for political point scoring at home is Italy tier warfighting.
I was going to tell her to go fuck herself, but she beat me to it.
Google “bludger’s paradise” to read more about those vital national defences.
I have never gotten over Rupert Murdoch marrying Jerry Hall.
How could he.
‘no prospects of rare earths here?’
Mt Weld carbonatite. The Laverton tectonic zone is one of the most productive in the world. At the moment Mt Weld is an anomaly but that could change.
http://www.portergeo.com.au/database/mineinfo.asp?mineid=mn770
Dutton looked remarkably tinted on Blot last night. Seemed to be going the full sTan Grant.
South Australias funeral song as the lights go out.
Removing Australian troops from the main declared theater of war the allies were fighting in and possibly losing the middle east to the Germans would have made any futher resistance to the Germans near impossible.
I have heard some Australians say the British should have sent their fleet to protect us from the Japanese while they were fighting for their existence against the Nazi’s.
Almost missed International Mother Language Day.
Walalyup nidja Whadjuk boodja.
http://www.unesco.org/new/en/international-mother-language-day/
Speak English or die.
Repost from last night. Because I want to.
‘Children are being used as political pawns.
There was no consultation with parents, students or school staff. If Labor will shamelessly use children as their own election tool, what won’t they do to win?
As many as 2,000 families are impacted by this cynical vote-buying ploy, and they are angry and organized people. Watch this space.’
https://save-perthmodernschool.com/
Bloody hell!
I’ve even started reading the Monty posts again just for the entertainment!
Awesome!