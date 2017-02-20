Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, February 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,574 Responses to Monday Forum: February 20, 2017

  1. m0nty
    #2304450, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I am looking forward to taking over the world as Australia. Other leaders will come to fear the iron fist of John Curtin.

  2. Joe
    #2304451, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Leader: John Curtin. His unique ability is Citadel of Civilization

    I thought John Curtin’s unique ability was to tell Churchill were to go!

  3. JC
    #2304453, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I wonder if this is for real?

    Trump’s New Immigration Order Calls For Mass Deportations into Mexico

    The details are sketchy, but the new Trump order will call for plans to deport up to 11 million illegal immigrants, even those who aren’t Mexican, but transported into the United States via Mexico.

    To do this, the United States would need to inform the Mexican government of our plans, which have been met with fierce resistance in the Mexican senate.

    One Senator, Zoe Robledo, ironically, said Mexico shouldn’t accept because the influx of migrants into Mexico would put a lot of pressure on the Mexican population. Is he serious?

    “This is an enormous mistake that Mexico shouldn’t accept,” Senator Zoe Robledo said by telephone. “If we suddenly have massive deportations into Mexico, we’d have a lot of pressure not only from our own population, but would be in charge of deporting others as well.”

    To accomplish this task, Trump will order the DHS to hire another 15,000, including 5,000 border agents.

    No more catch and release.

    The memos said the DHS “no longer will exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement” — calling President Obama’s approach of prioritization a “failure.”

    “Department personnel may initiate enforcement actions against removable aliens encountered during the performance of their duties,” the memos stated.

    After the wall is built, using Mexican tax payers pesos, the task of border control will be appreciably easier.

    It appears Trump has pivoted from blocking people from entering the US to deporting them, something the courts will have an exceedingly hard time thwarting.

  4. srr
    #2304454, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Paul Joseph WatsonVerified [email protected] 47m47 minutes ago

    NEW VIDEO! The Truth About Sweden

    The Truth About Sweden
    Paul Joseph Watson

  5. H B Bear
    #2304457, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Coca-Cola Amatil to close its bottling plant in Thebarton, SA with 180 workers to lose their jobs. Simultaneously the company announces $90 million of investment in plants in Qld, WA, NSW and Vic to take up the slack.

    Democracy. Good and hard.

    Seriously if the Mainland Tasmanian Lieboral Party can’t reduce Weatherdill’s mob to a Tarago van next election they might as well switch off the lights, assuming they are on.

  6. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2304458, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Mother @11:24am

    Obama is lucky he is such a weedy, gristly runt. If he had more meat on him she would have a dream of eating a giant hamburger, and wake up to find two pillows missing and that her husband had inexplicably disappeared.

    Shouldn’t that be “grizzling”?

  7. m0nty
    #2304460, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:58 am

    It is entirely fitting that when Sid Meier and the Civilization game developers thought about which leader best represented Australia, they chose Curtin. He really does embody our country’s best qualities.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2304461, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Hmm, I am sure this news is going to delight the Cats.

    Sequel to No Mans Sky announced Monty?
    😆

  9. Gab
    #2304465, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Mother Lode
    #2304344, posted on February 22, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Very funny riposte. Excellent use of triggering words in uppercase. LOL

  10. egg_
    #2304468, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I love ASX mining minnows

    No prospects of rare earth metals here?

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2304469, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    It is entirely fitting that when Sid Meier and the Civilization game developers thought about which leader best represented Australia, they chose Curtin. He really does embody our country’s best qualities.

    A drunken mentally unstable coward?

    Spot on.

  12. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2304472, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    John Constantine;

    Eat a chop wymynsys, you mightn’t need all those medications when you are wrapped around a decent feed.

    Today I am not going to succumb to coarsity and correct your spelling of ‘chop’.

  13. JC
    #2304473, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    No prospects of rare earth metals here?

    Zinc. Zinc could be the next rare earths, I reckon.

  14. egg_
    #2304474, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Can you feel it?
    The left in the states are nearly spent.

    Stephen Colbert dropping his Trump666 hyperbole was probably a bellwether?

  15. Baldrick
    #2304475, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    The Religion of Peace forces Bibi’s aircraft, flying from Singapore to Sydney, to avoid Islamic airspace.

  16. m0nty
    #2304476, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    IT, you’re lucky Menzies wasn’t still PM when the Japanese declared war, we’d all be wearing kimonos and watching hentai now. Though in your case, you’re probably already there.

  17. H B Bear
    #2304477, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    mUnty is right.

    An ALP leader acting in the national interest could only ever happen in his fantasy world. Knock yourself out mUnts.

  18. BorisG
    #2304480, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Nobody takes any notice of them anymore.

    Except Trump, who whines about them 24/7

  19. srr
    #2304481, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Paul Joseph WatsonVerified [email protected] 49m49 minutes ago

    Group that funded attack on Milo once tweeted “We hate white children”.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/21/notorious-never-trump-org-funded-group-behind-milo-controversy/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/834197014862843904

  20. .
    #2304482, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Best quality?

    A politician that is no longer in power…Curtin, Latham, Costa…

  21. custard
    #2304483, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Any West Australian Cats seen anything about the Perth Imams urging the faithful to vote Green on any local news sites?

    Zulu, it was prominate in the “West” this morning, but with the editorial advising readers to reject the Greens because law and order (drugs).

    The fact that the Greens support homos and abortion seems to have been glossed over…..

  22. JC
    #2304484, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    None, is this the sort of artistic creativity the Right ought to be attracting over?

  23. Gab
    #2304486, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Hiding from death threats.

    LOL. Where’s the evidence, montrake?

  24. thefrolickingmole
    #2304487, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    m0nty

    WHACK!

    Between the Great Depression starting in 1929 and the end of the Second World War in 1945, global conditions kept immigration to very low levels.[24] At the start of the war, Prime Minister John Curtin (ALP) reinforced the message of the White Australia Policy by saying: “This country shall remain forever the home of the descendants of those people who came here in peace in order to establish in the South Seas an outpost of the British race.”

  25. .
    #2304488, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    White Australia Policy.

    Australia’s Best.

    monty’s eternal rake, Or, why we should leave.

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2304489, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Under AG Jeff Session, right after Gen. Flynn gets indicted for lying to the FBI.

    They’d need a new prison to put him in as all the others would be full of Democrats, starting with Hillary and Bill, Huma and Podesta and working on down the organisation from there.

    the Civilization game franchise has added Australia to its list of playable nations.

    Hehe, in [Civilization] Call to Power II you could play Australia with PM Gough Whitlam! You can get it at GOG, M0nty, if you wish to explore the alternate universe where Gough conquers the world. Just watch out for those slavers, they’re bastards.

  27. Tom
    #2304490, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Democracy Gerrymander. Good and hard.

    But you’re right, Humphrey. There’s no protest movement in mainland Tassie about the destruction of their livelihood by the Liars and the Lieborals, yearning for pat on the head from the left, have been mute, as far as I can tell.

  28. dover_beach
    #2304498, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Oh dear, CL. Russia hasn’t been communist for decades,

    Indeed, why would one have criticized Russia when it was a communist hellhole.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2304499, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    He really does embody our country’s best qualities.

    A completer refusal to stand up to the trade unions, who weren’t going to let the fact there was a war on, upset their “industrial sabotage as usual” campaign?

  30. egg_
    #2304500, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Their abc lefty wymynsys herd also use their billion dollar a year bully pulpit to promote the putrid carcass of their ‘meat-free monday’ fetish.

    Substituting cakes, donuts, bikkies and sugary coffees for the nutrition and satisfaction of meat doesn’t work as is proved by the sullen chalky-boned misery of their leftist abc scumbags.

    Krispy Kremes Monday?

  32. John64
    #2304502, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I thought John Curtin’s unique ability was a thirst that a camel would have envied?

    A distinction shared by both Curtin and Hawke.

    Both had to promise the Caucus that they would stay off the turps if they were elected as Leader.

  33. thefrolickingmole
    #2304504, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Germany, showing love and compassion since the massacre at Teutoberg forest 9AD.

    Relatives of the 12 people killed in December when a truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin have expressed their dismay at the negligent way they say they have been treated by German authorities.
    ….
    Relatives said the first official communication they had with authorities was a bill sent to them by the coroner’s office. The letter reportedly included a warning that if the bill was not paid within a certain timeframe, the recipients would face legal action.

    Those who were certain that their family members were among the dead said they were prevented by security personnel from entering the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial church on Breitscheidplatz for a religious service held the day after the attack on 19 December. The reason they were given was that high-ranking German politicians – including Gauck – were among the guests.

    Petra K told a German newspaper “The Bundestag was not even prepared to interrupt its Christmas break to hold a minute’s silence. The politicians explained we must return to normality as soon as possible.

  34. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2304506, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    IT, you’re lucky Menzies wasn’t still PM when the Japanese declared war, we’d all be wearing kimonos and watching hentai now. Though in your case, you’re probably already there.

    And your justification for that remark is? Humor me, monty, I am genuinely curious.

  35. Philippa Martyr
    #2304507, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    My favourite pinup. *SIGHHHHHHHH*

    I thought it was this guy.

    He’ll be rather jealous, you know.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2304508, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    No prospects of rare earth metals here?

    Lots, Egg. Rare Earth elements aren’t rare. Especially not at Oly Dam, which has 8.8 billion tonnes of ore containing 1% REO. Dwarfs any other deposit in the world.

    GGG has gone for a run lately since the Chinese started to buy into them. They have the second biggest known deposit. They’re Aussies but with a prospect in Greenland.

  37. Philippa Martyr
    #2304509, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Hehe, in [Civilization] Call to Power II you could play Australia with PM Gough Whitlam! You can get it at GOG, M0nty, if you wish to explore the alternate universe where Gough conquers the world. Just watch out for those slavers, they’re bastards.

    Does he restore the White Australia Policy, and continue the Vietnam War using conscripted Australian troops until 1984?

  38. m0nty
    #2304510, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    So mole, you are going to condemn Menzies for the same thing I assume? At least Curtin didn’t tug the forelock to Britain when the whips were cracking and weakened our national defences, as Menzies would have.

  39. Gab
    #2304511, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Well yes, Philippa. While THAT guy is also handsome, smart, witty and fierce, he’s no Bibi. And I know what you are up to and no, you can’t have Bibi. He’s all mine!

  40. thefrolickingmole
    #2304514, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    m0nty

    Im checking back and I dont see your condemnation anywhere. So if Im to live up to your standards i should shout “nazi” to a little old lady, punch her in the face then write how wonderful communism was.

    WHACK, WHACK…

  41. egg_
    #2304515, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Latham, Costa…

    Great commentators, at least.

  42. m0nty
    #2304516, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Anne Frank Center condemns the Trump administration’s anti-semitism as the worst ever seen from the US presidency.

  43. Tom
    #2304518, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Google Melania Trump’s secret weapon revealed — big sister Ines Knauss to read one of the strangest, most slipshod pieces of writing I’ve see at the Paywallian where Barron Trump is renamed “Bannon” (talk about Freudian!) and Melania is called “Ivania”. There’s no byline, which suggests it was put together by one of the work experience kiddies in Sydney. You can obviously get away with anything on the day shift before all the heavyweight editors and subs have arrived. Link.

  44. Gab
    #2304519, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    What antisemitism is Trump being accused of now? Talk about crying wolf at every opportunity.

  45. m0nty
    #2304520, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Wait mole, now you’re saying there is a little old Nazi lady? You are getting very confused.

  46. Gab
    #2304522, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    monty sounds very very angry today.

  47. thefrolickingmole
    #2304524, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    monty Ill humor you.

    Removing Australian troops from the main declared theater of war the allies were fighting in and possibly losing the middle east to the Germans would have made any futher resistance to the Germans near impossible.

    With the iol flowing from the gulf, the Mediterranean becoming “mare nostrum” for the Italians again and the strong possibility of Turkey allowing troop movements, or even joining the fight against Russia (100km from the Baku oilfields, not a thousand) your “Australia first” patriotic refusal to allow any troops to have left Australia at all would have lost the war.

    Well done, you have the strategic abilities of Hitler, about an hour before he shot himself.

  48. Mother Lode
    #2304526, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Stephen Colbert dropping his Trump666 hyperbole was probably a bellwether?

    It would take minimal intellect to note that, when Colbert (who is really nothing more than an appallingly badly drawn cartoon character) was heavy on the Trump jokes he show was sinking, and when he cut back the show started to rise, and that perhaps Trump mockery is not a ratings winner.

    Minimal intellect.

    So, I give the networks a 5% chance of working it out.

  49. Tailgunner
    #2304529, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    From the Oz. Who was offering odds on Dutton running for leadership, when Lord Waffle exits the scene?

    BillHill has Dutton screaming in from the fences – 101/1 now 5/1 second favourite. Turnbull out to 2.5/1.

  50. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2304531, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Well done, you have the strategic abilities of Hitler, about an hour before he shot himself.

    You are too kind, tfm, I’d have said an hour after he shot himself.

  51. Infidel Tiger
    #2304532, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Dutton is the worst. If he is in contention we are royally boned.

  52. Tailgunner
    #2304536, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    m0nty
    #2304421, posted on February 22, 2017 at 11:17 am
    motny they are State offences as well as being a violation of civil rights.

    The problem with anonymous death threats is that they are anonymous.

    Lol!! “Anonymous death threats” hahahaha
    Gold,Montel,gold.

  53. Infidel Tiger
    #2304539, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Anne Frank Center condemns the Trump administration’s anti-semitism as the worst ever seen from the US presidency.

    How fucking ridiculous.

    Let’s ask Israel what they think about Trump vs Obama. I don’t remember Trump giving Israel’s greatest enemy $400bn to build a bomb to exterminate J e ws.

  54. m0nty
    #2304540, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    With the iol flowing from the gulf, the Mediterranean becoming “mare nostrum” for the Italians again and the strong possibility of Turkey allowing troop movements, or even joining the fight against Russia (100km from the Baku oilfields, not a thousand) your “Australia first” patriotic refusal to allow any troops to have left Australia at all would have lost the war.

    No mole, you have it arse about. Curtin supported the initial war effort, he was on the Advisory War Council. He wasn’t against troops leaving Australia. He differed from Menzies et al in wanting them to come home to defend Australia, which is rightly the first responsibility of any national fighting force. The relevant divisions were going to be redeployed to Burma by Churchill when Curtin arced up, so they weren’t needed in the Middle East any more.

  55. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2304542, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    (who is really nothing more than an appallingly badly drawn cartoon character)

    Careful there.
    Don’t repeat Tim Blairs mistake.

  56. Mother Lode
    #2304544, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Anne Frank Center condemns the Trump administration’s anti-semitism as the worst ever seen from the US presidency.

    How fucking ridiculous.

    Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later…

  57. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2304545, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Anne Frank Center condemns the Trump administration’s anti-semitism as the worst ever seen from the US presidency.

    Ahahahahaha!

    Donald Trump: ‘Anti-Semitism is Horrible’

    President Donald Trump condemned anti-Semitism in response to a series of vandalism events targeting J_wish sites.

    “Anti-Semitism is horrible and it’s going to stop,” Trump told NBC News after visiting the African-American museum in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. “And, it’s gonna stop and it has to stop.”

    Btw his daughter is J_wish, by conversion, to align with hubby who happens to be the Don’s senior WH advisor.
    Let me guess, the Anne Frank Centre has ben fully colonized by lefties?
    I wonder who are the foremost anti-Semites in the world?
    After muzzos of course.

  58. egg_
    #2304546, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    when Colbert was heavy on the Trump jokes he show was sinking

    No wonder he cut Sally Field short on her Trump666 spiel!

  59. Baldrick
    #2304547, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    m0nty
    #2304516, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:37 pm
    Anne Frank Center condemns the Trump administration’s anti-semitism as the worst ever seen from the US presidency

    So that’d be to pro-Islamic AnneFrankCenter(US)
    Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, the U.S. organization, fights prejudice in America and for Anne’s dream of a kinder world. #NoBanNoWall End #MuslimBan

    Whack! There goes another rake handle to the forehead.

  60. Gab
    #2304549, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    The Wrongoholic monty strikes again!

  61. Tailgunner
    #2304550, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Seriously if the Mainland Tasmanian Lieboral Party can’t reduce Weatherdill’s mob to a Tarago van next election they might as well switch off the lights, assuming they are on.

    Hmmm…my Free Cash antennae are pinging again.
    SA Libs for the win! See you soon bookies!

  62. H B Bear
    #2304551, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Dutton is the worst. If he is in contention we are royally boned.

    No. Yes.

  63. thefrolickingmole
    #2304552, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    m0nty

    Running an independent military campaign in a global conflict for political point scoring at home is Italy tier warfighting.

  64. The Beer Whisperer
    #2304553, posted on February 22, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    None, is this the sort of artistic creativity the Right ought to be attracting over?

    I was going to tell her to go fuck herself, but she beat me to it.

  65. lotocoti
    #2304554, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    At least Curtin didn’t tug the forelock to Britain when the whips were cracking and weakened our national defences

    Google “bludger’s paradise” to read more about those vital national defences.

  66. Philippa Martyr
    #2304555, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Well yes, Philippa. While THAT guy is also handsome, smart, witty and fierce, he’s no Bibi. And I know what you are up to and no, you can’t have Bibi. He’s all mine!

    I have never gotten over Rupert Murdoch marrying Jerry Hall.

    How could he.

  67. test pattern
    #2304556, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    ‘no prospects of rare earths here?’

    Mt Weld carbonatite. The Laverton tectonic zone is one of the most productive in the world. At the moment Mt Weld is an anomaly but that could change.

    http://www.portergeo.com.au/database/mineinfo.asp?mineid=mn770

  68. John64
    #2304557, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Dutton looked remarkably tinted on Blot last night. Seemed to be going the full sTan Grant.

  70. Neil
    #2304559, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Removing Australian troops from the main declared theater of war the allies were fighting in and possibly losing the middle east to the Germans would have made any futher resistance to the Germans near impossible.

    I have heard some Australians say the British should have sent their fleet to protect us from the Japanese while they were fighting for their existence against the Nazi’s.

  71. test pattern
    #2304561, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Almost missed International Mother Language Day.

    Walalyup nidja Whadjuk boodja.

    http://www.unesco.org/new/en/international-mother-language-day/

  72. Infidel Tiger
    #2304564, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Almost missed International Mother Language Day.

    Speak English or die.

  73. test pattern
    #2304565, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Repost from last night. Because I want to.

    ‘Children are being used as political pawns.

    There was no consultation with parents, students or school staff. If Labor will shamelessly use children as their own election tool, what won’t they do to win?

    As many as 2,000 families are impacted by this cynical vote-buying ploy, and they are angry and organized people. Watch this space.’

    https://save-perthmodernschool.com/

  74. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2304569, posted on February 22, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Bloody hell!
    I’ve even started reading the Monty posts again just for the entertainment!
    Awesome!

