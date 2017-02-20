Liberty Quote
Any woman who understands the problems of running a home will be nearer to understanding the problems of running a country.— Margaret Thatcher
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Beertruk on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Indolent on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Indolent on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- egg_ on Trump v the media
- B Shaw on Trump v the media
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- JC on Trump v the media
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- JC on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- gabrianga on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Beertruk on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Beertruk on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Harlequin Decline on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- PeterF on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Beertruk on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Harlequin Decline on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Pecker on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Perhaps there’s space at Hogwarts
- Trump v the media
- Wise words
- Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- CNN called out
- “The new mediocre …”
- So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- Crony capitalism: green style
- That polluted vehicle
- David Leyonhjelm: Whatever you do, try not to be poor
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes The TGA and nanny staters just can’t help themselves
- Guest Post: The Beer Whisperer The power of false virtue
- Trump in Melbourne (Florida)
- Activists encourage ignorance
- Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association
- Hallucinating the news
- South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower
- The lowdown on the RET
- Michael Novak 1933-2017
- Engie tells Koutsantonis to get stuffed: sound
- Guest Post: Kerrod Gream 1800RESPECT Isn’t Being Privatised
- Open Forum: February 18, 2017
- Yassmin should convert?
- “Donald Trump going over the head of the media”
- … and in other news.
- “we are over here”
- Is protectionism inflationary?
- Are the Liberals legitimising Hanson?
- Roundup Feb 17
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Fun! 45 please!
35 please Carpe.
Piers should e good value
C.L.
#2302306, posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:23 pm
Five leftists versus Piers Akerman tonight on Q&A:
Tony Jones
George Brandis
Tanya Plibersek
Julian Burnside
Piers Akerman
Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan Research.
Panellists:George Brandis, Attorney-General; Tanya Plibersek, Deputy Opposition Leader; Julian Burnside, Barrister and Human Rights Advocate; Piers Akerman, Political commentator; and Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan Research.
Link
Wonder if I should get a bottle of vino out of teh fridge shitefight?
Left all about rights? Except for Christians?
Beer- I will follow the comments here until I get sleepy. I don’t drink alcohol. Shock! Horror!
Just did a RoyMorgan survey on business confidence. Lots of B’s – last year bad, next year bad etc etc.
I’ll go 40 please Carpe.
Fifty five, please.
Seriously. Why would Piers bother?
Stackja,
I joined teh CMF (fore runner of teh Army Reserve) and my drinking career was only ‘part time’. Then I joined the ARA (Australian Regular Army) then me drinking career took off to ‘full time’…hehehehe…
Konbanwa Troops
Back on deck for 2017 and the bidding is open
Inrterruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
I’ll put my hand up for 27, thanks Carpe.
If Carpe doesn’t front up this week, we will have to go looking for Sven.
Aha, beaten to the punch. So to speak.
He’s off his meds?
33 pls carpe san
Beer – I never acquired the taste. You probably needed to!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Swinging the Trump cluebat?
Carpe Jugulum
#2302850, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm
Into the Valley of Death rode Piers and the 600…
Trump lotto!
Tempting, but very hard to run 2 betting books
Brandis is there primarily so he can show the that the Coalition is conforming to leftist theory by affirming the governments non-discriminatory immigration policy.
Secondarily it will hoped that he can say something against leftist theory like, say, “everyone has a right to be a bigot” which can then be thrown in his face for the next two years.
Again. Why would he bother?
38 please Jugulum.
Good to have you back, mate.
Hi Carpe 51 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Good to be back, work got in the way in the last few weeks
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
How about Sharia Law lotto.
Put me down for zero.
But seriously, how funny was last weeks episode? Talk about blowing up in their face!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Could I have 30 please Carpe?
41 please Carpe?
43. Will be watching basketball. Enjoy.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Harlequin Decline 30 (cool name)
Comical Ali’s explode without a vest.
Carpe Jugulum #2302850, posted on February 20, 2017, at 9:20 pm
Almost tempting enough to switch on and see what he could do to the rest of the panel.
Almost!
63 thanks and 2 ” I’ll take that as a comment “
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Harlequin Decline 30
Caveman 63
#mediabites on facebook and twitter?
Ok troops it’s time to don our stubbies and a wife beater and have that terry toweling hat tilted at a rakish angle, and;
lllleeetttsssss get rrrreeeaaaadddyyyy to rrrrrruuuummmmbbblllleeee
Missed my favourite number but I’ll take 52 if that’s okay Carpe.
Paul Barry can keep in touch with his fellow Martians?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Harlequin Decline 30
Caveman 63
Custard 52
29 for me please, Sven.
Carpe san…69 for me and Peckette will take 51 please
Snowcone’s kiss of death – hopefully another Leftoid streams consciousness.
Apparently Burnside is a replacement for John Pilger.
Plibbers looks like she’s on her meds.
Overweight NDIS questioner.
Victim 1: Welfare sponge.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Harlequin Decline 30
Caveman 63
Custard 52
Nilk 29
First question for Brandis: Please exploin why your politician pension is so much bigger than my disability pension when I was a teacher for 29 years until I had to lead due to my disability. Plus I’m raising three exemplary children.
43 if you please, Carpe.
In WA and no early broadcast available for some obscure reason, so no biting commentary from me.
I look forward to the usual Cat top class mockery.
bloated Yak ex teacher goes full victim.
Protip, no one gives a toss that you were a teacher, and cares even less that you are sucking on the welfare teat.
Another ‘smartest man in the room’.
Have you tried ch 24 on digital Pedro?
And Fat Yak wheels out the kiddies.
No one gives a shit about your fvking disability pension review.
Try ABC 24 on free to air, Pedro. I’m watching it in WA now.
Brandis says we’re looking at pollie pensions and we’re trying to be fair to everyone.
Of course.
And first interruption from Snowcone, he throws back to the original questioner, who has brought in her daughter who is also her registered carer and in year 11. Therefore, the questioner’s disability pension is worth more than any politician’s contribution. (Daughter got awards for being a wonderful carer – nb I’m not dissing the kid – and is planning on going to uni to be a doctor).
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Harlequin Decline 30
Caveman 63
Custard 52
Nilk 29
Pedro the Ignorant 43
Above being reviewed (from 6 years ago)?
WTF?
Pedro, you can watch right now on their channel 24
As a teacher with 29 exemplary years she’s been contributing by bringing up students who are also exemplary.
I guess that’s today’s word.
So fat yak hasn’t had her pension reviewed in 6 fvking years and she is complaining.
Guess what you bloated porker DVA pensions for expats are reviewed every 2 years so STFU
First World problems.
Carpe…see 9.39
Plibbers doesn’t look well.
Waffle stole their platform?
Plebs: I’m sorry for your situation. We all agree that people can work they should work, but your disability means you can’t, so we shouldn’t put you through the stress.
Bags Centrelink.
I prefer comments here to viewing.
Horse tranquillisers?
Wait til they wear off.
19 please
this must be welfare night
The initial run of commentary from the Cat Team is reinforcing my decision to do my homework instead of watching to on a weeknight. I think my parents were onto something with that rule.
My heart is with you but my throwing arm is threatening to hurl large lumps of wood towards the screen.
Video Q: From Lindsey in Moonta. 2 months ago she created a website “Not My Debt” for Centrelink. On the weekend we heard of a young man who took his life attributed to stress for his $10k debt. What sort of liability does Centrelink and other groups have?
Burnside thinks it’s appalling and how dare they do it like that.
(I read of the sad young man’s case. He had a history of depression and difficulties, it was surmised that the Centrelink letters and subsequent hounding by Dun and Bradstreet pushed him over the edge.)
Piers admits that he doesn’t know that case, and while it’s tragic we still have dole bludgers and an ageing population.
Burnside losing his boyish looks rapidly.
Can’t lardarse work from home?
Nice Piers. Put it back on Burnside on how he would fix it.
She doesn’t look hungry to me.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Harlequin Decline 30
Caveman 63
Custard 52
Nilk 29
Pedro the Ignorant 43
Pecker 69
Peckette 51
A Reader 19
The yak is obviously good at lifting – her fork!
WTF…get her off
Oops. Back to our original teacher, she doesn’t believe that the review of disability pensions is good because while Michael Trumble was hanging out in Kirribilli, she was trying to work out how to make $1.65 fund dinner.
And by the way, Joe Hockey called people like me “lifters not leaners”. I am a lifter and I have been all my life.
Plebs talks about the social compact.
Apparently we have one. Hmm. I live in Victoriastan and I disagree.
I wouldn’t get caught between her and the buffet cart at the Bowlo!
So RM have been commissioned to do a survey for QandA…fake news big time.
So the majority don’t want welfare to increase, and it is increasing.
At least after last weeks episode this can’t be as bad, so will give it one more chance.
Oh sweet cheese on a bicycle , teacher for 29 years blah blah blah, listen you fat fvk, you were polluting the minds of children for 29 years and now that you are a morbidly obese tax hoovering food scoffer, you are bitching because you don’t get to drink grange and had no food.
Right, someone who is 120kg is hardly starving to death.
Looks like the Yassmin-like-yak is running the show.
The land whale has spare blubber. Wonder if she is spending her welfare on takeaways, vino, ciggies and pokies.
I know it’s late but can I have 43 please.
Tania…throws a wobbly …truth can hurt
They’re not diuretics I take it.
Brandis points out that Hockey wasn’t talking about the former exemplary teacher personally, but the bludgers and other dodgy characters. As a teacher, shouldn’t she comprehend that?
He also brings up the data matching between the ATO and Centrelink has been around for years – Bob Hawke brought it in. And by the way, the automated system that is getting bagged was initiated by the ALP in 2011.
Oops. Plebs doesn’t disagree that we need data matching, but it’s all being done wrong so it’s not our fault.
Feed plane crash victims for a month.
Burnside unleashes his metasmugness.
Blabber is about to lose the plot.
Blubber is above review.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Harlequin Decline 30
Caveman 63
Custard 52
Nilk 29
Pedro the Ignorant 43
Pecker 69
Peckette 51
A Reader 19
Peter F 43
I am a legend. I have never spent an hour and a half or longer on hold to Centrelink. The last time I called (over one of their letters of demand – $5k) I only waited around 15 minutes.
The whole show seems to be about one person. Does anyone know what her disability is as she was a teacher.
Blubber can’t attend Manly Centrelink office?
Couldn’t fit through the door?
Next question: We need more judges for the family courts, more counsellors, more lawyers and more funds.
Getting bogged down with minutiae. Some guy with no money got a bill he could never pay and for reasons much larger than his big bill tops himself.
Classic Alinsky. Personalise it, objectify it, avoid reason, run on pure emotion, and avoid the real issue, that we can’t afford the growing welfare bill.
Attitude, obviously.
Professional ‘victim’?
Land whale’s mobility scooter battery was flat so couldn’t she couldn’t get down to Centrelink.
Good point, Peter F. No one dared to ask that.
And they don’t make bus doors big enough.
An evening with George Brandix
Questioner looks smug as Burnside goes to town for her.
Too sleepy!
Aaaand Burnside brings up asylum seekers. #whattooksolong
Oh come on,let’s get onto gay marriage and asylum seekers and climate change. Last week was a shitfight but this week they are all on mogadon.
Snowcone is losing control…Lol
Julian complains about paying a lot of tax, but supports lefty tax and spend policies.
How many judges hear drug trafficking cases???
Lets talk about Gay country shoppers fleeing global warming who are muslim and have a limp
Yet feeds off the reffo industry – recycling!
Tania laughs and rolls her eyes like a 13 year old and the audience think she’s winning the argument.
Depends on who got into the bag of mull first.
They would be welcome at Centrelink with those disabilities,Carpe.
The Slovenian hag is more obnoxious than usual
You have that right, PeterF.
Land whale’s mobility scooter battery was flat so couldn’t she couldn’t get down to Centrelink.
Nah, I’m betting the forklift had a flat tyre.
You missed my 43 before Pedro.
Snowcone: “Truth means something different to everyone on the panel”.
Lefty epistemology distilled to it’s essence.
Renewballs question.
Two people need to change their number.
Tania, Time to give it away…50% RT will be the end of you and the ALP..you have no idea what you are talking about..just make it up as you go!!!
Plibbers pushing the renewables bullsh1t barrel – Brandis to challenge her???
Climate change is a thing.
Go Piers.
Good on ya Piers…Lol
Manbearpig makes electricity cheaper!
Unsubsidised?
Piers doing Brandis’ job for him – some barrister!
Sorry CH, as I was late I will relinquish the 43 unless you are in a mood to share a leg each of the chaps.
Sorry troops, too busy here planning the trip to the US of A in June.
Better things to do and all that.
Piers ..you are the man..
Blabbersack ” we…a err…umm…but…’…Lol
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 32
Stackja 45
Beertruk 35
RobK 40
ZK2A 55
Megan 27
Egg 33
Turtle of WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 51
Jupes 0
Harlequin Decline 30
Caveman 63
Custard 52
Nilk 29
Pedro the Ignorant 43
Pecker 69
Peckette 51
A Reader 19
Peter F 43
Classical Hero 43 Sorry
Fred… (for a Fred she is) has Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sure, its incurable but I have friends with this and they all work to a lesser or greater degree. And play golf etc etc.
Good to see them pushing the climate change topic to the end. They are losing it so very, very badly.
Moving to the goddam Philippines in July
Go Brandis!
The Libs get another chance to walk away from the stupid RET.
Missed again.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals!
Motelier
#2303032, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:20 pm
Put it off until tomorrow and watch this shite, Motelier. 😉
Coal!
Stretching Plibbers’ meds?
Lol.
Plibbers boiling the bunny on storm damage.
Another Q&A victim.
Tania…FOQ please
“Two people need to change their number.”
Potentially might have to split the chaps.
These dicks, weeping about the whale on benefits, asking for billions more for renewables, wondering why there isn’t enough money to go around.
OMG. Our children and grandchildren will struggle to breathe if we don’t fix the climate.
Thanks, Julian.
Burnside talking ‘Science’.
There’s no loopholes in the laws of Physics, tard.
Two out of three so far.
Piers executes a perfect riposte – with a sharpened blade .. Flim Flannery the trump card!
Remind me never to hire that QC – I like mine with sense
Why is Piers wearing a dinner outfit?
Heh. Next question is about the refugee deal with the US. First it was canned as being dumb, now it’s back on, with added extreme vetting.
What happens if the extreme vetting means that refugees stay in detention for longer than they already have?
Wow. I just heard on News 24 that Sweden’s crime rate has actually dropped in the last ten years. Hard to believe, and if I hadn’t heard it on the ABC, I wouldn’t.
Burnside: “Our children and grandchildren will struggle to breathe”
Ha.
GO PIERS!!!
Not my night. Can’t see FTA TV, lose my lotto number.
I withdraw gracefully, sobbing and clutching my pearls.
Piers schooling Burnside….Lol
Akerman slapped burnside harder than a red haired stepchild
Burnside protecting his gravy train.
burnside gets his panties in a bunch over manus island
Great night……Tania hit hard…Jules hit harder
Surveys inject some common sense.
Oh great now we have a RM poll just for qanda on country shoppers – this will just ooze credibility.
Hey Darls…take your survey and ….. it
Karma Police, arrest this girl
Her Hitler hairdo
Is making me feel ill.
Roy Morgan gets shut down when she’s about to spill her guts.. people outside of Canberra vote and have opinions! Cuts to Plibers to cover up… FMD!
50/50 approval – how remarkable.
US has signed convention, Malasia has not.
Hahahaha…put it back on Labor Piers…WE0000TTT…
Ok i got two with the same number
Throw me a frickin bone people
Brandis – a tax cutting budget.
aaaaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaha, pisser
Interesting when Tony tried to hurry up Brandis’ answer to besuited’s long-winded question with numerous qualifying sub-clauses… wouldn’t an AM radio style “no-repeat” policy move the discussion on a lot quicker?
I withdrew my 43 as I was late to the show,Carpe,although I was open to the option of one leg each but my offer was refused.
Carpe, Where in the Phils are you off to?
Someone needs to expose her on this – she was referring to Piers’ storm damage – hopefully the transcript is accurate.
In summary GB and PA did a pretty good job tonight despite the left push and RM survey Bulls5it. Jules and Tanny will not be happy with their ABC..umm suffer in ya jocks!!
Why can’t we have a Disability Commissioner with Tourette’s? ” You Cucking Funts give me more Cucking money”.
Plibbers looking like a goldfish. bler bler bler…
NDIS is a bottomless pit like Medicare
Jane Caro on Q&A extra on facebook?
Frightbat Central.
Quote of the nite Splatacrobat.
Gen San – Lady Jugulum has been posted there and i can’t FIFO from New Britain to there
Next.
Ok Troops, interruptions came in at 57 ZK2A was close but the arseless chaps jackpot to next week
Oyasumi Nasai troops. i’m done.
General Santos
Thanks Carpe..
Gen San – Lady Jugulum has been posted there and i can’t FIFO from New Britain to there
Met a few people from there when I was in Borneo but never visited the place myself.
Pecker
#2303086, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:41 pm
I didn’t see last weeks turnout with Yizz Motormouth and the Lamb Chop, but I wonder if after that Conservatives have now ‘grown a set’ and have decided to take the fight to the Leftfilth, Greenfilth, Snowcone and the ALPBC Collective.
Until next time,good nite all.
Thanks Carpe.
Night, Carpe. All the best.
+1
The LNP cucks have Lambie to thank.
Looks like Plibbers horse tranquilisers pulled her through – just.
Carpe Jugulum
#2303098, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:47 pm
You dodged a bullet ther Zulu, otherwise I would have had to send a pic to your Unit Boozer…Lol… 😉
Night, Jugulum. Night all.
Thank you Carpe.
Never fully realised what a complete tosser is our Julian Burnside. He even made Plibersek sound near intelligent.
As for the NDIS stitch up the only thing missing was the guide dog.
I didn’t watch it and won’t, but can someone tell me. Did anyone ask any question that asked how this country can increase wealth in order to pay for leftist demands for more money?
Otherwise it was all about spending more?
My old units contained men capable of any depravity, Beery – ar$eless chaps would be mild by comparison.
+1
Another ‘Lisbeth from Tamworth’ script methinks.
Mind you, the guide dog wouldn’t want to stray too close to the oven.
From the Oz. Pedro, I don’t think you or I missed much, not watching Q and A.