Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, February 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
121 Responses to Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017

  4. Beertruk
    #2302818, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    C.L.
    #2302306, posted on February 20, 2017 at 12:23 pm
    Five leftists versus Piers Akerman tonight on Q&A:

    Tony Jones
    George Brandis
    Tanya Plibersek
    Julian Burnside
    Piers Akerman
    Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan Research.

  5. egg_
    #2302819, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Panellists:George Brandis, Attorney-General; Tanya Plibersek, Deputy Opposition Leader; Julian Burnside, Barrister and Human Rights Advocate; Piers Akerman, Political commentator; and Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan Research.

  7. Beertruk
    #2302824, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Wonder if I should get a bottle of vino out of teh fridge shitefight?

  8. stackja
    #2302828, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Left all about rights? Except for Christians?

  9. stackja
    #2302835, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Beer- I will follow the comments here until I get sleepy. I don’t drink alcohol. Shock! Horror!

  10. hzhousewife
    #2302836, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Just did a RoyMorgan survey on business confidence. Lots of B’s – last year bad, next year bad etc etc.

  11. RobK
    #2302837, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I’ll go 40 please Carpe.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2302838, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Fifty five, please.

  13. jupes
    #2302844, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Seriously. Why would Piers bother?

  14. Beertruk
    #2302845, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Stackja,

    I joined teh CMF (fore runner of teh Army Reserve) and my drinking career was only ‘part time’. Then I joined the ARA (Australian Regular Army) then me drinking career took off to ‘full time’…hehehehe…

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302846, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

    Back on deck for 2017 and the bidding is open

    Inrterruption Lotto

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55

  16. Megan
    #2302847, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I’ll put my hand up for 27, thanks Carpe.

    If Carpe doesn’t front up this week, we will have to go looking for Sven.

  17. Megan
    #2302848, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Aha, beaten to the punch. So to speak.

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302850, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Seriously. Why would Piers bother?

    He’s off his meds?

  20. stackja
    #2302853, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Beer – I never acquired the taste. You probably needed to!

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302854, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33

  22. egg_
    #2302855, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Why would Piers bother?

    Swinging the Trump cluebat?

  23. Beertruk
    #2302857, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2302850, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Into the Valley of Death rode Piers and the 600…

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302861, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Trump lotto!

    Tempting, but very hard to run 2 betting books

  26. jupes
    #2302862, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Brandis is there primarily so he can show the that the Coalition is conforming to leftist theory by affirming the governments non-discriminatory immigration policy.

    Secondarily it will hoped that he can say something against leftist theory like, say, “everyone has a right to be a bigot” which can then be thrown in his face for the next two years.

    Again. Why would he bother?

  27. Turtle of WA
    #2302863, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    38 please Jugulum.

    Good to have you back, mate.

  28. Cpt Seahawks
    #2302865, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Hi Carpe 51 please.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302869, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38

    Good to be back, work got in the way in the last few weeks

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302872, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51

  31. jupes
    #2302874, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    How about Sharia Law lotto.

    Put me down for zero.

    But seriously, how funny was last weeks episode? Talk about blowing up in their face!

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302875, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51
    Jupes 0

  33. Harlequin Decline
    #2302877, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Could I have 30 please Carpe?

  34. Dave in Marybrook
    #2302878, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    41 please Carpe?

  35. classical_hero
    #2302879, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    43. Will be watching basketball. Enjoy.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302880, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51
    Jupes 0
    Harlequin Decline 30 (cool name)

  37. egg_
    #2302883, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    How about Sharia Law lotto.

    But seriously, how funny was last weeks episode? Talk about blowing up in their face!

    Comical Ali’s explode without a vest.

  38. JohnA
    #2302885, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Carpe Jugulum #2302850, posted on February 20, 2017, at 9:20 pm

    Seriously. Why would Piers bother?

    He’s off his meds?

    Almost tempting enough to switch on and see what he could do to the rest of the panel.

    Almost!

  39. Caveman
    #2302886, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    63 thanks and 2 ” I’ll take that as a comment “

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302887, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51
    Jupes 0
    Harlequin Decline 30
    Caveman 63

  41. egg_
    #2302889, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    #mediabites on facebook and twitter?

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302891, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Ok troops it’s time to don our stubbies and a wife beater and have that terry toweling hat tilted at a rakish angle, and;

    lllleeetttsssss get rrrreeeaaaadddyyyy to rrrrrruuuummmmbbblllleeee

  43. custard
    #2302892, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Missed my favourite number but I’ll take 52 if that’s okay Carpe.

  44. egg_
    #2302893, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Paul Barry can keep in touch with his fellow Martians?

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302894, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51
    Jupes 0
    Harlequin Decline 30
    Caveman 63
    Custard 52

  47. Pecker
    #2302897, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Carpe san…69 for me and Peckette will take 51 please

  48. egg_
    #2302899, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Snowcone’s kiss of death – hopefully another Leftoid streams consciousness.

  49. nilk
    #2302900, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Apparently Burnside is a replacement for John Pilger.

  50. egg_
    #2302901, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Plibbers looks like she’s on her meds.

  51. egg_
    #2302903, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Overweight NDIS questioner.

  52. Turtle of WA
    #2302904, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Victim 1: Welfare sponge.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302906, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51
    Jupes 0
    Harlequin Decline 30
    Caveman 63
    Custard 52
    Nilk 29

  54. nilk
    #2302909, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    First question for Brandis: Please exploin why your politician pension is so much bigger than my disability pension when I was a teacher for 29 years until I had to lead due to my disability. Plus I’m raising three exemplary children.

  55. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2302910, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    43 if you please, Carpe.

    In WA and no early broadcast available for some obscure reason, so no biting commentary from me.

    I look forward to the usual Cat top class mockery.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302912, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    bloated Yak ex teacher goes full victim.

    Protip, no one gives a toss that you were a teacher, and cares even less that you are sucking on the welfare teat.

  57. egg_
    #2302913, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Apparently Burnside is a replacement for John Pilger.

    Another ‘smartest man in the room’.

  58. Cpt Seahawks
    #2302914, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Have you tried ch 24 on digital Pedro?

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302916, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    And Fat Yak wheels out the kiddies.

    No one gives a shit about your fvking disability pension review.

  60. Turtle of WA
    #2302917, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Try ABC 24 on free to air, Pedro. I’m watching it in WA now.

  61. nilk
    #2302919, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Brandis says we’re looking at pollie pensions and we’re trying to be fair to everyone.

    Of course.

    And first interruption from Snowcone, he throws back to the original questioner, who has brought in her daughter who is also her registered carer and in year 11. Therefore, the questioner’s disability pension is worth more than any politician’s contribution. (Daughter got awards for being a wonderful carer – nb I’m not dissing the kid – and is planning on going to uni to be a doctor).

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302920, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51
    Jupes 0
    Harlequin Decline 30
    Caveman 63
    Custard 52
    Nilk 29
    Pedro the Ignorant 43

  63. egg_
    #2302922, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    bloated Yak ex teacher goes full victim.

    Above being reviewed (from 6 years ago)?
    WTF?

  64. custard
    #2302923, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Pedro, you can watch right now on their channel 24

  65. nilk
    #2302924, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    As a teacher with 29 exemplary years she’s been contributing by bringing up students who are also exemplary.

    I guess that’s today’s word.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302926, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    So fat yak hasn’t had her pension reviewed in 6 fvking years and she is complaining.

    Guess what you bloated porker DVA pensions for expats are reviewed every 2 years so STFU

  67. egg_
    #2302927, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    No one gives a shit about your fvking disability pension review.

    First World problems.

  69. egg_
    #2302930, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Plibbers doesn’t look well.
    Waffle stole their platform?

  70. nilk
    #2302931, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Plebs: I’m sorry for your situation. We all agree that people can work they should work, but your disability means you can’t, so we shouldn’t put you through the stress.

    Bags Centrelink.

  71. stackja
    #2302933, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I prefer comments here to viewing.

  72. egg_
    #2302936, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Plibbers doesn’t look well.

    Horse tranquillisers?
    Wait til they wear off.

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302940, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    this must be welfare night

  75. Megan
    #2302941, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    The initial run of commentary from the Cat Team is reinforcing my decision to do my homework instead of watching to on a weeknight. I think my parents were onto something with that rule.

    My heart is with you but my throwing arm is threatening to hurl large lumps of wood towards the screen.

  76. nilk
    #2302943, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Video Q: From Lindsey in Moonta. 2 months ago she created a website “Not My Debt” for Centrelink. On the weekend we heard of a young man who took his life attributed to stress for his $10k debt. What sort of liability does Centrelink and other groups have?

    Burnside thinks it’s appalling and how dare they do it like that.
    (I read of the sad young man’s case. He had a history of depression and difficulties, it was surmised that the Centrelink letters and subsequent hounding by Dun and Bradstreet pushed him over the edge.)

    Piers admits that he doesn’t know that case, and while it’s tragic we still have dole bludgers and an ageing population.

  77. egg_
    #2302944, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Burnside losing his boyish looks rapidly.

  78. egg_
    #2302948, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Can’t lardarse work from home?

  79. Beertruk
    #2302949, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Nice Piers. Put it back on Burnside on how he would fix it.

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2302950, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    She doesn’t look hungry to me.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302951, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51
    Jupes 0
    Harlequin Decline 30
    Caveman 63
    Custard 52
    Nilk 29
    Pedro the Ignorant 43
    Pecker 69
    Peckette 51
    A Reader 19

  82. egg_
    #2302952, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    The yak is obviously good at lifting – her fork!

  84. nilk
    #2302954, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Oops. Back to our original teacher, she doesn’t believe that the review of disability pensions is good because while Michael Trumble was hanging out in Kirribilli, she was trying to work out how to make $1.65 fund dinner.

    And by the way, Joe Hockey called people like me “lifters not leaners”. I am a lifter and I have been all my life.

    Plebs talks about the social compact.

    Apparently we have one. Hmm. I live in Victoriastan and I disagree.

  85. egg_
    #2302955, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    She doesn’t look hungry to me.

    I wouldn’t get caught between her and the buffet cart at the Bowlo!

  86. Pecker
    #2302956, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    So RM have been commissioned to do a survey for QandA…fake news big time.

  87. Turtle of WA
    #2302957, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    So the majority don’t want welfare to increase, and it is increasing.

  88. PeterF
    #2302958, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    At least after last weeks episode this can’t be as bad, so will give it one more chance.

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302961, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Oh sweet cheese on a bicycle , teacher for 29 years blah blah blah, listen you fat fvk, you were polluting the minds of children for 29 years and now that you are a morbidly obese tax hoovering food scoffer, you are bitching because you don’t get to drink grange and had no food.

    Right, someone who is 120kg is hardly starving to death.

  90. egg_
    #2302963, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Looks like the Yassmin-like-yak is running the show.

  91. Beertruk
    #2302964, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    The land whale has spare blubber. Wonder if she is spending her welfare on takeaways, vino, ciggies and pokies.

  92. PeterF
    #2302965, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I know it’s late but can I have 43 please.

  93. Pecker
    #2302966, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Tania…throws a wobbly …truth can hurt

  94. Leigh Lowe
    #2302968, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Plibbers looks like she’s on her meds.

    They’re not diuretics I take it.

  95. nilk
    #2302969, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Brandis points out that Hockey wasn’t talking about the former exemplary teacher personally, but the bludgers and other dodgy characters. As a teacher, shouldn’t she comprehend that?

    He also brings up the data matching between the ATO and Centrelink has been around for years – Bob Hawke brought it in. And by the way, the automated system that is getting bagged was initiated by the ALP in 2011.

    Oops. Plebs doesn’t disagree that we need data matching, but it’s all being done wrong so it’s not our fault.

  96. egg_
    #2302973, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    The land whale has spare blubber.

    Feed plane crash victims for a month.

  97. Turtle of WA
    #2302974, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Burnside unleashes his metasmugness.

  98. Beertruk
    #2302976, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Blabber is about to lose the plot.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2302979, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Carpe 32
    Stackja 45
    Beertruk 35
    RobK 40
    ZK2A 55
    Megan 27
    Egg 33
    Turtle of WA 38
    Cpt Seahawks 51
    Jupes 0
    Harlequin Decline 30
    Caveman 63
    Custard 52
    Nilk 29
    Pedro the Ignorant 43
    Pecker 69
    Peckette 51
    A Reader 19
    Peter F 43

  101. nilk
    #2302981, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I am a legend. I have never spent an hour and a half or longer on hold to Centrelink. The last time I called (over one of their letters of demand – $5k) I only waited around 15 minutes.

  102. PeterF
    #2302982, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    The whole show seems to be about one person. Does anyone know what her disability is as she was a teacher.

  103. egg_
    #2302983, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Blubber can’t attend Manly Centrelink office?
    Couldn’t fit through the door?

  104. nilk
    #2302986, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Next question: We need more judges for the family courts, more counsellors, more lawyers and more funds.

  105. Turtle of WA
    #2302987, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Getting bogged down with minutiae. Some guy with no money got a bill he could never pay and for reasons much larger than his big bill tops himself.

    Classic Alinsky. Personalise it, objectify it, avoid reason, run on pure emotion, and avoid the real issue, that we can’t afford the growing welfare bill.

  106. egg_
    #2302988, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Does anyone know what her disability is as she was a teacher.

    Attitude, obviously.
    Professional ‘victim’?

  107. Beertruk
    #2302989, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Land whale’s mobility scooter battery was flat so couldn’t she couldn’t get down to Centrelink.

  108. Turtle of WA
    #2302990, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Good point, Peter F. No one dared to ask that.

  109. egg_
    #2302992, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Land whale’s mobility scooter battery was flat so couldn’t she couldn’t get down to Centrelink.

    And they don’t make bus doors big enough.

  111. Beertruk
    #2302996, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Questioner looks smug as Burnside goes to town for her.

  113. nilk
    #2303000, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Aaaand Burnside brings up asylum seekers. #whattooksolong

  114. PeterF
    #2303001, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Oh come on,let’s get onto gay marriage and asylum seekers and climate change. Last week was a shitfight but this week they are all on mogadon.

  115. Beertruk
    #2303002, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Snowcone is losing control…Lol

  116. Turtle of WA
    #2303003, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Julian complains about paying a lot of tax, but supports lefty tax and spend policies.

  117. Pecker
    #2303004, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    How many judges hear drug trafficking cases???

  118. Carpe Jugulum
    #2303005, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Lets talk about Gay country shoppers fleeing global warming who are muslim and have a limp

  119. egg_
    #2303006, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Julian complains about paying a lot of tax

    Yet feeds off the reffo industry – recycling!

  120. Turtle of WA
    #2303007, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Tania laughs and rolls her eyes like a 13 year old and the audience think she’s winning the argument.

  121. Carpe Jugulum
    #2303009, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    How many judges hear drug trafficking cases???

    Depends on who got into the bag of mull first.

