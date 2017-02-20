So coal fired power plants are unbankable?

Posted on 8:32 am, February 20, 2017 by Judith Sloan

Japanese companies plan to develop about 45 additional coal power plants, adding more than 20 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, in the next decade, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Fossil fuels accounted for about 82% of Japan’s net electricity generation in 2015, up from 62% in 2010. The share of fossil fuel-powered generation rose substantially for the first time in several decades in the wake of the Fukushima disaster when electric utilities turned to hydrocarbons as substitutes for the lost nuclear power generation, the EIA said.

According to the Japan Electric Power Information Center, there are more than 60 major thermal power plants owned by the top 10 electric utilities and J-Power and numerous combined-cycle LNG-fired or coal-fired plants are under construction or are in the planning stages.

Domestic coal production dwindled to virtually nothing in 2002, and Japan began importing all of its coal, primarily from Australia. Coal imports grew to 210 million short tons of coal in 2015 from 193 million short tons in 2011, after more coal-fired generation capacity came online. Japan, which was the world’s top coal importer for decades, dropped to the third-largest importer in 2015, just below China and India.

Some coal-fired power plants located off the coast of Fukushima experienced significant damage following the 2011 earthquake. As a result, coal use declined slightly in 2011 when the country relied heavily on natural gas and oil to replace lost nuclear capacity. Once new coal-fired capacity was commissioned in 2013 and international coal prices dropped, electric utilities increased coal purchases for power generation. According to the EIA, coal accounted for 23% of the power sector market share before Fukushima and increased to 31% in 2015. The government plans for coal to account for 26% of the market share by 2030, maintaining the fuel’s importance as a baseload for power generation.

Japan has the highest efficiency rate of coal-fired technology in the world, the EIA said. It is installing new, clean coal plant technologies, such as ultra-supercritical units or integrated gasification combined-cycle technology, to meet environmental targets and to replace some of the decades-old coal power plants. Coal is expected to displace some of the expensive oil-fired power generation.

“The pace of development depends on how many nuclear units can return to service and whether the government will grant environmental approvals to each coal-fired power plant in light of Japan’s commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emission levels by 2030,” the EIA said.

  2. Zyconoclast
    #2302113, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Japan has the highest efficiency rate of coal-fired technology in the world, the EIA said. It is installing new, clean coal plant technologies, such as ultra-supercritical units

    Which means if we ever get another coal power plant,
    -it will be a French nuclear plant
    -that has been modified to burn coal,
    -it will be built in South Australia
    -using unsuitable Arrium Steel
    -and be completed by 2050

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2302117, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:15 am

    The ruddbull national green laboral government has discovered a brand new source of energy ,itcan maintain baseload pwer and is cheap to consumers . Australia has a hoge supply of the fuel needed ,it iscalled coal fired power stations ,a brilliant discovery of the innovative and agile leader of the centre left left of the .party . He has also iniated research into yet another source of cheap power .and unlike G Bush hecan actually pronounce nuclear .it remains for him to gain the support of the left cetre left left leader Shorten and the leader of the left marxist centre left left left wing of the party di Natale and all our power problems will be solved in an innovstive extremely agile way . Who says politicizns have no altruistic motives ?

  4. TP
    #2302119, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Judith, if by chance The Termite decides to commision a “clean ” coal fired power station which State will he build it in ?. Electricity supply is the States responsibility. Can he favour one State against the other ?.

  5. Dr Faustus
    #2302128, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Which means if we ever get another coal power plant,
    -it will be a French nuclear plant
    -that has been modified to burn coal,
    -it will be built in South Australia
    -using unsuitable Arrium Steel
    -and be completed by 2050

    And cost $50 billion.
    [Love your work.]

  6. H B Bear
    #2302130, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Japanese coal plants tell you exactly nothing about the regulatory risk of building one in Australia.

    The risk is entirely political and has never been worse in Australia. And it isn’t going to change anytime soon.

  7. Zyconoclast
    #2302136, posted on February 20, 2017 at 9:47 am

    The risk is entirely political and has never been worse in Australia. And it isn’t going to change anytime soon.

    Agreed. If you think they are giving Adani coal a hard time, wait to see what will happen here.
    I hate it when the govt blames the Greenies when all the objection opportunities are legiislated. It’s an easy fix if they want. But they don’t want.

  8. Ooh Honey Honey
    #2302146, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Some coal-fired power plants located off the coast of Fukushima

    Say what??

  9. Colin Suttie
    #2302156, posted on February 20, 2017 at 10:13 am

    They are unbankable in Australia because of sovereign risk.
    I can’t find a citation right now, but during the reign of Rudd I, Labor’s position on compensating coal-fired power station operators for their sudden unviability (due to the newly imposed ludicrous emissions targets) was “they don’t deserve any compensation, they should have seen it coming”.
    Rudd should be tried for treason for what his policies have done to this country.

