I have an op-ed in the AFR this morning that talks about Australia’s fiscal strategy over the past ten years and the need for a return to “the old-time fiscal religion”.

Right now politicians tax as much as they think they can get away with, spend as much as they can, and borrow to make up the difference.

…

Putting the budget onto automatic pilot with a debt and deficit trajectory and then borrowing to pay their own salaries is symptomatic of the new mediocre.

As they say in the classics – read the whole thing (ungated version here).