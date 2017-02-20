I have an op-ed in the AFR this morning that talks about Australia’s fiscal strategy over the past ten years and the need for a return to “the old-time fiscal religion”.
Right now politicians tax as much as they think they can get away with, spend as much as they can, and borrow to make up the difference.
…
Putting the budget onto automatic pilot with a debt and deficit trajectory and then borrowing to pay their own salaries is symptomatic of the new mediocre.
As they say in the classics – read the whole thing (ungated version here).
Amen to that.
Morrison’s omnibus bill is designed to deliver savings intended to reduce Government debt by $30 billion over 10 years – so not exactly a complete solution to arresting, let alone clearing, the current ~$430 billion in Commonwealth net borrowings.
Even this mediocre objective is stalled in the Turd Farm; grounded on the rocks of politically untouchable legacy welfare/environmental programs.
Australia’s economic history is basically sleepwalking along until either an international currency or debt market crises event jolts some temporary reality into the place. It lasts only until the next commodity market cycle allows normal service to resume.