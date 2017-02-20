I have an op-ed in the AFR this morning that talks about Australia’s fiscal strategy over the past ten years and the need for a return to “the old-time fiscal religion”.
Right now politicians tax as much as they think they can get away with, spend as much as they can, and borrow to make up the difference.
…
Putting the budget onto automatic pilot with a debt and deficit trajectory and then borrowing to pay their own salaries is symptomatic of the new mediocre.
As they say in the classics – read the whole thing (ungated version here).
Amen to that.
Morrison’s omnibus bill is designed to deliver savings intended to reduce Government debt by $30 billion over 10 years – so not exactly a complete solution to arresting, let alone clearing, the current ~$430 billion in Commonwealth net borrowings.
Even this mediocre objective is stalled in the Turd Farm; grounded on the rocks of politically untouchable legacy welfare/environmental programs.
Every time I try and read the article on my mobile I get some bullshit about subscribing. I have no desire to prop up fake news.
Australia’s economic history is basically sleepwalking along until either an international currency or debt market crises event jolts some temporary reality into the place. It lasts only until the next commodity market cycle allows normal service to resume.
The Lucky Country – lucky because it has prospered despite and not because of its generally inept political leadership.
Sorry Sinc. Nothing you can say will get me to subscribe to the AFR. I used to read it but I now prefer fiction, which is more realistic (your article excepted).
On the other hand it’d be nice if David Rowe could get a gig with a decent paper. He’s wasted at Fairfax.
Yes, Sinc, and now the gummint wants us taxpayers to pick up more of the tab for its dumb LRET policy by authorising the Green Finance watchamacallit to lend taxpayers money to the impoverished base load power generators to build the new and more efficient coal fired power stations that they would have financed themselves if the LRET hadn’t destroyed their ability to make a profit in the first place? Are we living in Wonderland with Alice?
Does that mean our tax system exists to fund entitlements, which are justified by the taxes paid by Australians as whole?
If so, doesn’t that imply a limit on the entitlement, or do government borrowings also justify entitlement?
He has been at The Australian for a few years now.
Read the ungated version then.
That does appear to be modern Australian culture yes.
I believe the limit to entitlement is set by a compact between the political elite and the voters.
That limit is – “Gimme! Gimmie! Gimmie!
The level of tax actually paid or borrowings required to fund said entitlements don’t come into it.