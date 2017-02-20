Trump v the media

Bret Stephens, a columnist at the Wall Street Journal, delivered the annual Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture and discussed the relationship between Donald Trump and the US media.

Some of you may have noticed that we’re living through a period in which the executive branch of government is engaged in a systematic effort to create a climate of opinion against the news business. The President routinely describes reporting he dislikes as FAKE NEWS. The Administration calls the press “the opposition party,” ridicules news organizations it doesn’t like as business failures, and calls for journalists to be fired. Mr. Trump has called for rewriting libel laws in order to more easily sue the press. This isn’t unprecedented in U.S. history, though you might have to go back to the Administration of John Adams to see something quite like it. And so far the rhetorical salvos haven’t been matched by legal or regulatory action. Maybe they never will be.

How lucky are the American media. We here in Australia only have to go back to the Gillard government’s Finkelstein Inquiry to see an actual attack on the media by executive government. In the UK the Cameron government initiated the Leveson Inquiry. Here in Australia, at least, two journalists were fired from their job.

But the question of what Mr. Trump might yet do by political methods against the media matters a great deal less than what he is attempting to do by ideological and philosophical methods.

I’m not sure about that. If Trump can wage war on the media – many of whom are opposed to his presidency and will try bring him down if they can – without exercising and abusing executive power well then good luck to him. Having lined up a mark, it seems the media are genuinely surprised that he is fighting back.*

Then there is this comment:

If you like Trump, his presence in the White House is a daily extravaganza of sticking it to pompous elites and querulous reporters. If you hate Trump, you wake up every day with some fresh outrage to turn over in your head and text your friends about.

I think that does describe a large proportion of the population. But there is another group; those who neither like nor hate Trump, but are happy to watch him stick “it to pompous elites and querulous reporters”. The fact is a lot of the media have become lazy and complacent, and very self-indulgent. Playing “gotcha politics” is just not going to cut it.

I think Stephens intuitively realises this, but doesn’t draw the obvious conclusions:

When Trump attacks the news media, he’s kicking a wounded animal. But the most interesting conversation is not about why Donald Trump lies. Many public figures lie, and he’s only a severe example of a common type. The interesting conversation concerns how we come to accept those lies. Nearly 25 years ago, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the great scholar and Democratic Senator from New York, coined the phrase, “defining deviancy down.” His topic at the time was crime, and how American society had come to accept ever-increasing rates of violent crime as normal. “We have been re-defining deviancy so as to exempt much conduct previously stigmatized, and also quietly raising the ‘normal’ level in categories where behavior is now abnormal by any earlier standard,” Moynihan wrote. You can point to all sorts of ways in which this redefinition of deviancy has also been the story of our politics over the past 30 years, a story with a fully bipartisan set of villains. … Some people became desensitized by the never-ending assaults on what was once quaintly known as “human decency.” Others seemed to positively admire the comments as refreshing examples of personal authenticity and political incorrectness. Shameless rhetoric will always find a receptive audience with shameless people. Donald Trump’s was the greatest political strip-tease act in U.S. political history: the dirtier he got, the more skin he showed, the more his core supporters liked it.

Trump is reaping a lot of what others have sown – including, at some margins, the media itself. Those media organisations that get serious and play Trump with a straight bat can and will come out of this fight looking good. Other’s won’t.

*Reminds me of that great line in Legend when Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) says, “You won’t mind if I fight back, will you?”.