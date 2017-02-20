Wise words

Posted on 2:10 pm, February 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

The values of ordinary voters never were the social media values of Left environmentalism, feminist fundamentalism, asylum-seeker advocacy and anti-business hysteria. Voters may tolerate such enthusiasms, especially among the young, in times of prosperity, but in the low-wages growth post-GFC world they most of all want a ­better life for their children and their children’s children.

Chris Mitchell

This entry was posted in Australian Story. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Wise words

  1. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2302457, posted on February 20, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    And yet the ABC Left and the Sky News Right continue to give these populist wreckers platforms every day to spout nonsense that is making our nation poorer.

    Media leadership is required to tell voters what policies are needed to make our country more prosperous. Some will be worse off in the short-term.

    For those who haven’t read it, Mitchell’s article is a pleading for voters to continue to trust their betters in the MSM. We are too stupid to figure it out. We need Chris Mitchell and Paul Kelly to tell us.

    Spare me.

  2. Helen
    #2302459, posted on February 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    The values of Left environmentalists, feminists, asylum-seeker advocates and people who are suspicious of big business are exactly the same – the desire for a better life for their children and their children’s children, and as in the case for asylum seeker advocacy, for other people’s children as well.

    It’s just that they have different views on how to achieve this. It’s a pity that this common ground could not be used as platform for communication about the best ways (there is more than one) to do it, and for a co-operative approach. The current name-calling stand-off in political views is a not achieving what we all claim to want – a better life for our children; in fact it’s just making matters worse for future generations.

  3. J.H.
    #2302461, posted on February 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    So when Australians react to and criticize bad immigration policy, not only are we “Racists”, we are now “Popularists” too?

    When populations react to bad government….. It’s now the people’s fault, not the political establishments fault?

    This seems to be a very unfair position to subscribe to if you ask me. Blaming the victim of tyranny, for reacting to tyranny.

    The political establishment was supposed to have “better sense”. To be more educated, better informed, tolerant, patient, etc….. But it is the masses who have to be all of this and more.

    The masses have to be passive in the face of theft, aggression and corruption?

    I think the political class ask to much of their citizenry….. while the citizenry don’t demand enough answers from their political class.

    …. But that’s me.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *