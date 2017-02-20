Wise words

The values of ordinary voters never were the social media values of Left environmentalism, feminist fundamentalism, asylum-seeker advocacy and anti-business hysteria. Voters may tolerate such enthusiasms, especially among the young, in times of prosperity, but in the low-wages growth post-GFC world they most of all want a better life for their children and their children’s children.
The Keynesian story would lead one to expect a recovery to consist of workers returning to the jobs that they held prior to the recession. That is not what happened after the Great Depression. It is not what has happened in recent recessions in the U.S., particularly the one that ended in 2009.— Arnold Kling
For those who haven’t read it, Mitchell’s article is a pleading for voters to continue to trust their betters in the MSM. We are too stupid to figure it out. We need Chris Mitchell and Paul Kelly to tell us.
Spare me.
The values of Left environmentalists, feminists, asylum-seeker advocates and people who are suspicious of big business are exactly the same – the desire for a better life for their children and their children’s children, and as in the case for asylum seeker advocacy, for other people’s children as well.
It’s just that they have different views on how to achieve this. It’s a pity that this common ground could not be used as platform for communication about the best ways (there is more than one) to do it, and for a co-operative approach. The current name-calling stand-off in political views is a not achieving what we all claim to want – a better life for our children; in fact it’s just making matters worse for future generations.
So when Australians react to and criticize bad immigration policy, not only are we “Racists”, we are now “Popularists” too?
When populations react to bad government….. It’s now the people’s fault, not the political establishments fault?
This seems to be a very unfair position to subscribe to if you ask me. Blaming the victim of tyranny, for reacting to tyranny.
The political establishment was supposed to have “better sense”. To be more educated, better informed, tolerant, patient, etc….. But it is the masses who have to be all of this and more.
The masses have to be passive in the face of theft, aggression and corruption?
I think the political class ask to much of their citizenry….. while the citizenry don’t demand enough answers from their political class.
…. But that’s me.