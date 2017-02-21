It is the end of times (or something)

Two op-eds have caught my eye today.
The first by Gideon Rachman of the Financial Times and reproduced in the AFR:
The idea that the middle-class and the young will always be the most stalwart supporters of democracy is also looking increasingly rocky.
The erosion of democratic values in the west was outlined last year in a much-discussed article by the academics Roberto Foa and Yascha Mounk, writing before the election of Donald Trump. The article highlighted the rise of anti-democratic sentiments in both the US and Europe.
Rachman describes democracy in broad terms – so not just regular election, but including the norms of western civilisation like the rule of law and so on.
Joseph Schumpeter argued:
Lawless violence the bourgeois stratum may accept or even applaud when thoroughly roused or frightened, but only temporarily.
Western values are being eroded because we have failed to practice those values. For a generation (or more) we have become accustomed to being frightened. Our governments have made full use of “the crisis” to introduce draconian legislation, to give itself greater powers to “protect” us from danger. The routine reversal of the onus of proof, the removal of the right to silence, the expansion of the administrative state, etc. etc. are all mechanisms whereby our own democratic institutions have undermined their own legitimacy. If our own institutions do not practice and uphold our own values why are we surprised to see them eroding.
That brings me to the second op-ed; Bret Stephens writing in the WSJ:
There was a time when the West knew what it was about. It did so because it thought about itself—often in freshman Western Civ classes. It understood that its moral foundations had been laid in Jerusalem; its philosophical ones in Athens; its legal ones in Rome. It treated with reverence concepts of reason and revelation, freedom and responsibility, whose contradictions it learned to harmonize and harness over time. It believed in the excellence of its music and literature, and in the superiority of its political ideals. It was not ashamed of its prosperity. If it was arrogant and sinful, as all civilizations are, it also had a tradition of remorse and doubt to temper its edges and broaden its horizons. It cultivated the virtue of skepticism while avoiding the temptation of cynicism.
And it believed all of this was worth defending—in classrooms and newspapers and statehouses and battlefields.
We’ve since raised generations to believe none of this, only to be shocked by the rise of anti-Western politics. If you want children to learn the values of a civilization that can immunize them from a Trump, a Le Pen or a Lavrov, you can start by teaching it.
I realise that it is becoming incresingly popular to blame our civilisational and cultural malaise on immigration and “peaceful invasion” and the like, but both of these arguments suggest that we should look to ourselves. These two authors are speaking in terms of Donald Trump’s election. One of them, at least – I think, sees his election as a cause of collapse, many around here see his election as the solution to collapse, while I think is is merely a symptom.
I’ll present again my termite analogy.
Our house – Western civilization – used to be strong and secure and able to withstand storm and tempest. However, over the last fifty years or so, Termites – Marxist/Regressives/Socialists/Communists – have set up active colonies inside our house. On the outside, the house appears strong and secure, its institutions are still in existence, everything appears to be operating as normal. However, the Termites have eaten away the strength of the house and what appears to be strong and secure, is in fact, an illusion. The illusion of a strong house is maintained only by the exterior paint. The thing is, the strong supporting timbers have been wholly eaten away, making the entire edifice weak and fragile and prone to collapse when storm and tempest hits. Sadly, the storm – Islam – is now battering the weakened house and critical parts of the house are starting to collapse and fall. The house needs urgent repairs in order to be made strong, but it would be a foolish homeowner to call in the builder and the carpenter whilst the Termite colonies are still active within the house. Enter Trump. Trump is neither a builder nor a carpenter. Those will come after him. What Trump is, is the Exterminator. The presence of Trump is because of the presence of Termites. If the house wasn’t riddled with Termites, then there would be no need for an Exterminator.
Thus Trump is neither the cause, the solution or the symptom.
He is here because he needs to be here.
No one else possesses the skillset to be the Exterminator.
The cure is to be found where all this problem starts.
In our schools.
Leftism has control of education.
It is that simple.
No really.
It is.
“We’ve since raised generations to believe none of this …”. This seriously understates the problem.
The problem isn’t the lack of teaching of the West’s virtues and magnificent (albeit flawed) history. The problem is teaching (in schools and universities, but also in the mass media) that the West and Westerners are uniquely evil: the only people truly responsible for genocides, slavery, environmental degradation, etc, etc.
If you were actually to believe that poisonous propaganda from the hard left, of course you’d hate the West.
Oh please. Bret Stephens just can’t help himself, can he?
It would have been far more appropriate to say “If you want children to learn the values of a civilization that can immunize them from an Obama, a Trudeau or a Merkel …”
But no. Stephens puts the grand argument and then fails to name the most guilty parties – namely, the left-wing subjectivists whose mission it is to destroy Western civilisation.
What a total knucklehead.
There’s so much that could be said about this topic, for example Conquest’s 2nd Law and the Gramsci ‘long march through the institutions’. In both those cases the disease is leftism, which is intolerant of debate, other views and of opposition.
But the point I will make now is a narrow one about the European Union. The citizens in the EU quite like it. They like that they can travel from Belgium to Romania without going through half a dozen sets of customs. They like that their money isn’t eroded (especially Club Med EU citizens). They’re prepared to put up with high taxes for the safety and convenience.
Which is the problem. The Left have totally captured the political infrastructure of the EU and have used it to push their wheelbarrows. Greenery, which is skyrocketing living costs. Muzzo immigration which is rendering chunks of major cities like Paris too dangerous to enter and is forcing things like a security wall around the Eiffel Tower.
The EU would not be failing if they had controlled the border as we do, deterring muslim immigration, and if they had gotten their finances in order. It would help if they also booted the Greens, but the first two policy issues are exactly why the EU is currently collapsing.
If the EU had simply controlled its border to exclude Islam, and had gotten their finances in order, there would’ve been no Brexit, and no threatened exits of France, Netherlands, Italy and Greece.
The same problem here. When the Left get in they always try to bring in their religiously dogmatic Marxism-derived destructive policies. If they could jettison them and govern like Bob Hawke we’d not be in such strife here in Australia.
Trump is certainly a symptom of the problem; whether he is the solution remains to be seen. This author appears to present a false dichotomy: trump is the symptom or the solution. He could well be a symptom and a solution.
Our governments have made full use of “the crisis” to introduce draconian legislation, to give itself greater powers to “protect” us from danger.
But only after all the individual citizens’ defences, those applied by individuals (or jointly/severally with others) have been removed. The disease started to set in a long time ago, and the handmaidens/midwives of this fabian plague has been a large section of the media, who still try to set the agendum on a daily basis. Their methods are now being attacked, rather late in the life-cycle of the western democracy.
The point Bruce of Newcastle makes is a very good one.
I doubt anyone could better that entire comment.
You start by changing the zeitgeist of the universities.
The best way to do this is for Governments to withdraw funding from any publically funded university that fails to teach the principles of the Enlightenment, fails to provide freedom of speech for all, fails to uphold the virtues and traditions of Western Civilization, fails to teach proper history etc.
Withdraw funding and they will soon come to their senses.
I thought, until the last line, that the writing was referring to the development of cultural marxism and it’s effect of denying any valuable form of historic democracy – globalism not nationalism.
So this is how one (such as the authors) can demonstrate careful analysis and yet arrive at the reverse ( and wrong) conclusion.
I think the growth of the mega city (> 1 million) has lead to the actual loss of a national identity. Things have been increasingly regulated and done for the resident of the large city. They have become increasingly dependent for their daily bread on a highly controlled environment = the erosion of democracy in a manner which has each increment written off as a must be. Eventually desensitization leads to acceptance without rigour being applied except by the contrarians.
The EU would not be failing if they had controlled the border as we do,
Just be thankful for the deep,blue sea.
With a shared border, our zealots would soon have a Trojan horse or two inside the gates.
The 50,000 illegals under Labor would have been little more than forward scouts…
OK, so there’s an advantage to believing that your own culture is worth defending. Fair ’nuff.
Hmmm, but seems to me that Le Pen is the one calling for her culture to be respected and defended, while her opponent is claiming that any culture is as good as any other and there’s nothing to defend. Am I missing something, or does this conclusion completely contradict the original premise?
Who would be more similar to a Churchill style leader: Trump or Obama?
Why do we need to “immunize” our children against people who stand up for the very same values that Bret Stephens just a moment before thought were important and worth defending?
BTW, what does Sergey Lavrov have to do with this at any rate? He must be the token “bad Russian” to throw some dark light on Trump and Le Pen, or some such shallow media device. Does this guy take me to be an idiot? I think yes he does.
Some good points in the comments.
I think of Trump as a reset button, perhaps one step away from resorting to the second amendment being relied on. At least the US has the 2nd amendment. It maybe a brilliant reminder and allow a trump to come to the fore. (where’s our trump).
The media is little more than a face of the machinations of power.
I agree. But the underlying problem is that hardly anyone on the right wants to go into education. The lefties control the sector because very few conservatives or classical liberals or libertarians become school teachers. A slightly higher proportion become university lecturers, like the folks who run this blog, but still very much a minority.
In the years I’ve been lurking here, I recall maybe one or two people identifying as teachers. Most people on the right stand around saying someone (but not me) should teach our kids better.
Is it the low social status? Is it the view that teaching is only for those who can’t achieve in the real world? Is it the money? I’m not arguing for more money — lord knows, education budgets are bloated enough as it is — but whatever the reason, the right has only ourselves to blame.
I dunno, Master Member at Liberty Classroom costs you five hundred bucks.
Lasts a lifetime, cheaper than unionized teachers and you probably learn more as well.
…the only people truly responsible for genocides, slavery, environmental degradation, etc, etc.
There is much to be ashamed of in the West’s association with slavery, and I am always perfectly willing to admit so when some Lefty wants to rub our collective noses in it – as if I’m somehow responsible for slavery myself.
But then I point out to them: slavery still goes on, especially in the Islamic world. It’s widespread throughout history, and it’s widespread today. Yet of all the civilisations in history that have practiced slavery, only the West has taken it upon itself to stamp it out in its territories.
Get on the side (I tell them) of the only civilisation in history that has done something about it, and has done so because slavery was a direct affront to its ideals and its picture of humanity.
That tends to shut them up.
Piett,
Well said. The right are generally more focused on their own enterprise. For the past couple of decades I’ve been involved in property rights groups (from self interest beginnings) . It’s very hard to get people alerted to what awaits them until it’s too late. I expect the IPA has the same issues. I do run into John Hyde from time to time, a true warrior for the cause.
Exactly…
Immunise them from Trump and Le Pen? What about immunising them from tyrants like Juncker? Or immunising them from rampant populists like Obama. Or Turnbull, Rudd, Gillard? Cretins like Clinton who loves donations and OPM. Or immunise them from demagogues like Merkel or Blair.
The laugh is that Trump maintains he is saving people from servility brought on by Obama and Clinton. Farage simply wanted British sovereignty returned. Le Pen wants to lead France, not a united Europe run by totalitarian bureacrats and elites.
The other funny thing is that the fascist impulse is more from the left and is contextualised by the actions of Obama and the EU elites. Mussolini would have been proud of them.