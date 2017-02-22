2000AD is 40 years old.

10 Responses to 2000AD is 40 years old.

  1. Combine Dave
    #2305332, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I only recognize Dredd and Judge Death.

    Sad.

  2. T Bull
    #2305337, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I was corrected the other day by my son who attends our local High School. AD has been replaced by CE.
    Common Era.

    Another sigh.

  3. Baldrick
    #2305343, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Please tell me you have the original Space Spinner from issue 1 Doomie.

  4. classical_hero
    #2305347, posted on February 23, 2017 at 8:10 am

    The year 2000 was only 17 years ago. :p

  5. thefrolickingmole
    #2305430, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Huzzah, will be renewing my subscription shortly.
    Is it a good thing I can name about 95% of the people pictured?

    Im still hanging out for some more Devlin Waugh.

  6. RobK
    #2305558, posted on February 23, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    I must live in a cultural vacuum. I know none of the characters and have little desire to indulge. Now if you’d put some characters from Asterex the Gaul (and his anti authoritarian mates) up there I’d be reminiscing to my primary and early highschool days in the school library.

  8. Walter Plinge
    #2305750, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Too modern for me. Now if we were talking about The Eagle and Dan Dare…

  9. Walter Plinge
    #2305753, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Maybe of the topic – maybe not:
    http://click1.e.conservativetribune.com/cchljkvgrckfjklsfghtkfktkhfhqzpvqvcmhlzppmgjp_sjvlspllm.html

    A friend in the US tells me Silicon Valley is on the way out. The hi-tech centre of the US these days is Austin, TX.

  10. Sinclair Davidson
    #2305770, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Please tell me you have the original Space Spinner from issue 1 Doomie.

    Alas – no.

    Worse – when I migrated to Australia I left my comic collection in South Africa (and my vinyl records too).

