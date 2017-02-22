But, but, but … peer review.

Dick Puddlecote draws our attention to a very amusing editorial in Tobacco Control.

Despite careful review and selection procedures, no journal can guarantee that everything published is accurate, or that all readers will agree with the authors’ interpretation of findings.

Really? So the peer review process at Tobacco Control does what exactly?

While the editors make decisions about what is and is not published in this forum, these decisions are made with expert advice and balancing many factors-–—including research quality, contributions to the field, innovation, international impact and policy relevance.

Let me interpret that:

While the editors make decisions about what is and is not published in this forum, these decisions are made with expert advice and balancing many factors-–—including research quality, contributions to the field, innovation, international impact and policy relevance conforming with our pre-conceived biases.

Moving along.

Recent comments posted on some personal blogs impugn the objectivity of Tobacco Control and its reviewers, questioning our motives and the veracity of peer review.

No! Shocking. Do these people have no shame? Oh, wait. Not just on blogs, but whole working papers too.

The whole editorial is the most amazing read – turns out it’s not the editors fault that the journal has poor and sloppy research articles; its the authors’ and the reviewers’ fault. Small wonder they can’t get reviewers.