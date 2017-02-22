Can you repeat the following with a straight face

Writing for the Inner Sydney Morning Herald, Mark Kenny “opines” on the Labor left proposal for a “Buffett Rule”.
What is Kenny drinking or smoking when he writes :
Should Labor embrace the idea (of a Buffett rule), it will win plaudits but put at risk its hard-won reputation as pro-aspirational, pro-wealth accumulation, pro-business.
If Labor ever had such a “hard-won reputation”, Labor surrendered it in 1991. To claim that the party of carbon tax, mining tax, pink batts, school halls, BER, $900 cheques dropped from the sky, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Wayne Swan, Kim Carr is pro-aspirational, pro-wealth accumulation, pro-business is just delusional. Pro-business. Are you kidding me?
With regard to a “Buffett Rule”, perhaps it should be explained better. IT is a super tax on those poor sops who can’t structure their affairs to reflect their earnings as capital rather than income, should be tax at a higher rate. Because this is what the avuncular Buffett does.
What seems long forgotten in the Hawke-Keating-Labor legacy that was fiscally responsible was the work done on structural reform and spending reform. The work to get government spending well under the current 26% of GDP and much closer to 22. The only reforms proposed by the LAG coalition (Labor and Green), and honestly the LNP coalition, is tax more and spend more. That’s not reform.
Clearly Kenny’s definition of the word “reputation” must be misunderstood because if Labor has a reputation of being pro-aspirational, pro-wealth accumulation, pro-business then Kenny has a reputation of being a balanced and brilliant commentator. Not!
“Inner Sydney Moaning Herald”, please.
LAG coalition (Labor and Green)
How about the Green And Labor And Hangers-on coalition?
He is quite right.
Their crony socialist labor party is all about aspirational aristocracies, massive wealth generation and all advantages for big business.
For the right sort that occupy their inner, tax-subsidised, tax-rorting, corrupt, criminal sponsored, pay-for-play economy.
The proles, not so much.
Everybody that their mark kenny knows could well be shovelling in the riches of crony socialism, he probably has never eaten a meal with a Trump voter, but with luck, one or more of them has spat in his exclusive fine dining meal before serving it up to his table.
I wonder how many of these are ‘pro aspirational, pro business and pro wealth creation’:
https://themarcusreview.com/2016/05/03/what-did-we-get-for-our-400-billion-loan/
Pro-aspirational – yes, if you happen to be a second- or third-generation ALP-ABC luvvie hanger-on who wants federal funding for their audaciously avant-garde nudist-coffee-haircuts-organic-free-range-internet-cafe, or perhaps pre-selection in a safe Labor seat upon leaving high school.
Pro-business – yes, see above, and also if your idea of ‘business’ involves being sustained by corporate welfare and/or direct government grants, eg. Therese Rein’s business.
Pro-wealth creation – yes, if you happen to be Michael Williamson, Craig Thomson, or Graeme Richardson. Plenty of wealth creation happened there, mostly out of thin air.
So I think they use these words, but, as Inigo Montoya reminds us, they do not mean what they think they mean.
It just Mark Kenny (in the bubble) gettign backgrounded by LAbor MPs (in the bubble). Results in an insightful piece of twaddle.
I think Labor actually think they are pro-business, however. If you’re in they business go getting and exploiting government created rents, then maybe they are?
Like animals who are sick,Kenny needs to be put down.
Sometimes, inadvertently, Labor do become pro-business. One example is Julia Gillard upon becoming PM wanted Wayne Swan’s mining tax mess cleared up. The huge LNG projects, which should have been supplying the nation with rivers of tax revenue, like Qatar, got lumped in with the PRRT, and consequently there won’t be any tax revenue for at least three decades.
Dumb as rocks.
Da rich will take their finances off-shore so quick that a SR-71 wouldn’t be able to keep up.
It will be awesomely revenue negative, since their business interests will domicile elsewhere too.
Sorry, it’s impossible to keep a straight face when you find internal contradictions like this:
and
Please, Fairfax, move him from finance (where he’s wasted) to entertainment!
Smart people like Warren have foundations which buy from smart people who sell back to smart people who invest with smart people who buy from smart…
Anyway, just don’t die rich. It’s dishonourable. Die with a rich foundation.
Tim Neilson #2304479, posted on February 22, 2017, at 12:14 pm
Or Coalition of Labor And Greens = CLAG that gums up the works, or for the thieves that stick together…
I think in Richo’s case the wealth creation may have necessitated some significant rogue carbon emissions.
Oh yes indeed.
The quality j’ism purveyor and myself hold very different opinions of what constitutes a “fair share” in respect of individuals having their earnings and wealth thieved by the government.
I’ve got clients with very high net worth > $20 million.
Yet they seem to have a taxable income of $180,000 every year.
It’s the PAYG / Payment Summary / salary earning idiots that will end up paying this tax.
The Oxford Living Dictionary has two definitions both of which are extremely apt to describe Labor and the Greens. Given that we were established by a bunch of old lags then I like the second one but the first works well.
1. Verb. Fail to keep up with another or others in movement or development.
2. British informal. A person who has been frequently convicted and sent to prison.
Great description
Mark Kenny is right off the reservation with this piece. It’s pretty clear that the current Labor leadership had nothing to do with this public floating of the “Buffett tax” idea: it has been put forward by Labor in an effort to undermine Shorten and Bowen and lift the prospects of the media’s darling, the incurably lightweight Albo.
That said, some sort of light touch limit per taxpayer on the amount of deductions that can be made from wage and salary earnings would potentially be a more sensible (and far more equitable) way of increasing taxes than the Turnbull superannuation so-called reforms or, in particular, Labor’s stupid negative gearing/CGT policy.
But it looks to me like the $2.5 billion per annum additional revenue estimate produced by the NATSEM model is based on an assumption of higher-earning taxpayers being allowed no deductions for anything whatsoever. And presumably the idea is to put it all straight into the hands of welfare recipients.
Sigh…No wonder the left side of politics is in such a massive decline throughout the developed world.
“Should Labor embrace the idea (of a Buffett rule), it will win plaudits but put at risk its hard-won reputation as pro-aspirational, pro-wealth accumulation, pro-business.” – i.e. it could upset well-heeled True Believers who thought they were OK because the proposed changes to negative gearing and CGT are to be prospective – a Buffet tax might make things a bit complicated.
A key plank of the leftist project is to write history, and rewrite it, according to their own narrative. This is history in the making.
In 50 years time, if they survive, some Leftist student will dig out this sort of article as evidence that the Party was pro aspirational, blah blah blah. Mark Kenny will be cited as a respected and influential observer.
How do they put it…”its true if you believe it”. If it keeps getting repeated, they start to believe it.
Isn’t Mark Kenny the moron who tried to goad Mr Abbott into punching his lights out during a Canberra ambush? What a pity that Mr Abbott was able to restrain himself….or was it?
He should’ve thrown a punch
I misread this and thought it was a buffet rule, eg. don’t pinch all the prawns on your first trip to the seafood section.
That was Mark Riley. But they all look and sound the same, lefties.