Can you repeat the following with a straight face

Writing for the Inner Sydney Morning Herald, Mark Kenny “opines” on the Labor left proposal for a “Buffett Rule”.

What is Kenny drinking or smoking when he writes :

Should Labor embrace the idea (of a Buffett rule), it will win plaudits but put at risk its hard-won reputation as pro-aspirational, pro-wealth accumulation, pro-business.

If Labor ever had such a “hard-won reputation”, Labor surrendered it in 1991. To claim that the party of carbon tax, mining tax, pink batts, school halls, BER, $900 cheques dropped from the sky, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Wayne Swan, Kim Carr is pro-aspirational, pro-wealth accumulation, pro-business is just delusional. Pro-business. Are you kidding me?

With regard to a “Buffett Rule”, perhaps it should be explained better. IT is a super tax on those poor sops who can’t structure their affairs to reflect their earnings as capital rather than income, should be tax at a higher rate. Because this is what the avuncular Buffett does.

What seems long forgotten in the Hawke-Keating-Labor legacy that was fiscally responsible was the work done on structural reform and spending reform. The work to get government spending well under the current 26% of GDP and much closer to 22. The only reforms proposed by the LAG coalition (Labor and Green), and honestly the LNP coalition, is tax more and spend more. That’s not reform.

Clearly Kenny’s definition of the word “reputation” must be misunderstood because if Labor has a reputation of being pro-aspirational, pro-wealth accumulation, pro-business then Kenny has a reputation of being a balanced and brilliant commentator. Not!