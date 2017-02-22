Another day and anther bunch of do-gooder tax-seeking statists arguing that a tax will make the world a wonderful and safe place. This time it is an obesity tax.
WHEN two out of three Australian adults and one in four children are overweight or obese, it’s clear we have a problem.
Note the lack of a clear definition – actually any definition – of what constitutes “obesity”. Just that about 66 per cent of the population have it.
Luckily there is a cure. No. Not more exercise and less eating – but a tax.
We modelled the effects of adding a tax to foods based on saturated fat, salt and sugar content, adding a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages and subsidising fruits and vegetables.
Of course you did. It’s not that I’m opposed to modelling, but I do so prefer actual empirical analysis of real world situations. Like the introduction of the GST, for example. Anyway – moving along – what did the modelling find?
We found that a carefully designed package of taxes and subsidies could have a clear health benefit for Australians — an extra 2.1 healthy years of life for every 100 Australians. The impact on household food expenditure would be less than 1 per cent.
It would also free as much as $3.4 billion in healthcare expenditure over the remaining life of all Australians alive in 2010.
Alright people – contain your excitement.
Note the unusual turn of phrase: “an extra 2.1 healthy years of life for every 100 Australians” and ” as much as $3.4 billion in healthcare expenditure over the remaining life of all Australians alive in 2010“.
So how many years of extra life is that? Hard to actually work out – is it 2.1 years per 100 Australians, like we have to share it? I’m happy to be corrected in the thread, but I reckon that is about one week each. Perhaps it is 23 million Australians divided by 100 and then multiplied by 2.1. If that is the calculation then the population will live in total (and in their model) for 483,000 years longer than before the tax. On average that still turns out to be a week each.
How much money are we saving? Now note – our do-gooder friends never ever say, “We could reduce the health budget by 3.4 billion per annum and cut taxes for those healthy eat less and exercise more types who are doing the right thing by the government.” Oh no. How I understand this statement is that they have used 2010 as their base year. There are a number of Australians alive in that year (say 23 million) and they all have a finite of years to live. So the model defines a total number of living years (maybe they call it years of life). So lets guesstimate that number: 23 million people by (say) 45 years. So that works out to 1,035,000,000 years of life in the model. The tax saves $3.4 billion over 1.035 billion years of life. (If you don’t like the 45 year expected life span substitute another number).
In English – you are being asked to pay a tax that will, on average, save the health budget $3.29 over the remainder of your expected life. Not $3.29 per year, but over the remainder of your life.
Hardly seems worth it.
Who needs a sugar tax when you have Social Justice Electricity, look how it helped coke in Mainland Tasmania
Said it before and will say it again – if your only solution to a perceived problem is to ban or tax something, then you’ve either run out of ideas, or never had any in the first place.
So in the meantime, kindly STFU.
Yep, best that we do nothing to stop the increasing rates of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay that we are seeing here in Australia, and replicated in many countries around the world.
Interestingly, Philadelphia introduced a soft drink tax about 6 weeks ago, and already reports are that sales are down 50%.
It’s not really about anything other than raising revenue to cover bloated public sector spending. And, if you argue against the tax proposal, it must be because you a shill for Big Sugar or Big Fat with no morals and a shameful disregard for the health of working families. Geddit?
Your questions/speculative interpretations are very sharp and to the point, Sinc.
It is interesting too that the authors claim to have estimated a low-looking aggregate impact on household food spending, but apparently offer no distributional allocation of that increased expenditure to poor cf rich households. We can be fairly sure the distributional impact will be significantly regressive, which would normally have social justice warriors up in arms. However in this case, the virtue signalling and put down of lower income households’ consumption patterns will doubtless assuage redistributional guilt.
We can surely expect answers/comment/corrections from the authors in the light of your attempted explication of their work?
What’s the bet there is no quantitive questioning of their estimates in the MSM, but merely credulous repetition of their claims from the high tax lobby.
Yes, it’s simple; eat less, exercise more.
The most Lefty person I know is obsessed with the obesity thing – other peoples’ weight; if I had a dollar for every time she’s announced that she has never bought a chocolate bar in her life . . . . . .
How many years of extra life?
Lots of people are living too long, as it is; dragging out old age.
There’s been a glut of these ‘sin tax’ pieces coming out recently. I commented on one from the ABC a couple of days ago. Anyway…
These pieces always refer to ‘overweight or obese’ to make the situation appear worse than it is. Of the ‘overweight or obese’, most are overweight and some only slightly.
Further, studies have fairly consistently found people who are slightly overweight have better outcomes from health problems than people who are the recommended weight or under.
But there are standard definitions of ‘overweight’ and ‘obese’ that are used in these studies but they are usually based on the somewhat problematic BMI. Going by BMI, many top athletes, at their peak, are overweight, if not actually obese.
Sinclair
You also need to investigate costs behind the ‘new phenomena’ Point of Care (PoC) for likely subsidised funding reasons behind the multitude of pathology tests behind the OBESITY epidemic.
Obesity due to ??? and the plethora of cronies that will add PoC machinery AND IT installation+bandwidths, databases, techies, help-desks, quality control and consumables. And grants for academics. Based on the ‘evidence of these PoC machinery and ‘new’ IT installations.
A whole industry missed here 🙂
And amongst minority groups you may discover…………..
Probably a Hawthorne Effect, tell me in 12 months what has happened,
Recently the price of energy drinks increased, our student’s have not reduced their consumption yet sales have fallen. How do you reconcile the two factual and contradictory statements ? Our local supermarket is moving the energy drinks and chocolates to the front of the store, and directly in view of the Service desk, will have one person on that side of the desk before & after school. I will allow you to connect the dots
Yep, best that we do nothing to stop the increasing rates of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay that we are seeing here in Australia, and replicated in many countries around the world.
Yep, best that we do nothing to stop the increasing rates of fat assed obesity, inherited diabetes and fluoride free tooth decay that we are seeing through an ultra powerful microscope here in Australia, and replicated without a microscope, or any scope, in many countries around the world including those countries where toothpaste and toothbrushes are as rare as rocking horse shit and fat assed obesity is, in such cases, in the eye of the beholder.
The obvious solution to obesity isn’t a sugar tax but .. remove it from the list of applicables for the “rorters” pension .. then again removing all but genuine disabilities from the “rorters” list would, probably, bring the budget back into surplus verrrry quickly ………. how’s that for “agile & innovative Prez Trumble? .. ‘course you’ll lose around 500 000 votes but when your shedding them as fast as you are, what’s another 500 000 .. go for it! You know you want too…..!”
Which will be more than offset by the $450 for the extra pension for that week.
No, “WE” don’t have a problem, the fat fucks who have been stuffing their faces have a problem, I do not.
You’re interpreting this wrong.
Remember — absence of a tax is expenditure.
A sugar/fat/fun tax is a savings.
Health expenditure savings are a distraction.
Soon it’ll be illegal to cultivate sugar cane
eg for a very very small sample of people who are able to monitor their diabetes due to self-interest
You can do it without lancets
Fineprint: Software required, NOT hardware
So imagine the costs of full blood PoC testing with 20 or so tests and required parameters ………………. for each and every GP, speciaist-typevisit where there is no/little exchange of information across pathology/PoC companies.
Lipids, electrolytes, renal function, liver, etc etc etc. And done for those that have no interest in reducing weight or improving cardio status etc. Or taking medications as prescribed. 🙁
Whilst in primary school during the 60s, my teacher informed the class about a scientific study that found a person’s life shortened by one day for every passionate kiss they had. To her credit she used it as a basis for discussion as to the usefulness of such a study. It made an impression on me. I wonder if kids would get the same today.
Aaaaand then we all live longer and clog up the hospital beds and … euthanasia … except that we also don’t want to allow suicide …
So we have yet another contradictory set of policies: one trying to get us to live forever, one trying to kill us off legally, and one trying to stop people killing themselves.
Go figure.
The “Demolition man” looks more and more like the reality (apart from the non-violence stuff).
How about giving discounts on Medicare levy and private health fees for people who have normal weight, blood pressure, sugar levels etc? Centrelink receivers could get a discount on medical fees (if they pay any) if they have the above medical attributes.
Would these be the same “health authorities and experts” who preside over an enormous annual butcher’s bill of “medical misadventure”?
There is a vast herd of bureaucrats pulling down salaries that look like ISD phone numbers, but who cannot “regulate” themselves and their “mates” to the point where the peasants can have some confidence that the treatments they are receiving are actually appropriate AND may be of some benefit, and that they will not be struck down by a crippling or lethal “secondary infection” whilst incarcerated in “hospitals”.
No, “WE” don’t have a problem, the fat fucks who have been stuffing their faces have a problem, I do not.
True to an extent Mr Rusty but dweezy has identified the problem that “we” really do have – that contracting the Fat Turd Virus is a pathway to the DSP (not to mention the socialised healthcare).
The tax would need to be massive to have any meaningful effect. I suspect that the current prices of the junk food and soft drinks available at supermarkets and multinational fast food outlets, represent an all-time low cost per kilojoule for nourishment (probably not quite the right word).
You could double the cost of everything sold at Macca’s and KFC and Dominos and most people, even pensioners and beneficiaries, could still afford to eat there fairly regularly.
On the whole, it’s a good thing: nobody now has any reason to starve in Australia, the food is generally disease- and contaminant-free, there is an ever-increasing supply of wonder drugs available to counteract the cardiovascular and other negative effects of lifelong over-consumption of carbohydrates (which, along with inactivity, represent the nub of the problem: you can largely forget about fat, salt and sugar).
Humans are mostly rational beings: when food was scarce and needed much physical exertion to obtain, people were thin and fit. Today, people in the developed world can be lazy fat slobs and still have plenty to eat. They certainly don’t have to be lazy fat slobs, but it’s a matter of choice.
I don’t care as long as I’m not forced to sit between two of them in an plane seat!!
I wonder if, you know, people stocked up on soft drinks before the tax came into effect?
Sugar is a carbohydrate. It just comes in lots of different forms, and it is added to and hidden in lots of processed foods in those forms. This includes hamburger buns, by the way, which is why they are so DEEElicious.
Anything ending in ‘-ose’ is usually a sugar.
It’s also a naturally occurring product in many foods that aren’t processed, and it seems to do less harm when you eat it in its naturally occurring forms.
They are saying that Australians are fat? How dare they. That is fat shaming, and it is unacceptable. It is a violation of section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act.
Sales where? Have they canvassed every single outlet that sells the stuff? Is it a tax on the bottled stuff, or on the cupfuls sold by fast food outlets? How is the tax applied – at point of sale, or at wholesale point?
How much does it cost to administer this tax?
Have the prices been jacked up simply to accommodate the tax? or have crafty vendors hiked them way beyond the additional cost so that they can make some extra money and blame the tax?
Dont they subsidise sugar there as well? Are we to subsidise at point of manufacture and then tax at point of sale now?
Would also save the reef. Don’t forget that.
Sinc, the article you link to (Dr Novak’s) has a troubling conclusion. In it she states:
This appears after documenting Meg Lees suggestion that the GST would result in a situation where fresh food would be cheaper and fast food more expensive and the empirical results of this change were that consumption of fast food actually increased. Surely we don’t believe that the demand and cross-price elasticity of fast food is zero or even positive.
A tax on sugar – in other words, on cheap, plentiful, processed foods – is just another tax on the poor. On people who can’t afford aragula or organic, hand-fed chicken raised on a special farm somewhere in Unicorn Valley.
Politicians are always claiming they are in it for the poorer Australians and the battlers.
Why, then, do they keep raising or introducing taxes that hurt the poor more than anyone else?
Philadelphia’s Soda Sellers Say Tax Has Reduced Sales by as Much as 50%:
Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to implement a soft-drink tax when it approved a levy of 1.5 cents per ounce on sweetened beverages in June, almost doubling the price of 12 packs of cans and two-liter bottles. A 12-pack of cans for $2.99 is subject to a $2.16 tax. A $1.89 single-serve 20-ounce bottle, on the other hand, is only 30 cents more expensive now.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-17/philly-soda-sellers-say-tax-has-reduced-sales-by-as-much-as-50
I believe obesity is caused by a lack of exercise.
Hey lefties, If we didn’t have such high taxes on income, folk could afford to make healthier eating choiuces.
Besides we already have a 10% tax on all processed foods.
Completely wrong or close to completely. Exercise is maybe 10% of weight loss
Lack of exercise is usually the result of becoming fat, not the other way round. Exercise is almost useless for losing weight.
J-man – I’m not following your argument. Mikayla points to empirical evidence suggesting that a fat wouldn’t work. She hasn’t commented on why it fails.
You’d be wrong then stackja – the ‘calories in/calories out’ model of exercise and consumption has been widely discredited, although still holds sway. You can’t outrun a bad diet, and obesity is predominantly a problem of over-consumption of carbohydrates.
the same way our debt is caused by a lack of revenue
Monty……
This is your side of politics about to send you broke.
In my younger days carbohydrates were probably unknown.
Why not look at some of the real reasons people are getting fatter. Lack of education. Physical Education has been stripped down to a subject which can be run 1 semester a year in the public primary schools. Students “cannot” be forced to undertake PE as it may harm their self esteem if they are already overweight thus compounding the issue.
Home Economics or as it is known at my lads school, Food and Fabric, is only a 1 semester class in year 8. Barely teaches them how to cook anything, let alone making a food budget work.
On top of that, you have other issues like work life balances, lack of participation in sport due to employment issues, cost of childrens sport – I used to think playing District Cricket now known as Premier Cricket was expensive, Fees for my lad to play are $200 a year, compare that to some Soccer clubs where it is $500 a year, Ice Hockey is $400 a year, Inline Hockey was $180 a season with 2 seasons a year, Basketball is around $400, all for the top levels of junior sport. Even some of the lower levels are expensive too.
So basically people are eating far too much of the wrong foods and not exercising enough for whatever reasons which creates this issue, it is not just sugar but most fast foods and many restaurant foods as well which have high calorific content and servings are just getting larger with for example, pub snitzels regularly covering the plate and chips.
To be totally honest, I was one of those people, eating crap and not moving enough and blew out to 135kg for someone who is 185 cm tall, I was huge, since retiring and getting off of the hypervigilism rollercoaster and being able to eat healthier meals more often along with less snacking and a bastard of a Personal trainer (my nephew) I have dropped down to 123 kgs and still dropping, losing 2 kilos a month. It can be done, just needs discipline in both what you put in your mouth and how much you move. On the positive side, I can now sleep without pain killers and lower back pain is just a faint memory along with the general pain from RSI and dicky knees. The only problem I can foresee is the huge cost in buying a new wardrobe as things are getting a bit loose on me.
I don’t know how old you are stackja, but carbohydrates have existed forever
Not sure if this happens in other capital cities but here in Perth I see a correlation with overweight over 40’s females and tattoos. Trust me when I say its just awful to stand behind these people in a line when all they wear is a sarong . Now I don’t mind a tattoo placed on the body of a nubile young lady but overweight and tattooed should fall under graffiti laws.
Debt is a lack of prudence. Like obesity.
It depends what you mean by ‘discredited’. Certainly, the physiology is more complex than a simple energy balance because genetics and personal history influence metabolism. But people who expend much more energy than the consume will lose weight.
Obesity in the modern western societies is a problem due to consuming more calories than are expended and it is now very commonly an excess of carbohydrates.
Exercise improves mood and self esteem, which in turn probably leads to better eating habits.
Sinc, that is my point. Surely something that every economist can agree on is that a tax WILL lower consumption. By stating figures of increased consumption of fast food under the application of a tax regime (GST in this case) it implies that the basic understandings of economics do not hold. Or to express the results from the perspective of fat tax proponents, “What would the consumption results have been if the GST had not been applied?” – Presumably, higher.
I am not implying Dr Novak does not understand this, rather that it is worded poorly and allows criticism of the analysis that may not be justified.
Bad grammar: ‘a fat (can work but) won’t’.
This proposed sugar tax reminds me of this quote by Hunter S. Thompson
Tax and outlaw all the pleasures in life, and what sort of life do you have? Certainly, you ‘may’ or ‘may not’ be granted a little extra time in the old age home, but along the way, one’s enjoyment is lessened – and what indeed is life, except to enjoy it.
As pointed out above, 6 weeks of data is meaningless.
I can only conclude from your use of the collective pronoun that you are obese. That’s your problem, Matt. Don’t try to collectivise responsibility for personal problems. Deal with it. It’s all about bio-mechanics, specifically the urge to contract the bicep in order to raise the hand to the mouth. Just stop it.
Yet I would be willing to bet that the majority of Aussies would love a sugar tax.
Certainly on talk back radio the majority want one.
Hunter S Thompson was very frail and had chronic health problems towards the end of his life, so much so that he killed himself at the age of 67. I don’t think I will take his advice on this subject.
(That’s not to say we should be taxing anything. Taxation is theft.)
I would have thought that every economist would agree that a tax would result in a behavioural change at some margin. A reduction in consumption is one such response. Substitution to other more dangerous forms of consumption is another.
Did you know that you can only drink a can of coke down to the bar code and you have had your recommended daily allowance.
Yeah nah. Some of the fittest blokes I’ve ever met ate like men possessed without putting on fat.
That being said, metabolism also has a lot to do with it. Eating heaps when you are young doesn’t have the same effect as doing the same when you are older. Older people also exercise less than young-uns so that probably exaggerates the weight gain as well.
Dweezy, over half the people on DSP are there because of drug addiction (legal and illegal) and/or depression. I doubt many of these people vote at all, let alone for LNP.
I agree, however, that would be measured as a reduction in consumption of the reference good. It also does not change my point that the conclusion rests on absolute outcomes with no consideration of the counterfactual.
An example of this is with saturated fat. It wasn’t taxed as such so far as I know, but its consumption was strongly discouraged. That led people to replace it with partially hydrogenated vegetable fats, which were full of trans fats, which were worse than saturated fat.
Dan, I agree. Economics is about making the unseen, seen.
Chris Snowdon has written much on this and the general response is that people switch to a different product but do not reduce consumption. And, not only is it regressive, people who diet carefully and exercise to stay fit still end up paying the ‘tax’.
Having large operational muscle bulk and a half-decent circulatory system automatically means greater resting calorie consumption.
These days Mrs MV and I lead similar, sedentary lives in our declining years. I am six feet tall, big boned, and if I look sideways at an apple slice at the bakers I put on weight. Mrs MV is five feet tall on tip toe, eats meals the same size as I have, and consumes vast quantities snacks in between. She is built like a carved matchstick.
Well we subsidise sugar and globally sugar and grains are subsidised. What happens? People get fat.
End the subsidies!
Good food – meat, fruit and vegetables receive so much less assistance.
There are studies that show that artificial sweeteners cause weight gain. People and lab rats who drink artificially sweetened soft drinks may get fatter than those who drink sugared ones. Some scientists speculated that the zero calorie artificial sweeteners cause the calorie-counting part of the brain to become miscalibrated, causing people to overeat.
It’s true in terms of physics that calories-in/calories-out is ultimately what matters, but in actual human beings, appetite is what regulates how much we eat in general. If appetite is over-stimulated, then we will over-eat.
So it’s quite possible that a tax on sugar would make people fatter.
End food subsidies and put a market price on healthcare.
I am over Taxes. But I would support airlines pricing their tickets based on the weight of passenger and baggage. That weight is the key determinant of fuel consumption and the overall cost of any flight. I am well above average weight, but my baggage is light, (the opposite in the case of my wife).
Whenever I suggest this I am told that you cant do that because its discrimination, but I guess taxes are not discriminatory.
MV;
I’m going to dob on you MV.
Unless you send me a 4litre slab of Double Choc ice cream.
Send it via the Doomlords address.
Probably people advocating for new taxes should be made to pay a tax so to deter them from doing so.
Sinclair,
I used to think, some lifetimes ago ((smile)), that notions of being taxed into slavery or Orwell’s 1984 were just “stories”.
In many if not most societies excess weight was a sign of ‘richness’ as in an abundance of food. In fact a sign of your personal richness is the ability to share with family, friends and neighbours and is part of the base of what we know as free trade.
I sometimes wonder when ‘1984’ will be looked back upon as some mythical utopia.
Perhaps Wells’ 1895 concept of the morlocks and the eloi in The Time Machine is not fiction!
You’re out of luck, Winston, Mrs MV likes the description.
Mind you, it’s not entirely accurate. There’s one area better described as “sculpted”.
Tends to make her look in danger of toppling over.
Besides the health benefits or otherwise, how about the poor small business owner who gets lumped being ‘taxman’ again as the point of sale…
FFS
Yeah but how much is it going to cost to administer this new system?
If you give me a billion dollars I’ll come up with something that will save you 500 million.
I think they’re looking at the wrong causes.
Study: Facebook Could Cause Obesity
As Cell Phone Use Goes Up, Good Health Goes Down
So under the same logic we should ban mobile phones and Facebook.
End food subsidies and put a market price on healthcare.
But that would increase the costs for all those children and adults who damage or wear out parts of their bodies whilst playing sport and exercising. Stop subsidies on sport
The Philly soda tax was incredibly badly done . It led to massive price rises because they imposed it on the wholesale level per ounce and were stunned when the costs were passed on.
They now have a situation where soft drink costs less than beer. And yes, beer sales have increased.
Ooooops
I mean soft drink costs more than beer.
What about a Fat Season, just like a Duck season but without the cammo?
You could simply fast walk up to your prey.
By the end of the season the FF will have either lost a few pounds or be stuffed over a mantle piece
I would have thought that every economist would agree that a tax would result in a behavioural change at some margin. A reduction in consumption is one such response. Substitution to other more dangerous forms of consumption is another.
Yes well that worked well with tobacco didn’t it, we have a huge black market for chop chop the crims are laughing all the way to the bank. Look at the GST it created the biggest cash market Australia has seen ,every tradie knocks off heaps of undeclared cash by giving at least 10% discount then they use it to renovate houses GST free and so it goes on. Every coffee shop restaurant you name it has a cash till that does not go through the books, no trace,
Maggie Thatch
#2304811, posted on February 22, 2017 at 4:45 pm
Like Roy & HG’s behavioural based anti-obesity program; “every time you see a fat kid, give them a boot up the date”.
Exercise is good for you.
(This was on at 7.30pm – suitable for kids – way back when).
What about a Fat Season, just like a Duck season but without the cammo?
You could simply fast walk up to your prey.
By the end of the season the FF will have either lost a few pounds or be stuffed over a mantle piece
Lol. What about an Ugly season or a Tosser season o ra Commie season , by Christ I think you are on to something here.
And this tobacco is often contaminated with mold and other toxic substances which are not so good for public health.
Talk about LOL.
This is a typical example of the ‘death panels’ argument proved right.
These abysmal people calling for a tax so as to assist the health budget are demonstrating clearly why government should be banned from interfering in the health industry. They want to reverse the relationship of the individual with the state into one where they can justify any power grab as supporting ‘society’ when what they really want is to forward an evil collectivist future.
WHo cares if people are fat? They are all still living longer and are far healthier than the thin people of the past.
These health fascists need to be put in prison and lose all free speech rights for 10 years, until they realise that collectivism is the one evil with which civilised people will not accept.
Yes. A tax lover’s tax.
That would work.
And this tobacco is often contaminated with mold and other toxic substances which are not so good for public health.
Exactly so what better reason for not increasing taxes on tobacco, we can save on healthcare Same goes for food it is better to have cheaper A grade food untaxed.
Likely to have the same unintended consequences as Rudd’s Alcopops Tax.
Five years after it was introduced ‘to save the kiddies from binge drinking’, the UQ School of Population Health found:
But it will raise revenue…
I keep getting invited to something called Candy Crush – I’ve never responded because I think it might be fattening.
I have to wonder where those who come up with an “obesity tax” got their basic education. Unbelievable!
they introduced a tax on sugar not soft drinks. Didnt some products more than double in price, including fresh juice?
A doubling of price would slow sales yes.
Everydody’s gettin fat except Momma Cass
Oh great mighty and incredibly handsome Doomlord, have you ever considered doing a “health advocacy” style report on how much a lifetime of organised sport costs the economy. I have posted many times the number of days lost @ work due to various reconstructive surgeries (hips, knees, elbows, ankles, shoulders) as well as corks and sprains as well as I am too battered and bruised to go to work on a Monday vs general illnesses. Then there is the cost to councils of maintaining sporting fields…
The philadelphia sugar tax is based purely on sugar. So a low cost item with high suger can have insanely high tax rates. Some things have gone up 100% even 300% in price.
Interestingly, they have exempt juice if its “100% juice” no matter what the sugar content.
Also even more bizarre – they are taxing artificial sweetener as its equivalent in sugar! So a coke zero, and a normal coke, both get hit with the same tax, even though one has basically zero calories.
And to make it even more asisine, practically anything they feel was subsituted for suger is still taxed as if it was sugar. So even zero calorie drinks are being taxed.
Its literally not about sugar, but about ‘natural’. basically unless its water for 100% fruit, then it will be taxed, no matter the caloric content. There is even a 0 calorie mineral water that is taxed even though its barely indistuguishable from ‘natural’ spring water.
Sorry Mr Davidson, but you have confused yourself with your own units. It should be obvious of course…. just divide the $3.29 billion by the population and you have the lifetime saving per person…. which is way higher than $3.20 you claim, because you have confused yourself with the units:
23m people * 45 years = 1.035m people-years.
$3.4b / 1.035m people-years = $3.29 / people years.
So for one persons life time:
45 years * 3.29dollars / people- years = $148.05 dollars / people.
(edit: in above 1.035m was meant to be 1,035m, or 1.035b)
Exercise and sport are in fact extremely bad for people.
I have long maintained this.
Oh, the sanity!
The common wisdom is that text messaging, e-mails, and video games are among the culprits that drive our sedentary society. We sit while we text one another, we sit while we send e-mails, and we sit while we play video games. We stand for a moment to stretch the tightness out of our legs from all that sitting, and then we sit some more.
At lunch I observed a bunch of O/S Chinese kids sitting at a table, ignoring each other, as each flicked through their mobiles. They stopped and gathered for a party selfie, with the usual “having a great time” hand signals. Then they went back to their mobiles and resumed ignoring each other.
If we didn’t have to pay so much tax on our fags we would have money left over for decent food for the kids, instead it’s Dominos every night.
As I understand it, when in the UK they introduced advertising guidelines for “junk food”, advertising for breast milk awareness was specifically excluded , as otherwise breast milk would be classed as “junk food” because of its sugar & fat content.