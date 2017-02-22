Kenneth Arrow 1921 – 2017

Posted on 2:33 pm, February 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

The famous post-war neo-classical economist Ken Arrow has passed away at the age of 95.

    #2304709, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Kenneth Joseph “Ken” Arrow (August 23, 1921 – February 21, 2017) was an American economist, writer, and political theorist. He was the joint winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics with John Hicks in 1972. To date, he is the youngest person to have received this award, at 51.

    In economics, he was a figure in post-World War II neo-classical economic theory. Many of his former graduate students have gone on to win the Nobel Memorial Prize themselves. His most significant works are his contributions to social choice theory, notably “Arrow’s impossibility theorem”, and his work on general equilibrium analysis. He has also provided foundational work in many other areas of economics, including endogenous growth theory and the economics of information.

    Arrow remained active on the international scene through a variety of initiatives including trustee of Economists for Peace and Security and a member of the Advisory Board of Incentives for Global Health, the not-for-profit behind the Health Impact Fund until his death.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_Arrow#Arrow.27s_impossibility_theorem

