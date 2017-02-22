The famous post-war neo-classical economist Ken Arrow has passed away at the age of 95.
Liberty Quote
Those parts of education, it is to be observed, for the teaching of which there are no public institutions, are generally the best taught. When a young man goes to a fencing or a dancing school, he does not indeed always learn to fence or to dance very well; but he seldom fails of learning to fence or to dance.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Carbon Emitter on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Carbon Emitter on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on How much?
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Gab on Kenneth Arrow 1921 – 2017
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- J-man on How much?
- Dan Phillips on How much?
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Pyrmonter on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Pyrmonter on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on How much?
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- Motelier on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- stackja on How much?
- Perth Trader on How much?
- La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Matt on How much?
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- P on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- H B Bear on Renewable Energy – Good for jobs, Good for Business
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Kenneth Arrow 1921 – 2017
- Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- How much?
- Renewable Energy – Good for jobs, Good for Business
- Can you repeat the following with a straight face
- It is the end of times (or something)
- The Swedish model
- Guest Post: Nathan Dyson Freedoms and Fines: NSW growing fine revenue
- Q&A Forum: February 20, 2017
- Perhaps there’s space at Hogwarts
- Trump v the media
- Wise words
- Monday Forum: February 20, 2017
- CNN called out
- “The new mediocre …”
- So coal fired power plants are unbankable?
- Crony capitalism: green style
- That polluted vehicle
- David Leyonhjelm: Whatever you do, try not to be poor
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes The TGA and nanny staters just can’t help themselves
- Guest Post: The Beer Whisperer The power of false virtue
- Trump in Melbourne (Florida)
- Activists encourage ignorance
- Anna Bligh and the Bankers’ Association
- Hallucinating the news
- South Australia: renewable energy economic superpower
- The lowdown on the RET
- Michael Novak 1933-2017
- Engie tells Koutsantonis to get stuffed: sound
- Guest Post: Kerrod Gream 1800RESPECT Isn’t Being Privatised
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_Arrow#Arrow.27s_impossibility_theorem