Salve. I admit I’m old. I’m getting close to my 15th century. I can’t understand the fascination with reality television. It monopolises television and water cooler conversations. To see a bunch of idiots cavort or behave abominably to pursue fame is apparently fascinating and amusing. Yes, I know Narcissus is closer to my time, but is 15 minutes so important? SBS thinks that having strangers strip down in front of each other is a scientific experiment – paid by taxpayers’ money of course. It’s almost as bad as SBS telling us we are racist.
I have not watched any reality television, but can’t escape its reach. News.com.au has been devalued to such an extent that reality tv seems to dominate its feed. I suppose that’s lazy journalism – by so-called journalists who have obtained a Bachelor of Journalism. Isn’t it odd that the quality of journalism has declined while the qualifications held by journalists has increased? Thucydides, H.L. Mencken, Ernest Hemingway, Joseph Pulitzer, Hunter S. Thompson and many others never went to university. But what university qualified journalist today would compare to those greats?
Apparently the news of the day is that Steve Price wants to depart I’m a celebrity* because someone called Keira Maguire is being juvenile. I confess to not knowing Price nor Maguire, but surely participating in a reality television show is the essence of being juvenile? So I’m not sure what Price is complaining about. Presumably Maguire is seeking her 15 minutes just like Price. And both demonstrating that their skulls contain less than a nanogram of brain matter is entertaining to Australian television viewers. Who ever said that evolution is survival of the fittest?
No wonder the country is falling apart with people watching such crap. Democracy requires a populace with an ounce of intelligence. That’s why ant colonies are autocracies.
* It seems that the show is misnamed. It should be I’m not a celebrity.
Caravaggio’s Narcissus
Lucius my boy – you haven’t lived. Survivor and Masterchef are classics.
Not half as bad as watching Question Time.
Oh Sinclair my boy. What have you been smoking? Don’t you find it odd that people watch lots of reality cooking shows and yet eat out more? The more people purport to know about cooking the less they seem to cook.
IT: question time, or Q&A, are just other forms of reality television. On this very blog people watch Q&A (which is less interesting than watching grass grow) and count how many times some non entity interrupts another non entity. A most futile occupation (presumably those contributors are welfare recipients so the ‘grateful’ taxpayer is funding this).
Do people in fact still watch that crap? Television is a dying cultural force. (And so is news.com.au for that matter.) Surely only the mentally ossified must still watch television. Why watch it when there is so much cool stuff on YouTube?
Off to watch Moto Madness videos.
This house approves of selected rugby games, some horse races, and the odd show about goldmining in Alaska, all good honest reality tv. Unreal tv has to have four or more stars to be bothered with, if the topic is interesting. We are so old we prefer real life, you know, window cleaning, shrub pruning, having lunch with friends in a nearby country town, reading. Our very own reality.
Who’s Steve Price?
The Apprentice?
it’s the excitement and drama of the cooking that counts.
If only my students were embarrassed to serve up sub-standard fare as the contestants on Masterchef are when they stuff up.
What planet do you live on to not know who Steve Price is? 2GB, 4BC, 3AW Nights host. Token conservative on the project. Occasionally braves Q&A. Writes columns often for News Limited.
I work full time, my commute is four minutes, so 2GB 4BC and 3AW do not get a look in. I do not watch The Project, I gave up Q&A 18 months ago. I do not get News Ltd papers Telegraph or Herald Sun. I live 3 hours from a capital city and am a keen current affairs follower of politics and finance and economics and health sciences. If Steve Price contributed to any of these specific areas of expertise I would expect to know his name, but sadly, I do not. I am on your planet but you do not know me, lol.
LQC
On a rare occasion I actually agree with you. The gladitorial quality of most of the quoted programs reminds me of the days of the fall of the Roman empire. I think it was Nero who supposedly exclaimed for his managers to give the people what they want along with many public hols and a contest every day in the arena. The downshifting of quality thought is rapidly increasing in proportion to the propaganda being pushed through the reality meme. All bullshit.
Usually this poster is a goose.
Yet when I agree , I agree.
I agree.
I feel a little embarrassed , but as I feel I’m amongst friends I’m willing to share..I LOVE THE SIMPSONS. I still watch reruns and still laugh my guts out load. This is surely the greatest TV show ever produced. Anything else is just ‘fill in’.
Load??///..LOUD
I am ashamed to admit I know who Keira Maguire is should anyone enquire – she was the obligatory bad girl in the line up in the tv show The Bachelor.
The funniest aspect of reality shows is the mega cast of cameramen, producers, hosts, script writers, medical staff, boom holders etc etc who all crowd out of sight of the camera. Yet their presence is not thought about by the average viewer.
Perth Trader
Prefer South Park myself.
Both hold a mirror to society and are thus some of the best reality shows ever made.
While the genre is “Reality Television” you need to take what you see on the screen as being true.
Think scriptwriters as OSC says. Add in the good old pyche manipulation and bingo, you have a vehicle to trap viewers and sell advertising space.
LOC , you maybe just a little older than you realise.
The generally accepted dates of your birth & subsequent demise are 519 to 430 BC so your impression that you are close to 15 centuries may require a recalculation.
Still if you choose to shave a few centuries off ,its no ones business except your own.
BTW the cult of the celebrity ,well known for being well known is nothing new .
And it does help people pass the time without the distraction of having to think.Its highly unlikely that many of the CATs here would follow the show mentioned except perhaps as a barometer of the absurdities of the ‘look at mes ‘ (as we do with Q&A ),& in turn its highly unlikely that any fans or contestants of the show would have any clue about this blog.
I’ve listened in the past to Steve P on the radio,he does seem a decent sort ,if somewhat predictable & irascible .
IMO this show is just an attempt to build his public profile.
Lucius ,the real question is why pollute your mind & waste your time discussing ,much less watching this type of show when you could be reading Plato & others making similar comments about their own times.
I thought Steve Price would have more sense than to go on a show like that…. But I am constantly in conflict with my own humorlessness that I try not to judge the frivolity of others lest I prove myself irredeemably grumpy.
…. but it does seem a damn stupid show I must say.
Reality is bit old and tired, it has no future.