Salve. I admit I’m old. I’m getting close to my 15th century. I can’t understand the fascination with reality television. It monopolises television and water cooler conversations. To see a bunch of idiots cavort or behave abominably to pursue fame is apparently fascinating and amusing. Yes, I know Narcissus is closer to my time, but is 15 minutes so important? SBS thinks that having strangers strip down in front of each other is a scientific experiment – paid by taxpayers’ money of course. It’s almost as bad as SBS telling us we are racist.

I have not watched any reality television, but can’t escape its reach. News.com.au has been devalued to such an extent that reality tv seems to dominate its feed. I suppose that’s lazy journalism – by so-called journalists who have obtained a Bachelor of Journalism. Isn’t it odd that the quality of journalism has declined while the qualifications held by journalists has increased? Thucydides, H.L. Mencken, Ernest Hemingway, Joseph Pulitzer, Hunter S. Thompson and many others never went to university. But what university qualified journalist today would compare to those greats?

Apparently the news of the day is that Steve Price wants to depart I’m a celebrity* because someone called Keira Maguire is being juvenile. I confess to not knowing Price nor Maguire, but surely participating in a reality television show is the essence of being juvenile? So I’m not sure what Price is complaining about. Presumably Maguire is seeking her 15 minutes just like Price. And both demonstrating that their skulls contain less than a nanogram of brain matter is entertaining to Australian television viewers. Who ever said that evolution is survival of the fittest?

No wonder the country is falling apart with people watching such crap. Democracy requires a populace with an ounce of intelligence. That’s why ant colonies are autocracies.

* It seems that the show is misnamed. It should be I’m not a celebrity.

Caravaggio’s Narcissus