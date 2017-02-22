Renewable Energy – Good for jobs, Good for Business

This morning Coca Cola announced the closure of its manufacturing plant in South Australia resulting in the loss of 200 jobs in the state with the highest rate of unemployment.
Always on the ball, South Australian Premier Weatherill recommitted the state to a 50 per cent renewable energy target the day prior.
Those 200 people will get jobs in the renewable energy sector, the fastest growing sector in South Aust.
Good for jobs elsewhere.
The Unions back this government which has Industrial Relation/Energy policies which kills their members jobs and takes away the union it dues. Heaps of rake collectors in the Union movement.
Just the first of many similar announcements is my guess. And how long before they become a common, every day event throughout the country?
The flake is beholden to someone/something?
Yet another spectacular achievement by the Weatherill Bureau of the Leftard fundamentalist religious cult (ie a religious cult from a Leftards’ fundament) of Greenieism.
No problems over the 200 families thrown out of their livelihoods and mortgages – they are just collateral damage. You can’t ‘save the planet’ without some peasants suffering collateral damage.
No problem about Coca Cola going out of production – just pass a law decreeing that it can only be consumed at night-time, and as there is now no longer any reliable electricity supply in ramshackle South Snowtown/Don Dunstanville/Sarah Halfwit-Bung-land, you can serve them up lemonade and nobody will ever know.
The Australian Liars’ Party – You can really TRUST them.
Honest!
And that’s how SA meets its emissions targets.
Weatherill: I’m happy to announce another 200 manufacturing jobs have been shed in South Australia. This will reduce pressure on our electricity supply. My government is committed to shed as many manufacturing jobs as possible over the next few years which will go far to ensure a smooth electricity supply to all South Australians.
Things go better with Cock.
Sorry … Coke.
” Those 200 people will get jobs in the renewable energy sector, the fastest growing sector in South Aust.“**
**When expressed as a relative proportion.
At this rate, there will be a water supply issue in SA as jobs and industry get flushed down the Green Porcelain God.
This is like the greenish wet dream: Renewable energy destroys jobs in the processed food sector.
Everything is going to plan.
Leigh Lowe – you might be right – its a prick of a policy.
Things go better with Cock.
A great “English” lesson on Coca Cola
California writ small.
http://www.smh.com.au/business/cocacola-amatil-chairman-david-gonski-seeks-last-term-20150409-1mhap3.html
Their gonski is the only thing that stops the australian filth hating coke in Australia the way they hate it overseas. Their waleed the denouncer as next coke front man?.
The filth would see coke leaving as a progressive win.
They just love the smell of deindustrialisation in the morning.
There should be some riviters jobs going at the submarine docks shortly.
Looks like the demand for electricity will drop in SA.
I would call this a negative development, but I’m not a snowflake.
The company is consolidating operations in Queensland (IIRC), so not leaving Australia, just leaving the state with no power.
It is all part of the grand plan.
This is a deliberate strategy to move SA jobs away from a dependence on Big Soda and into sustainable jobs in organic foods.
From Dr F’s link
…the California Energy Crisis, which featured electrical rates spiking by 1,100 percent and rolling power blackouts across the state.
The culprit then was the Clinton administration’s restructuring of electricity markets in 1998 to drive down consumer utility rates ….
The noteworthy thing is that nowadays no-one even bothers to point out the utter contradiction between the middle class pinko’s lofty ambitions and the totally opposite catastrophic effect that their actions inevitably have.
“Grandiose middle class pinko plan to improve X causes X to implode into utter disaster” is like “Sun rises in east at dawn”.
At least 200 more votes for One Nation.
Coke goes better without windmills, obviously.
Nestle leaves California.
Coke leaves SA.
A pattern, much?
There used to be a theory that the human species evolved when the environment caused a group of hominids to undergo natural selection in favour of genetically inherited intelligence.
47% of SA voters have now falsified that theory.
The ABC’s got it covered. Like ants to the honey pot.
http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-22/which-companies-are-vying-for-renewable-energy-funding-in-sa/8290736?pfmredir=sm.
Waiting for the announcement to be praised as lowering sugar intake for South Australians.
In a vest packed with coke bottles?
Let me just rip the top off one of these
grenadesbottles…
Most of them would of been fork lift drivers storeman and packers, but I suppose it is not hard to retrain them into renewable tech experts.
Wind and solar are high cost, limited-use, diffuse, intrusive, intermittent…and they are old. Mutton technology dressed as lamb.
Western Australia must put a stop to South Australia’s parasitical plundering of the State’s finances.
Premier Colin Barnett should send the SAS, 10 Light Horse, 12 Battalion and 3 Field Regiment to crush Weatherill’s armies of limp-wristed bureaucrats and rent-seekers.
Western Australians could have South Australia running profitably in next to no time once its wind-farms are demolished; cheap, reliable power provided; and three-quarters of its public servants redeployed to productive work.
Could you remove endangered avian carcasses from wind farms with a fork lift?
The left think coca cola is as bad a big tobacco anyway with their push for a sugar tax so they should be happy to see them go
“…..South Australian Premier Weatherill…………..”
What an ass-kicking piss & wind legend.
Will that mighty malapportionment be enough to save Gerrymander Jay and his retinue of year zero nutters?
I sincerely hope so. Let them burn.
I’m sure those 200 people will be re-employed in the whale watching sector or at the mung bean farms that are popping up everywhere.
“Filthy sugar laden, obesity causing, teeth rotting soft drink finally banished forever from our Utopian paradise. This is a wonderful step forward for South Australia”
-Sarah Halfwit-Bung.
I’m sorry for those Cats on here who live in SA. None of what is happening there is your fault, I know. Hope your jobs are safe and you’re doing okay.
But as for the rest of that mendicant state – if they keep voting for policies like these (and the Libs and Labor are almost in lockstep), then let them suffer the consequences. Good and hard. I have no sympathy for them.
And the wonderful thing about a Federal system – as Jay and Madison wrote in the Federalist Papers – is that it allows the rest of the country to observe the effects of policies in other states and make up their minds whether they should introduce them in their own.
In this sense, South Australia is, I hope, serving as a necessary example to the rest of the country.
That SHY drinks by the gallon?
Prez Trumble applauded the closure of “Coke SA”, ” It’s all about agility & innovation with 50, yes, 50 wind/pedal powered submersible canoes due to begin construction in SA every lost .. errr.. I mean, relocated industry between now & 2030 will ensure the SA electricity grid can operate for up to 5 hours a day thus ensuring all the canoes will be delivered by 2110″
or at the mung bean farms that are popping up everywhere.
Mmmmmm, mung beans…
The missus makes a great little drink/snack out of them.
Soak in water overnight, drain then add a tin of coconut milk or cream and refrigerate for a few hours, add sugar just to make the wowsers cry.
Bloody tasty.
And the wonderful thing about a Federal system – as Jay and Madison wrote in the Federalist Papers – is that it allows the rest of the country to observe the effects of policies in other states and make up their minds whether they should introduce them in their own.
Not just Australia.
“Wattsupwiththat” describes SA as “the world’s renewable energy crash test dummy”.
Tim
The very important difference is that the US does not have the Commonwealth Grants Commission that will reward South Australia’s folly by taking money collected from NSW and Vic citizens and give it … not to SA citizens, but the SA government to spend on more folly.
It is not moral hazard. It is moral reward.
One has to wonder whether somewhere, deep in the bowels of SA treasury, is someone sitting doing the sums on whether it is better to destroy the SA industrial base and get increased commonwealth grants vs maintaining the SA industrial base with associated risks and political costs but not get so much in Commonwealth grants.
I am Spartacus
#2304641, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:04 pm
You’re right about that. And if they are willing to spend $50 billion on the equivalent of having Sopwith Camels delivered in 1970 just to save Christopher Pyne’s seat, there ain’t no limit in sight.
Thank you, Some History.
Did laugh!
That’s not what Penny said. I can see why these two got together in the first place now.
This proposed sugar tax reminds me of this quote by Hunter S. Thompson
Tax and outlaw all the pleasures in life, and what sort of life do you have? Certainly, you ‘may’ or ‘may not’ be granted a little extra time in the old age home, but along the way, one’s enjoyment is lessened – and what indeed is life, except to enjoy it.
Sorry…wrong thread.
Congratulations to the SA Labor Govt for perfecting the art of CO2 emissions reduction in SA. The proven formula is: replace continuous cheap coal-fired power with intermittent renewables, jack up energy prices, and stage regular blackouts, so as to: drive industrial energy consumers interstate, discourage new investors from setting up shop in SA, and discourage residents from using deep freezers and airconditioners.
So successful is the formula, that the Victorian Labor Govt is now actively following suit.
Just wondering if there is a branch of malcolm ruddbulls left left centre left of the national green laboral pardee in SA ? Or is there and arangement for weatherills left left socialist left to run the state to keep them quiet ,could understand that arangement the lies bullshit and absolute crap they spew out all the time . Wonder what comrade shortass will do when his wing of the national green laboral gang take over from comrade ruddbull? Borrow more money to pay the interest on the money they borrowed in our name to waste on thought bubbles ?
Renewable energy – It’s The Real Thing! – and there’s a groovy jingle ready made for it (sing it when the lights go out, sing it when you lose your job, sing it when you get power bill shock, sing it just because) –
I’d like to build the world a home
And furnish it with love
Grow apple trees and honey bees
And snow-white turtle doves
I’d like to teach the world to sing
In perfect harmony
I’d like to hold it in my arms
And keep it company
I’d like to see the world for once
All standing hand in hand
And hear them echo through the hills
For peace throughout the land
(That’s the song I hear)
I’d like to teach the world to sing
(Let the world sing today)
In perfect harmony
I’d like to teach the world to sing
In perfect harmony
Id like to build the world a home
And furnish it with love
Grow apple trees and honey bees
And snow-white turtle doves
I’d love Weatherdill (and Dudd and Dillard and Useless and Turnmerkel) to explain how much the global production of the stuff we no longer produce in post-industrial Australia WENT DOWN BY after we stopped producing it here. Pretty sure the answer will shock. Then they might like to tell us what additional emissions went up smoke stacks on land and on sea to import the same stuff back from countries who couldn’t give a flying you-know-what about emissions standards and or global climate worries.
Texas Jack, you are amusing.
Nobody in the green loving media is interested in answers to questions like that.
Things go better with Cock.
This explains why Penny Wonk left him.
Mr Bear, you beat me to it!
Western Australians could have South Australia running profitably in next to no time once its wind-farms are demolished; cheap, reliable power provided; and three-quarters of its public servants redeployed to productive work.
Beware the ides of March.
The biggest windmill rort announced recently in Australia was a 350 million dollar extension to an existing WEST Australian social justice electricity conjob.
Peoples, Coca Cola has bubbles. The bubbles are carbon dioxide – carbon pollution. Jay has saved you all from death by warming. I was going to open bottle of champagne to celebrate but the bubbles…