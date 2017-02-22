Renewable Energy – Good for jobs, Good for Business

This morning Coca Cola announced the closure of its manufacturing plant in South Australia resulting in the loss of 200 jobs in the state with the highest rate of unemployment.
Always on the ball, South Australian Premier Weatherill recommitted the state to a 50 per cent renewable energy target the day prior.
Those 200 people will get jobs in the renewable energy sector, the fastest growing sector in South Aust.
Good for jobs elsewhere.
The Unions back this government which has Industrial Relation/Energy policies which kills their members jobs and takes away the union it dues. Heaps of rake collectors in the Union movement.
Just the first of many similar announcements is my guess. And how long before they become a common, every day event throughout the country?