Shocking revelations from the public service

A headline in the Herald Sun caught my attention this afternoon:

Why Australia’s public sector is failing

As they say, Click bait. Anyway I clicked. Oh, the outrage, the horror of it all.

A former ATO staff member told news.com.au the stalemate was “a symptom of a greater problem” at an “incredibly poorly run” organisation where staff were “trapped under a pile of inept managers”.

Don’t we all know that feeling?

He said that while the negotiation of the enterprise agreement had been going on, top-level senior executive staff had received a pay increase.

Well, yes. That’s what happens when the rank and file drag the chain on negotiating a new enterprise agreement.

“The staff feel that the senior management do not support them, do not respect them, and do not deal honestly with them,” said the employee, who worked for the ATO for several years.

Just imagine how we taxpayers must feel.

“In addition to all of this, the voluntary redundancy process that was begun under [Commissioner of Taxation Chris Jordan] has been a shambles. It resulted in swathes of people who were about to retire essentially getting a golden handshake for doing so, as well as some of the best staff leaving, who could find other jobs.

Really? No! That what happens when you have a voluntary redundancy process. The smart people who can get better jobs take the packages and the deadbeats who can’t don’t. If you want something different you need to have an involuntary (or at least targeted) redundancy process. I suspect the ATO has paid many of its better staff to leave the organisation and get jobs advising people on how to deal with the ATO and Australia’s extremely complicated tax system. Good. Money well spent. This is a common complaint/criticism of voluntary redundancy packages – organisations get left with the deadwood. (Mind you – I’m surprised to see that the ATO still has a expectation of retirement – how would anyone know that person x is about to retire. A benefit of VDPs is moving those people on.)

The article then got better.

While pay grade classifications are the same, salaries vary significantly between the 98 public service agencies in Australia. For example, an Executive Level 1 staff member at the Australian Office of Financial Management would be paid a starting salary of $118,644, while an employee of the same level at the Australian National Maritime Museum would receive $96,716.

Appalling – what will those neo-cons in Canberra think up next? A museum curator earns less than someone at the Australian Office of Financial Management? The spirit of egalitarianism has died a cold and lonely death.

… and so on and so forth.

Must have been a slow news day.