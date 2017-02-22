Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

  1. areff
    #2305037, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I erred.

    The story is even more remarkable, as the Japanese pilot dropped through the clous to 900 feet directly over the Avalon air base, then manderd up up and the bay and eventually to Wilon’s Prom and beyond.

    The full story is here.

    http://www.ozatwar.com/japrecce/recce02.htm

  2. P
    #2305038, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    P, calm down please. You were asking people to attack you upthread.
    If you are experiencing an hysteria event go to your doctors and ask him to slap you.

    My doctor retired at the end of 2011. I’d be going to him since 1966. I really must find a new Doctor, I know.
    No one has ever described me as hysterical, nor would anyone who knows me suspect me of hysteria.

    Stay on your game IT.

  3. areff
    #2305039, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    not intoxicated. Really. Very anoying keyboard. See what i mean.

  4. test pattern
    #2305040, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    It was 1912 and the Mikado was restless …

    ‘THE Japanese colony in the Northern Territory had been successfully founded. Of its first period of existence and growth no official information has yet become available. It seems that during the few days that followed the landing of the men, stores and stock were discharged in large quantities, and that the fleet then withdrew discreetly, leaving the new settlers to themselves.’

    ‘The invasion of the Northern Territory was timed to take place at the end of the rainy season (March, 1912), as later events have shown. That was obviously the correct moment, allowing the immigrants to begin cultivation of the soil forthwith and to gather the first harvest in the same
    year…’

    CH Kirmess 1909

    Now read on as the White Guard stands up in Qld to battle the invaders …

    The Australian Crisis – Setis
    setis.library.usyd.edu.au/ozlit/pdf/kiraust.pdf

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2305041, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Palestine Action Group Sydney

    Pags? Sounds like a serious ailment.

  6. Tailgunner
    #2305042, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    My (late) old man was a teenager during the war,born 1929. I loved his stories of the home front.
    He went to Northcote HS and he said they had zig-zag slit trenches dug in the school yard in case of a Jap air attack. Also the rationing and the brown-out, including downward shutters on the car headlights, not that there were many vehicles on Melbourne roads apparently.
    And he said he always wondered what the hell they’d put in the newspapers after the war,because there was nothing but war news in them during hostilities.
    Great stuff!

  7. .
    #2305043, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    m0nty
    #2304763, posted on February 22, 2017 at 3:36 pm
    Now do you understand if women have been given death threats, and there is no investigation, that the US is totally corrupt and even Democratic Mayors, Police Commishes and DAs are all in the tank for Trump?

    Wake me up when they put in enough effort to catch one of them, Dot.

    So what is it monty? Is the US more corrupt than a cockfight in Brazzaville or are the US Dems in the tank for Trump?

    No dodging, Mayweather style this time please.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2305045, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    My (late) old man was a teenager during the war,born 1929. I loved his stories of the home front.

    My (late) old man always said Australia’s war effort was summed up in the tale that, when his uncle served at El Alamein, his .303 was made in 1913, yet when Dad joined the school cadets in 1943, his .303 was brand new.

  9. Tom
    #2305046, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Where you see craziness, I see calculated wickedness and hatred of liberty.

    Spot on, Calli. They’d love normal people to think they’re just harmless loons. They’re actually violent hate-filled thugs who would kill for the opportunity of kicking the innocent to death in the street — dressed up in the sanctimony of evil. And the women are far worse than the shemales.

    BTW, I’m so over Blot’s bowtie frightbattery I’m watching a pointless cricket match on tele.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2305047, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    The invasion of the Northern Territory

    So our ally (of that time) Japan was “invading” our sovereign territory? Are you sure this isn’t a Philip Dick short story?

    Speaking of such things Len Deighton’s novel SS GB has been made into a tv series. I never got around to reading the novel when it came out but the idea is fun. And on the back of the success of The Man In The High Castle the timing is excellent. Also I always approve of good SF.

  11. areff
    #2305049, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Don’t know about the pension. But she did own the lolly shop in Anderson Street and her sister was married to the copper, which might have been very good for the betting business. The family name was Percy

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2305050, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Speaking of such things Len Deighton’s novel SS GB has been made into a tv series. I never got around to reading the novel when it came out but the idea is fun.

    Robert Harris’s book “Fatherland’ is well worth reading, but the film is forgettable, to say the least.

  13. Tailgunner
    #2305051, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    My (late) old man always said Australia’s war effort was summed up in the tale that, when his uncle served at El Alamein, his .303 was made in 1913, yet when Dad joined the school cadets in 1943, his .303 was brand new.

    Larrikin Spirit,Zulu! My dad was in the cadets,then some kind of militia after the war? I can’t remember what he said about that…
    As a young WW2 fanatic I always wondered if he was pissed it finished before he was old enough to fight. I was that I couldn’t!
    Education tempered that view somewhat as I got older!

  14. Nick
    #2305052, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    SS GB (the book) is OK Bruce, though I liked Fatherland more.

  15. Diogenes
    #2305053, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Why make US high schoolers take citizenship tests?

    A civics test for voting isn’t a bad idea.

    But let’s say you’re an Aussie engineer and your wife works too, or not. You live in the US and have high school aged kids. Again why force their kids to become US citizens on graduation?

    Passing test =/= becoming naturalised

  16. cohenite
    #2305055, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Canada is providing intense competition to Canberra in respect of stamping out islamophobia:

    Police say they are offering increased protection to a Liberal MP and are investigating potentially threatening messages sent to her office after she put forward a motion in the House of Commons condemning Islamophobia.

    Mississauga-Erin Mills MP Iqra Khalid tabled private member’s motion M-103 calling on the federal government to eliminate “Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.”

    Her motion has become a lightning rod for activists, opposition politicians and individuals who fear the motion will somehow threaten free speech or pave the way for Islamic shariah law in Canada.

  17. egg_
    #2305057, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    not intoxicated. Really. Very anoying keyboard

    Vino on da keyboard? 😉

  18. Diogenes
    #2305058, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Speaking of such things Len Deighton’s novel SS GB has been made into a tv series. I never got around to reading the novel when it came out but the idea is fun. And on the back of the success of The Man In The High Castle the timing is excellent. Also I always approve of good SF.

    I thought the audio on the copy of the “free extended preview” 🙂 of episode 1 I downloaded was distorted. But alas no, the dialog was very hard to hear at times. BBC has promised to do better for the next episode.

  19. P
    #2305059, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    My memories of WWII are my memories and mine only.

    I truly did experience and remember those sirens constantly during my early years.

    It appears to me that if what I have written up further on this thread is not accepted, then anything further I write here will not also be accepted as being exact.

  20. memoryvault
    #2305060, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    He went to Northcote HS and he said they had zig-zag slit trenches dug in the school yard in case of a Jap air attack.

    My mother and father met when he, as a young midshipman based at HMAS Leeuwin, was sent to her high school to dig said trenches.

  21. egg_
    #2305061, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I truly did experience and remember those sirens constantly during my early years.

    All good, P.
    Many of us have verifiable early childhood memories.

  22. calli
    #2305064, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Write your comments, P. Drop them into the sea of ideas at the Cat.

    If they’re questioned, accept it. It’s that kind of place. Ignore or answer, the ball’s always in your court.

  23. stackja
    #2305065, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Regarding history. What if Stalin didn’t appoint Zhukov? Stalingrad fell. Moscow became Hitler’s eastern capital. Could UK hold out? Did Japan not attack Pearl Harbor? Much speculation.

  24. pete m
    #2305066, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    P
    #2304993, posted on February 22, 2017 at 7:38 pm
    Amazing memory you have, you would have been 3 or 4 at the time. Weren’t you living in Walgett?

    No. I have explained upthread that from the age of one I moved to Sydney for four years.

    What I write here is always truth. And, yes I have an exceptional memory.

    How very Grigory of you. Just a coincidence but uncanny eh?

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2305067, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Many of us have verifiable early childhood memories.

    I vividly recall the day my brother was born. Dad arrived in our snot coloured FJ just on dusk. It must’ve been a premonition of the next 15 years of intense combat which was to come. I was three.

  26. B Shaw
    #2305068, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    “It’s that kind of place . . . the ball’s always in your court.”

    Really?
    And if someone is accused, over and over, of being another person, by a little mob, thus spoiling all comments dropped into the sea at the Cat, that’s fine, is it?

    Spare me

  27. P
    #2305069, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    How very Grigory of you

    Really?

  28. Diogenes
    #2305070, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    All good, P.
    Many of us have verifiable early childhood memories.

    My mother vividly remembered Hitler at the launch of the Bismarck although she would only have been 5 or 6. She was quite amazed and saddened to spot herself in one doco as Hitlers car passed the Coca Cola truck on which she standing and waving (one of her uncles went down with Bismarck) .

    She had even more vivid memories of the jellified remains of people killed by concussion being removed from outside the air raid shelter in which she and Oma and her brother were sheltering after Operation Gomorrah. She would have been only 10.

  30. Boambee John
    #2305072, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Cartoon in our local freebie paper.

    First image, labelled “Unachievable promise” had Bob Hawke saying “By 1990 no Australian child will live in poverty”.

    Second image, labelled “Achievable promise” had Bill Shorten, holding a sheet of paper headed “Renewable Energy Target”, and saying “By 2030 every Australian child will live in poverty”.

    Be funny if it wasn’t so close to the bone!

  31. test pattern
    #2305073, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    ‘So our ally (of that time) Japan was “invading” our sovereign territory? Are you sure this isn’t a Philip Dick short story?’

    Novel. Written in 1909. For which he was knighted.

    ‘An effeminate near future Australia is subject to invasion by Asians..’

    http://www.sf-encyclopedia.com/entry/kirmess_c_h

  32. Tom
    #2305074, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Fascinating useless information: horse-racing has been banned in Hawaii for 70 years.

    Yanks are weirdos.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2305076, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    I vividly recall the day my brother was born.

    I vividly remember the day my sister was born. Dad was overjoyed that we finally had a girl, but all her brothers wanted a washing machine, instead.

  34. DrBeauGan
    #2305077, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    I have a clear memory of my mother breast feeding my infant sister. I would have been two years old at the time. Recalling it later, I had the vague notion that she was eating mum.

  35. Rabz
    #2305078, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Many of us have verifiable early childhood memories.

    Yep, mine are of a cruise I went on when at the tender age of three, including being on the ship. The highlight was a massive tantrum I chucked in Fiji over a rocking horse which I vividly remember, including a burly Fijian copper trying to calm me down by offering an ice cream cone. My parents used to say it almost resulted in an international incident.

    The ship was the SS Australis, BTW.

  36. Boambee John
    #2305079, posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    areff,

    That Japanese pilot had previously flown over Newcastle and Sydney, and later flew over the US West Coast.
    A courageous man, who somehow survived the war and died in the 1990s iirc.

1 2

